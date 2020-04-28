City Holding Company : Announces Record Quarterly Results

Log in
04/28/2020 | 07:32am EDT
04/28/2020 | 07:32am EDT

City Holding Company (“Company” or “City”) (NASDAQ:CHCO), a $5.1 billion bank holding company headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, today announced quarterly net income of $29.0 million and diluted earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The results for the quarter ending March 31, 2020, include $17.8 million, or $0.84 diluted per share on an after-tax basis, from the Company’s sale of 86,605 shares of Visa Inc. Class B common stock.

Highlights of the Company’s performance and results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 include the following:

  • Return on assets and return on tangible equity of 2.29% and 20.6%, respectively. Excluding the gain from the sale of Visa shares, return on assets and return on tangible equity would have been 1.21% and 10.9%, respectively.
  • Reported net interest income increased $0.6 million (1.4%) from the quarter ended December 31, 2019, while net interest income exclusive of accretion from fair value adjustments on recent acquisitions decreased $0.1 million (0.3%) from the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
  • Reported a provision for credit losses of $8.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, primarily due to the potential economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Using capital created from the sale of Visa stock, City repurchased 182,000 common shares at a weighted average price of $71.31 per share as part of a one million share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors in February 2019. City maintained its quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share payable on April 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2020. Increased our tangible equity ratio from 11.0% at December 31, 2019 to 11.4% at March 31, 2020.
  • Repaid $4.1 million of Junior Subordinated Deferrable Interest Debentures assumed by the Company in conjunction with the acquisition of Poage Bankshares, Inc. (“Poage”).

City’s CEO Charles Hageboeck stated that, “In recent weeks, we have seen our communities, country and world disrupted by the onset of a global pandemic, COVID-19, which has also resulted in an economic crisis. Although many of the markets in which City operates have had relatively low exposure to COVID-19, in order to protect our staff and customers, we began taking necessary steps to revise our operations and customer service protocols in mid-March. Operating in slightly different manners than our historic norm, our innovative staff have found many ways to continue providing exceptional customer service to our customers and communities in a timely and safe manner. As a result, we are conducting the majority of our customer service transactions at our drive-thrus and via electronic capabilities – interactive-teller machines (ITMs), automated-teller machines (ATMs), mobile banking, on-line banking, and interactive voice response systems. We temporarily closed seven of our locations that do not have drive-thru facilities.”

“When necessary, our staff have also been assisting customers with loan payment deferrals for up to six months for customers whose job or business have been impacted by stay at home actions taken by federal, state and local authorities. As of April 24, 2020 we have granted deferrals of approximately $82.2 million for mortgage borrowers and approximately $377.9 million for commercial borrowers. City is also participating in the Paycheck Protection Program loans administered by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”). Although internal deposit growth has been strong, the Company may utilize the Federal Reserve’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Fund to fund these loans.”

“As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, and the associated increase in unemployment, businesses and consumers across the nation are experiencing economic challenges. Heavily impacted industries include hotels, restaurants, entertainment establishments, multi-family housing, energy, healthcare, senior housing, and unsecured credit (particularly credit cards). As of March 31, 2020, the Company had loans totaling $1.78 billion secured by residential residences (49.6% of total loans); $434.2 million secured by nonresidential commercial properties (12.0% of total loans); $340.9 million secured by multi-family housing (9.4% of total loans); and $292.1 million secured by hotel and lodging real estate (8.1% of total loans). City has very limited lending exposure to restaurants, energy, hospital, or senior housing industries. Additionally, City has no exposure to credit losses in unsecured credit cards. City’s loan portfolio is mostly in markets where City has branch distribution, and these are markets experiencing relatively less impact by COVID-19 than the nation as a whole. As of April 24, 2020, principal and interest deferrals total $222.4 million for hotel and lodging real estate and $9.8 million for restaurants. The Company will continue to closely monitor the risks associated with these portfolios and will work with our customers to minimize our losses in these and all segments of our loan portfolio.”

“Although these times are challenging, we remain committed to serving our customers and communities and, together, we will get through these tough times.”

Net Interest Income

The Company’s net interest income increased from $39.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 to $40.4 million during the first quarter of 2020. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company’s tax equivalent net interest income increased $0.6 million, or 1.4%, from $40.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 to $40.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. Lower rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities lowered interest expense by $1.1 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. In addition, accretion from favorable fair value adjustments on recent acquisitions increased $0.7 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2019. These increases were partially offset by lower interest income from loans ($1.0 million) due to lower yields (6 basis points). The Company’s reported net interest margin increased from 3.46% for the fourth quarter of 2019 to 3.54% for the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the favorable impact of the accretion from fair value adjustments, the net interest margin would have been 3.40% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 3.38% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, on March 15th, the Federal Reserve cut the target range for Fed Funds Rate to a range of 0-25 basis points, which had the impact of lowering interest rates on variable rate loans tied to Prime, Libor or Fed Funds as well as the decreases in deposit rates discussed above for the last 15 days in the first quarter. City’s loan portfolio has historically included a significant portion of adjustable rate residential mortgage loans made in markets where City has a presence, and significant commercial loans collateralized with real estate.

