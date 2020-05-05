City : Davidson 22nd Annual Financial Institutions Conference Presentation

Log in
05/05/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

City Holding Company

Davidson

22nd Annual Financial

Institutions Conference

May 6, 2020

Forward looking statements

  • This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements that are included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information involves risks and uncertainties that could result in the Company's actual results differing from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 under "ITEM 1A Risk Factors" and the following: (1) general economic conditions, especially in the communities and markets in which we conduct our business; (2) the uncertainties on the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will depend on several factors, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, its continued influence on financial markets, the effectiveness of the Company's work from home arrangements and staffing levels in operational facilities, the impact of market participants on which the Company relies and actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response to the pandemic; (3) credit risk, including risk that negative credit quality trends may lead to a deterioration of asset quality, risk that our allowance for loan losses may not be sufficient to absorb actual losses in our loan portfolio, and risk from concentrations in our loan portfolio; (4) changes in the real estate market, including the value of collateral securing portions of our loan portfolio; (5) changes in the interest rate environment; (6) operational risk, including cybersecurity risk and risk of fraud, data processing system failures, and network breaches; (7) changes in technology and increased competition, including competition from non-bank financial institutions; (8) changes in consumer preferences, spending and borrowing habits, demand for our products and services, and customers' performance and creditworthiness; (9) difficulty growing loan and deposit balances; (10) our ability to effectively execute our business plan, including with respect to future acquisitions; (11) changes in regulations, laws, taxes, government policies, monetary policies and accounting policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries; (12) deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments the Company has made in the securities of other financial institutions; (13) regulatory enforcement actions and adverse legal actions; (14) difficulty attracting and retaining key employees; (15) other economic, competitive, technological, operational, governmental, regulatory, and market factors affecting our operations. Forward-looking statements made herein reflect management's expectations as of the date such statements are made. Such information is provided to assist stockholders and potential investors in understanding current and anticipated financial operations of the Company and is included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made.

City was very proud to recently announce that for the 3rd consecutive year, we were awarded the highest ranking in customer satisfaction in the North Central District by JD Power (IN, OH, KY, MI, WV).

2018 2019 2020

Overview

Skip Hageboeck

CEO & President

David Bumgarner

EVP & CFO

Snapshot

Total Assets

$5.1 billion

Branches

95

FTE

921

Market Cap

$1.0 billion

Markets:

Stable, Slow growing, & less

competitive

  • Business Lines: Retail, Commercial, Investment Management

Asset Quality:

Demonstrated strong track record

Performance:

Long record as a high performer

Growth:

Succeeding in slow-growth markets

& expanding into new markets

Date: May 1, 2020

Snapshot: City National Markets

3rd Branch Share

Winchester VA & WV Panhandle

$6.2 Billion

Major Competitors: BBT, UBSI,

WFC

1st Branch Share & 3rd Deposit Share (14%)

In Charleston MSA/Huntington MSA;

$12.7 Billion

Major Competitors: BBT, JPM, HBAN, UBSI

T1st Branch Share & 4th Deposit Share (13%)

in Staunton MSA $2.4 Billion

Major Competitors: AUB, BBT

1st Branch Share & 30%

Deposit Share $2.6 Billion

Major Competitors: JPM,

UBSI, BBT

Market Position

City's biggest markets have strong distribution, large share, and high profitability

Deposits

Deposit

Branch

Branch

Market

Population

($mm)

Share

Branches

Share

Rank

Charleston/Huntington

/Ashland MSA

611,000

$1,729

14%

36

20%

1

Beckley/Lewisburg WV

162,000

783

30%

16

25%

1

Winchester/

Martinsburg

397,000

424

7%

11

10%

3

Valley Region

160,000

270

11%

8

15%

1 (tie)

Lexington KY Region

430,000

259

3%

7

4%

9

Note: Green highlight indicates market expansion as a result of acquisitions.

