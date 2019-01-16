Log in
News Release: CDL Listed on Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index 2019

01/16/2019 | 08:09pm EST

General Announcement::News Release: CDL Listed on Bloomberg Gender-Equality I... Page 1 of 1

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::NEWS RELEASE: CDL LISTED ON BLOOMBERG GENDER-EQUALITY INDEX 2019

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

Securities

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast 17-Jan-2019 07:53:37

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

News Release: CDL Listed on Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index 2019

Announcement Reference

SG190117OTHRYDTR

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please refer to the News Release issued by City Developments Limited on 16 January 2019 on "CDL is the only Singapore Real Estate Management and Development Company Listed on the Global Index for two consecutive years."

Attachments

NewsRelease-CDLListedon2019BloombergGEI.pdf

Total size =148K MB

https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/QVS6WQ6189MAHOL7/681606... 17/1/2019

News Release

16 January 2019

Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index 2019

CDL IS THE ONLY SINGAPORE REAL ESTATE

MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

LISTED ON THE GLOBAL INDEX FOR TWO CONSECUTIVE YEARS

  • Women employees form 70% of CDL's workforce and 47% of its department heads

  • 60% year-on-year increase in the number of women department heads in 2018

  • About 30% women representation on CDL's Board, surpassing the Diversity Action Committee's recommended target of 20% for Singapore-listed companies by 2020

In recognition of its commitment to transparency in gender reporting and advancing gender diversity in the workplace, City Developments Limited (CDL) has been selected for the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). Since the global index was launched in 2018, CDL is the only Singapore real estate management and development company to be listed for two consecutive years.

Tracked by investors, the GEI uses a standardised reporting framework for public companies to disclose information on how they promote gender equality across four separate areas - company statistics, policies, community engagement as well as products and services. Based on the extent of disclosures and achievement of best-in-class statistics and policies, reporting companies that score above a globally-established threshold are included in the GEI.

Mr Sherman Kwek, CDL Group Chief Executive Officer, said, "In a traditionally male-dominated industry, CDL is honoured to be listed on the GEI for the second consecutive year. A diverse workforce enables us to make better decisions and achieve superior outcomes. Our diversity across genders, age groups, cultures and geographies has given us a strong strategic advantage and we will continue to support the professional development of all employees within our Group."

To promote the awareness and adoption of diversity and inclusion within the company and wider community, CDL established an internal Diversity and Inclusion Task Force in 2017. Women employees form 70% of CDL's workforce and 47% of its department heads. In 2018, the number of women department heads in CDL increased by 60% compared to 2017. The Task Force complements CDL's Women4Green network, a first in Singapore, which inspires and empowers women to create a financially, environmentally and socially sustainable future.

CDL also adopted a formal Board Diversity Policy in 2017, setting a clear framework for promoting diversity on its Board. To date, two1 (about 30%) out of seven directors on the CDL Board are women. This surpasses the Diversity Action Committee (DAC) Singapore's recommended target of having a 20% women representation on the boards of Singapore-listed companies by 2020.

1 The two directors are Ms Lim Yin Nee Jenny and Ms Tan Yee Peng.

In addition, Mr Kwek is part of the DAC and he also joined over 1,800 global leaders in pledging support for the Women's Empowerment Principles, an initiative jointly developed by the UN Women and UN Global Compact to promote gender diversity at the workplace.

Mr Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club,

said, "We applaud CDL and the other 229 firms tracked by the index for their action to measure gender equality through the Bloomberg GEI framework. CDL's GEI inclusion is a strong indicator to its employees, investors and industry peers alike that it is leading by example to advance ongoing efforts for a truly inclusive workplace."

The 2019 GEI includes firms from 10 sectors headquartered across 36 countries and regions. Collectively, these firms have a combined market capitalisation of USD9 trillion and employ more than 15 million people, of which 7 million are women, around the world. Thirteen markets are represented for the first time this year including Argentina, China, Israel and South Africa.

For more information on the GEI, visit https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/solution/gender-equality-index/

For media enquiries, please contact:

Belinda Lee

Tan Hock Lee

Head, Investor Relations and

Senior Manager,

Corporate Communications

Corporate Communications

City Developments Limited

City Developments Limited

(Regn No: 196300316Z)

Tel: (65) 6877 8315

Tel: (65) 6877 8369

Email: belindalee@cdl.com.sg

Email: hocklee@cdl.com.sg

2

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 01:08:03 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 4 060 M
EBIT 2018 918 M
Net income 2018 632 M
Debt 2018 2 227 M
Yield 2018 2,12%
P/E ratio 2018 13,17
P/E ratio 2019 13,21
EV / Sales 2018 2,50x
EV / Sales 2019 2,51x
Capitalization 7 920 M
Chart CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
City Developments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,1  SGD
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eik Tse Kwek Group Chief Executive Officer
Leng Beng Kwek Executive Chairman
Yim Ming Yiong Group Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Ng Chief Technology Officer
Leng Peck Kwek Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED8.59%5 848
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED10.98%44 542
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.4.48%38 409
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-3.81%36 307
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD9.03%29 333
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.49%27 283