Credit Quality

The Company’s ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate owned improved modestly from 0.45% at December 31, 2019 to 0.44% at March 31, 2020. Total nonperforming assets decreased from $16.4 million at December 31, 2019 to $16.0 million at March 31, 2020. Total past due loans decreased from $11.4 million, or 0.32% of total loans outstanding, at December 31, 2019 to $10.0 million, or 0.28% of total loans outstanding, at March 31, 2020.

The Company adopted ASU No. 2016-13, “Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” effective January 1, 2020 using the modified retrospective method for all financial assets measured at amortized cost and off-balance-sheet credit exposures. ASU No. 2016-16 replaced the incurred loss impairment methodology with a methodology that reflects expected credit losses and requires consideration of a broader range of reasonable and supportable information to inform credit loss estimates. The new current expected credit losses model (“CECL”) will apply to the allowance for loan losses, available-for-sale and held-to-maturity debt securities, purchased financial assets with credit deterioration and certain off-balance sheet credit exposures. Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2020 are presented under ASU No. 2016-13, while prior period amounts continue to be reported in accordance with previously applicable GAAP. As a result of adopting ASU No. 2016-13, the Company increased its allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) by $3.0 million and decreased retained earnings by $2.3 million on January 1, 2020. In addition, the adoption of ASU No. 2016-13 required the Company to “gross up” its previously purchased credit impaired loans through the allowance at January 1, 2020. As a result, the Company increased its ACL and loan balances as of January 1, 2020, by $2.7 million.

As a result of the Company’s quarterly analysis of the adequacy of the ACL, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to a recovery of loan loss provision of $0.8 million for the comparable period in 2019 and a recovery of loan loss provision of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The provision for credit losses recorded in the first quarter of 2020 largely reflects the expected economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company’s estimate of future economic conditions used in its CECL estimates is primarily dependent on expected unemployment ranges. As a result of COVID-19, expected unemployment ranges have significantly increased and resulted in an increase in the Company’s ACL of $4.1 million. Additionally, adjustments in qualitative and other factors due to COVID-19 added $3.4 million. Due to changes in the Company’s loan portfolio and loss rates, exclusive of COVID-19, the Company’s ACL increased $1.1 million. During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the downgrade of a hotel/motel related credit (located in North Central West Virginia) due to occupancy rates continuing to decline as a result of a slowdown in the oil and gas industry resulted in an increase to the ACL of $0.25 million. Partially offsetting these increases in the ACL, were payoffs from purchase credit-impaired loans that released $0.85 million of ACL reserves.

Non-interest Income

During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company sold the entirety of its Visa Inc. Class B common shares (86,605) in a cash transaction which resulted in a pre-tax gain of $17.8 million, or $0.84 diluted per share on an after-tax basis. Additionally, the Company reported $2.4 million of unrealized fair value losses on the Company’s equity securities compared to $0.1 million of unrealized fair value gains on the Company’s equity securities during the first quarter of 2019. The Company’s portfolio of equity securities consists primarily of holdings in First National Corporation (a commercial banking company headquartered in Strasburg, VA) and Eagle Financial Services (a commercial banking company headquartered in Berryville, VA). Exclusive of these items, non-interest income increased from $15.8 million for the first quarter of 2019 to $17.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. This increase was largely attributable to an increase of $0.7 million, or 88.7%, in other income primarily due to fees from loan interest rate swap originations and bank owned life insurance revenues increased $0.7 million due to death benefit proceeds received in the first quarter of 2020. Additionally, service charges increased $0.4 million (5.5%) and trust and investment management fee income increased $0.2 million (9.6%). While revenues for service fees and bankcard revenues for the quarter ending March 31, 2020, were only modestly impacted by COVID-19, such revenues are likely to trend downward for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Through mid-April 2020, the run rate for these revenues has decreased approximately 25% due to reductions in discretionary spending from our customer base likely attributable to “stay at home” requirements in most markets in which City has a presence.