Data: S&P Global MI - regions modified slightly to fit City's branch distribution

Market Demographics

Newer markets have high growth and higher incomes

Projected

Projected

Population

Median

Change in

Market

Population

Change 2020-

Household

HHLD Income

2025

Income

2020-2025

Charleston/Huntington/

Ashland MSA

611,000

(2.3%)

$46,000

4.5%

Beckley

162,000

(2.9%)

$42,000

3.8%

Winchester/Martinsburg

397,000

4.1%

$68,000

8.6%

Staunton-Waynesboro

160,000

2.6%

$51,000

8.2%

Lexington KY Region

430,000

3.7%

$55,000

9.4%

National Averages

3.3%

$66,000

9.9%

Note: Green highlight indicates market expansion as a result of acquisitions.

Data: S&P Global MI

Deposits mostly in WV and E. KY

Key Deposit Markets

Deposits

West Virginia & E. Kentucky - dating to 1870

76%

New Markets

24%

Diversified Commercial Loan Portfolio

Percent of Commercial

Key Loan Markets

Portfolio

West Virginia & Eastern Kentucky - dating to 1870

46%

Virginia/Eastern Panhandle Markets - acquired

15%

2012/13

Charlotte LPO - de novo 2006

10%

Lexington, KY - acquired 2015

17%

Columbus, OH & Pittsburgh PA

12%

$6.00 $5.50 $5.00 $4.50 $4.00 $3.50 $3.00 $2.50 $2.00

CHCO: A perennialhigh-performing bank

EPS

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

CHCO CHCO excl M&A expenses

CHCO: A perennialhigh-performing bank

2.00%

ROA

1.80%

1.60%

1.40%

1.20%

1.00%

0.80%

0.60%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

CHCO

CHCO excl M&A expenses

$1B - $10B

Source - S&P Global MI.

A long history of strong asset quality at CHCO

1.00%

0.80%

0.60%

0.40%

0.20%

0.00%

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 Q1

CHCO NPA/Assets Industry

Source: FDIC, All Insured Depository Institutions

Peer data as of December 31, 2019

Efficiency Ratio

low despite a large number of small branches

70.0%

65.0%

60.0%

55.0%

50.0%

45.0%

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 Q1

CHCO

$1B - $10B

Data as calculated using S&P Global MI definition.

Commercial loan growth:

Success achieved due to community bank orientation, strong team, strong underwriting, and exposure to new higher growth markets.

$2,000

$1,750

$1,500

$1,250

$1,000

$750

$500

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

CRE

C&I

Retail loans

Primarily residential related - demonstrates long-term steady and predictable growth; Recent challenges due to flat yield curve

$2,000

$1,750

$1,500

$1,250

$1,000

$750

$500

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Residential Real Estate (1st DOT)

Home Equity (2nd/Junior DOT)

Consumer Installment

Capital Management:

A Long-term Core Competency

  • CHCO generatesmore capital than average
  • Allows CHCO to steadily increase TCE

while balancing shareholder value:

  • History of increasing cash dividends
  • Active share repurchase program
  • Cash acquisition

Cash Dividends/Share Declared & Dividend Payout Ratio

Cash Dividends/Share Declared

$2.30

$2.10

$1.90 $1.70

$1.50

$1.30

2.4%

7.0%

15.2%

7.5%

5.0%

$1.10

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 Q1

Dividends/Share

Dividend Payout Ratio

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

Dividend Payout Ratio

2020 projected dividend payout ratio (51%) is based on average of 5 analysts covering CHCO estimate of $4.50 for 2020 (as of 5/1/2020). City is neither adopting nor endorsing earnings estimate, but merely utilizing it for comparative purposes.

Percentages are indicative of year over year quarterly cash dividend increase.

Share Activity:

City's strong capital and high profitability have allowed aggressive share repurchases

$30,000

$25,000

440,604

$20,000

$15,000

$20,271

260,674

$10,000

231,132

$5,000

181,899

$6,864

$0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 Q1

Repurchase $

Issuance $

Labels represent shares repurchased or issued.

Acquisition territory:

Acquisition philosophy:

  • Actively looking for strongfranchises
  • Generally $100MM to $1B
  • Most likelyin WV, VA, KY
  • Less acquisitive than peers because City:
    • Insists that combinations be accretive
    • Have compatible cultures
    • Have a strategic rationale

Bottom Line: CHCO is a Simple Model

Incredible Core Banking Franchise

Well Managed (Expenses, Asset Quality, Etc.)

Disciplined Growth Strategy focused on

shareholders, and community service

Highly Profitable

Allows Strong Dividends & Accretive Share

Repurchases

CHCO represents excellent value and stability

  • Pricing Metrics*:

- Price to Book

152%

- Price to Tangible Book

185%

- Price to 2020 Projected Earnings**

14.4x

Dividend Yield

3.37%

Div Payout Ratio**

52%

Tangible Capital/Tangible Assets ***

11.4%

Institutional Ownership

67%

Average Daily Volume

$5.1 mil

  • Based on Price of $64.71 (5/1/20)
  • Based on average of 5 analysts covering CHCO estimate of $4.50 for 2020 (as of 5/1/2020). City is neither adopting nor endorsing earnings estimate, but merely utilizing it for comparative purposes.
  • March 31, 2020

Asset Quality

Tim Whittaker

Chief Credit Officer

Senior Vice President

CECL:

Allowance Allocation & Progression

CECL

Charge-

% of

12/31/19

Adj.

Provision

Offs

Recoveries

3/31/20

Loans O/S

Commercial & Industrial

$2,059

$1,715

$2,149

$(77)

$9

$5,855

1.90%

Commercial Real Estate

2,606

3,254

3,709

(383)

203

9,389

0.64%

Residential Real Estate

3,448

2,139

1,759

(483)

95

6,958

0.43%

Home Equity

1,187

(598)

111

(45)

47

702

0.48%

Consumer

975

(810)

110

(55)

13

233

0.43%

DDA Overdrafts

1,314

60

134

(703)

451

1,256

39.58%

Total ACL

$11,589

$5,760

$7,972

$(1,746)

$818

$24,393

0.68%

Net Charge-off Details: 2012-2020Q1

$8,000 $7,000 $6,000 $5,000 $4,000 $3,000 $2,000 $1,000

$0

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

YTD

($1,000)

3/31/20

($2,000)

Commercial

Retail

NSF related

Charge-offs During Last Recession

(w/o DDA Charge-offs)

3.00%

2.75%

2.50%

2.25%

2.00%

1.75%

1.50%

1.25%

1.00%

0.75%

0.50%

0.25%

0.00%

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

CHCO w/o NSF's

Industry

Source: FDIC, All Insured Depository Institutions

Exposure to Commercial Sectors Most Impacted by COVID-19

March 31, 2020

April 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

% of

Pass

Criticized

Total

Total

Average

Average

$ in millions

Loans

Deferments

DSC

LTV

Nonresidential Properties

$428.1

$7.1

$434.2

12.0%

$13.7

1.34x

66%

Multi-Family Housing

$325.6

$15.2

$340.8

9.4%

$17.1

1.70x

64%

Hotels & Motels

$287.4

$7.3

$294.7

8.2%

$222.4

1.73x

58%

Skilled Nursing Care

Facilities

$58.3

-

$58.3

1.6%

$27.8

1.75x

75%

Natural Gas

Production/Distribution

$14.5

-

$14.5

0.4%

$0.4

2.28x

52%

Restaurants

$12.6

$1.8

$14.4

0.4%

$9.9

2.85x

60%

Entertainment

Establishments

$13.9

-

$13.9

0.4%

$13.9

2.71x

70%

  • ~35% of Nonresidential Properties are Retail oriented w/1.36 DSC
  • ~75% of Restaurants are fast food properties

Hotel Exposure

23.4%

22.43%

34.2%

37.72%

23.2%

19.07%

4.6%

14.6%

8.74%

12.04%

WV

KY

OH

VA

Other

Hilton

Marriott

InterContinental

Choice Hotels

Other

  • The average hotel loan balance is $5.1 million.
  • None of our hotel loans are "conference centers".

Data is as of March 31, 2020

Hotel Exposure

Location Map

Multi-Family Housing Exposure

Location map

Retail Franchise

Strength

Tim Quinlan

Senior Vice President

Branch Banking

COVID-19 Response

  • Majority of in-person transactions being conducted at our drive- thrus, including opening new deposit accounts and loans
  • Increased reliance on electronic customer delivery channels:
    • Interactive-tellermachines (ITMs)
    • Automated-tellermachines (ATMs)
    • Mobile banking platform
    • On-linebanking platform
    • Interactive voice response system
  • Approximately 50% of operations & administrative personnel working remotely
  • Permitted customers or businesses who have been impacted by "stay at home" actions to defer loan payments up to six months
  • No adverse reporting to credit bureaus for previously up-to-date customers
  • Temporarily suspended foreclosures, evictions & repossessions
  • Waived late fees for loan payments for customers who had previously been current
  • Temporarily closed 7 of our 95 branches (no drive-thru facility)
  • Participated in the SBA's Payment Protection loan program.

Retail Activity Remains Strong

  • Retail mortgage volume was up over 7% YTD April 2020 compared to YTD April 2019
  • Our 95 branches opened an average of 24 new DDA's monthly in the first 4 months of 2020
  • We have opened 240 more new Commercial DDA accounts through April 30, 2020 compared to the same period for 2019 (over 24% increase)
  • New Retail DDA openings are down 3% for the first 4 months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019
  • DDA closings are down over 600 as compared to the first 4 months of 2019 (7%)
  • Net new DDA openings saw an increase of 260 accounts compared to the first 4 months of 2019 (14%)

DEPOSIT FRANCHISE

One key to City's enviable success

Branches

95

• Average Deposits per Branch

$43 MM

• Average Households per Branch

1,900

Average Deposit Share

13.9%

Average Household Share*

27%

Average DDA Balance

$7,100**

Average Business DDA

$21,600

  • - Excludes Lexington-Fayette KY Region
  • - National Average of $11,100 (based upon 2016 Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finance inflated 5% to estimate 2019 averages)

Non-interest income is branch driven:

$35,000

35.0%

$30,000

$25,000

30.0%

$20,000

25.0%

$15,000

$10,000

20.0%

$5,000

$0

15.0%

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 YTD

Bankcard Revenues

Service Charges

Investment Management

CHCO - % of Operating Revenues

Peer - % of Operating Revenues

Source - S&P Global MI.

Sample of reporting publicly traded banks and thrifts with assets between $1 and $10 billion for each period, excluding investment gains/(losses).

Franchise Strength: Debit Cards

2019

Bank Card &

Credit Card

Card Revenue/

Headquarter

Average

Interchange

Parent Company

Ticker

State

Assets

Fees

Avg. Deposits

City Holding Company

CHCO

WV

$4.9 B

$19.3 M

0.48%

First Community Bank

FCBC

VA

$2.2 B

$7.9 M

0.41%

Peoples Bank

PEBO

OH

$4.2 B

$11.4 M

0.35%

WesBanco Bank, Inc.

WSBC

WV

$15.7 B

$18.8 M

0.21%/0.42%

Premier Bank, Inc.

PBFI

WW

$1.2 B

$1.7 M

0.17%

Summit Community

Bank, Inc.

SMMF

WV

$2.4 B

$2.8 M

0.16%

Community Trust

Bank, Inc.

CTBI

KY

$4.3 B

$1.7 M

0..05%

United Bank

UBSI

VA

$19.6 B

$4.8 M

0.03%/0.06%

  • Caveat: Banks over $10 B shown in red with pre- and post-Durbin impact
  • Median for all banks - 0.17%
  • Source - S&P Global MI.

City's Exceptional Retail Strength Depends on Branch Distribution

Deposits

Deposit

Branch

House-

Hold

Market

($mm)

Share

Branches

Share

Share

Charleston, WV

$706

12.8%

13

27.7%

38.7%

Huntington, WV

432

12.7%

10

15.9%

26.2%

Ashland, KY

550

24.9%

12

22.2%

40.2%

Beckley, WV

493

24.8%

9

27.3%

31.5%

Lewisburg, WV

302

39.9%

7

35.0%

69.2%

Staunton, VA

270

11.9%

8

20.5%

13.1%

Martinsburg, WV

277

13.3%

7

20.0%

22.7%

Note: Deposit; deposit share; branch share as of 6/30/19. Other data as of 12/31/19.

Covid:

Cases

% of Population

Deaths

United States

1,200,000

0.36%

69,000

East Virginia

17,731

0.20%

616

Kentucky

4,879

0.11%

248

West Virginia

1,184

0.07%

50

May 4, 2020

Disclaimer

City Holding Company published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