Non-interest Expenses

During the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the Company incurred $0.3 million of acquisition and integration expenses associated with the acquisitions of Poage and Farmers Deposit Bancorp, Inc. Excluding this expense, non-interest expenses increased $0.3 million, or 1.0%, from $29.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 to $29.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. Salaries and employee benefits increased $0.6 million due primarily to annual salary adjustments, bankcard expense increased $0.3 million, and equipment and software related expenses increased $0.2 million. These increases were partially offset by lower FDIC insurance expense ($0.3 million), occupancy related expense ($0.2 million), and telecommunication expense ($0.2 million).

Balance Sheet Trends

Loans remained stable from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020 at $3.61 billion. Increases in commercial real estate loans of $11.2 million (0.8%) were mostly offset by a decrease in residential loans of $10.8 million (0.7%).

Total average depository balances increased $17.3 million, or 0.4%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2019 to the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Average noninterest-bearing demand increased $14.2 million, average time deposit balances increased $3.0 million, and average savings deposit balances increased $2.8 million. These increases were partially offset by lower interest-bearing demand deposit balances of $2.7 million. Following the reduction in the target fed funds rate in mid-March, in order to provide our wealth management clients the best possible return, City transferred approximately $135 million in cash invested on behalf of City’s wealth management customers previously held in bank deposits into a higher yielding investment vehicle not on the bank’s balance sheet.

Income Tax Expense

The Company’s effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 20.2% compared to 21.3% for the year ended December 31, 2019, and 21.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Capitalization and Liquidity

The Company’s loan to deposit ratio was 89.2% and the loan to asset ratio was 71.0% at March 31, 2020. The Company maintained investment securities totaling 18.9% of assets as of the same date. The Company’s deposit mix is weighted heavily toward checking and saving accounts, which fund 52.8% of assets at March 31, 2020. Time deposits fund 26.9% of assets at March 31, 2020, but very few of these deposits are in accounts that have balances of more than $250,000, reflecting the core retail orientation of the Company.

The Company is also strongly capitalized. The Company’s tangible equity ratio increased from 11.0% at December 31, 2019 to 11.4% at March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2020, City National Bank’s Leverage Ratio was 9.98%, its Common Equity Tier I ratio was 14.32%, its Tier I Capital ratio was 14.32%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 14.82%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized,” which is the highest possible regulatory designation.

On March 25, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share payable April 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of April 15, 2020. During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 182,000 common shares at a weighted average price of $71.31 per share as part of a one million share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors in February 2019. As of March 31, 2020, the Company could repurchase approximately 557,000 additional shares under the current program.

City Holding Company is the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia. City National Bank operates 95 branches across West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, and Ohio.

Forward-Looking Information

  • This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements express only management’s beliefs regarding future results or events and are subject to inherent uncertainty, risks, and changes in circumstances, many of which are outside of management’s control. Uncertainty, risks, changes in circumstances and other factors could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 under “ITEM 1A Risk Factors” and the following: (1) general economic conditions, especially in the communities and markets in which we conduct our business; (2) the uncertainties on the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will depend on several factors, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, its continued influence on financial markets, the effectiveness of the Company’s work from home arrangements and staffing levels in operational facilities, the impact of market participants on which the Company relies and actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response to the pandemic; (3) credit risk, including risk that negative credit quality trends may lead to a deterioration of asset quality, risk that our allowance for loan losses may not be sufficient to absorb actual losses in our loan portfolio, and risk from concentrations in our loan portfolio; (4) changes in the real estate market, including the value of collateral securing portions of our loan portfolio; (5) changes in the interest rate environment; (6) operational risk, including cybersecurity risk and risk of fraud, data processing system failures, and network breaches; (7) changes in technology and increased competition, including competition from non-bank financial institutions; (8) changes in consumer preferences, spending and borrowing habits, demand for our products and services, and customers’ performance and creditworthiness; (9) difficulty growing loan and deposit balances; (10) our ability to effectively execute our business plan, including with respect to future acquisitions; (11) changes in regulations, laws, taxes, government policies, monetary policies and accounting policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries; (12) deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments the Company has made in the securities of other financial institutions; (13) regulatory enforcement actions and adverse legal actions; (14) difficulty attracting and retaining key employees; (15) other economic, competitive, technological, operational, governmental, regulatory, and market factors affecting our operations. Forward-looking statements made herein reflect management's expectations as of the date such statements are made. Such information is provided to assist stockholders and potential investors in understanding current and anticipated financial operations of the Company and is included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made. Further, the Company is required to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its March 31, 2020 Form 10-Q. The Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on the preliminary March 31, 2020 results and will adjust the amounts if necessary.
 
CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019
 
Earnings
Net Interest Income (fully taxable equivalent)

$

40,603

 

$

40,036

 

$

40,729

 

$

41,113

 

$

40,274

 

Net Income available to common shareholders

 

29,000

 

 

22,611

 

 

22,371

 

 

22,751

 

 

21,619

 

 
Per Share Data
Earnings per share available to common shareholders:
Basic

$

1.79

 

$

1.38

 

$

1.36

 

$

1.38

 

$

1.31

 

Diluted

 

1.78

 

 

1.38

 

 

1.36

 

 

1.38

 

 

1.30

 

Weighted average number of shares (in thousands):
Basic

 

16,080

 

 

16,207

 

 

16,271

 

 

16,368

 

 

16,411

 

Diluted

 

16,101

 

 

16,230

 

 

16,289

 

 

16,386

 

 

16,429

 

Period-end number of shares (in thousands)

 

16,140

 

 

16,303

 

 

16,302

 

 

16,397

 

 

16,484

 

Cash dividends declared

$

0.57

 

$

0.57

 

$

0.57

 

$

0.53

 

$

0.53

 

Book value per share (period-end)

$

42.45

 

$

40.36

 

$

39.85

 

$

38.84

 

$

37.57

 

Tangible book value per share (period-end)

 

35.03

 

 

32.98

 

 

32.44

 

 

31.44

 

 

30.18

 

Market data:
High closing price

$

82.40

 

$

82.72

 

$

78.30

 

$

82.56

 

$

80.21

 

Low closing price

 

57.11

 

 

74.33

 

 

72.35

 

 

73.05

 

 

67.58

 

Period-end closing price

 

66.53

 

 

81.95

 

 

76.25

 

 

76.26

 

 

76.19

 

Average daily volume (in thousands)

 

69

 

 

54

 

 

62

 

 

53

 

 

54

 

Treasury share activity:
Treasury shares repurchased (in thousands)

 

182

 

 

-

 

 

99

 

 

107

 

 

55

 

Average treasury share repurchase price

$

71.31

 

$

-

 

$

74.17

 

$

74.81

 

$

74.69

 

 
Key Ratios (percent)
Return on average assets

 

2.29

%

 

1.80

%

 

1.81

%

 

1.84

%

 

1.76

%

Return on average tangible equity

 

20.6

%

 

16.8

%

 

17.0

%

 

17.9

%

 

17.7

%

Yield on interest earning assets

 

4.22

%

 

4.22

%

 

4.42

%

 

4.48

%

 

4.46

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities

 

0.91

%

 

1.00

%

 

1.10

%

 

1.09

%

 

1.04

%

Net Interest Margin

 

3.54

%

 

3.46

%

 

3.59

%

 

3.65

%

 

3.66

%

Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue

 

30.6

%

 

31.2

%

 

29.2

%

 

30.3

%

 

28.3

%

Efficiency Ratio

 

49.7

%

 

50.0

%

 

48.2

%

 

50.5

%

 

51.2

%

Price/Earnings Ratio (a)

 

17.58

 

 

14.82

 

 

13.98

 

 

13.84

 

 

14.58

 

 
Capital (period-end)
Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets

 

13.50

%

 

13.12

%

 

13.12

%

 

12.76

%

 

12.49

%

Tangible equity to tangible assets

 

11.38

%

 

10.98

%

 

10.93

%

 

10.70

%

 

10.37

%

Consolidated City Holding Company risk based capital ratios (b):
CET I

 

16.02

%

 

16.05

%

 

15.62

%

 

15.91

%

 

15.55

%

Tier I

 

16.02

%

 

16.05

%

 

15.74

%

 

16.03

%

 

15.67

%

Total

 

16.46

%

 

16.40

%

 

16.14

%

 

16.47

%

 

16.13

%

Leverage

 

11.10

%

 

10.90

%

 

10.87

%

 

10.70

%

 

10.62

%

City National Bank risk based capital ratios (b):
CET I

 

14.32

%

 

13.92

%

 

14.00

%

 

14.19

%

 

13.89

%

Tier I

 

14.32

%

 

13.92

%

 

14.00

%

 

14.19

%

 

13.89

%

Total

 

14.82

%

 

14.28

%

 

14.40

%

 

14.63

%

 

14.36

%

Leverage

 

9.98

%

 

9.51

%

 

9.72

%

 

9.51

%

 

9.45

%

 
Other (period-end)
Branches

 

95

 

 

95

 

 

95

 

 

95

 

 

97

 

FTE

 

921

 

 

918

 

 

916

 

 

935

 

 

927

 

 
Assets per FTE (in thousands)

$

5,525

 

$

5,467

 

$

5,412

 

$

5,284

 

$

5,305

 

Deposits per FTE (in thousands)

 

4,400

 

 

4,440

 

 

4,399

 

 

4,312

 

 

4,361

 

 
(a) The price/earnings ratio is computed based on annualized quarterly earnings (excludes gain for sale of VISA shares, net of taxes).
(b) March 31, 2020 risk-based capital ratios are estimated.
 
CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
 
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019
 
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans

$

41,335

 

$

41,615

 

$

42,944

 

$

43,174

 

$

42,279

 

Interest on investment securities:
Taxable

 

5,871

 

 

5,924

 

 

6,044

 

 

5,732

 

 

5,689

 

Tax-exempt

 

707

 

 

711

 

 

722

 

 

755

 

 

779

 

Interest on deposits in depository institutions

 

304

 

 

298

 

 

271

 

 

577

 

 

186

 

Total Interest Income

 

48,217

 

 

48,548

 

 

49,981

 

 

50,238

 

 

48,933

 

 
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits

 

7,238

 

 

7,897

 

 

8,585

 

 

8,417

 

 

7,767

 

Interest on short-term borrowings

 

464

 

 

762

 

 

814

 

 

863

 

 

1,052

 

Interest on long-term debt

 

100

 

 

42

 

 

45

 

 

47

 

 

48

 

Total Interest Expense

 

7,802

 

 

8,701

 

 

9,444

 

 

9,327

 

 

8,867

 

Net Interest Income

 

40,415

 

 

39,847

 

 

40,537

 

 

40,911

 

 

40,066

 

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

 

7,972

 

 

(75

)

 

274

 

 

(600

)

 

(849

)

Net Interest Income After Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses

 

32,443

 

 

39,922

 

 

40,263

 

 

41,511

 

 

40,915

 

 
Non-Interest Income
Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities

 

63

 

 

-

 

 

(40

)

 

21

 

 

88

 

Unrealized (losses) gains recognized on equity securities still held

 

(2,402

)

 

914

 

 

(214

)

 

113

 

 

75

 

Service charges

 

7,723

 

 

8,233

 

 

8,183

 

 

7,778

 

 

7,321

 

Bankcard revenue

 

5,115

 

 

5,162

 

 

5,440

 

 

5,522

 

 

4,969

 

Trust and investment management fee income

 

1,799

 

 

2,016

 

 

1,802

 

 

1,699

 

 

1,642

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

1,676

 

 

856

 

 

762

 

 

1,132

 

 

1,016

 

Sale of VISA shares

 

17,837

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Other income

 

1,536

 

 

861

 

 

765

 

 

1,560

 

 

814

 

Total Non-Interest Income

 

33,347

 

 

18,042

 

 

16,698

 

 

17,825

 

 

15,925

 

 
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits

 

15,851

 

 

15,918

 

 

15,210

 

 

15,767

 

 

15,243

 

Occupancy related expense

 

2,488

 

 

2,540

 

 

2,725

 

 

2,598

 

 

2,732

 

Equipment and software related expense

 

2,429

 

 

2,302

 

 

2,248

 

 

2,223

 

 

2,191

 

FDIC insurance expense

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

347

 

 

291

 

Advertising

 

843

 

 

694

 

 

861

 

 

920

 

 

869

 

Bankcard expenses

 

1,435

 

 

1,285

 

 

1,554

 

 

1,534

 

 

1,182

 

Postage, delivery, and statement mailings

 

616

 

 

588

 

 

659

 

 

545

 

 

624

 

Office supplies

 

394

 

 

392

 

 

382

 

 

399

 

 

386

 

Legal and professional fees

 

601

 

 

706

 

 

539

 

 

605

 

 

521

 

Telecommunications

 

511

 

 

563

 

 

569

 

 

597

 

 

726

 

Repossessed asset losses (gains), net of expenses

 

198

 

 

224

 

 

(59

)

 

253

 

 

216

 

Merger related expenses

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

547

 

 

250

 

Other expenses

 

4,102

 

 

3,822

 

 

3,709

 

 

4,437

 

 

4,180

 

Total Non-Interest Expense

 

29,468

 

 

29,034

 

 

28,397

 

 

30,772

 

 

29,411

 

Income Before Income Taxes

 

36,322

 

 

28,930

 

 

28,564

 

 

28,564

 

 

27,429

 

Income tax expense

 

7,322

 

 

6,319

 

 

6,193

 

 

5,813

 

 

5,810

 

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$

29,000

 

$

22,611

 

$

22,371

 

$

22,751

 

$

21,619

 

 
Distributed earnings allocated to common shareholders

$

9,117

 

$

9,209

 

$

9,213

 

$

8,615

 

$

8,661

 

Undistributed earnings allocated to common shareholders

 

19,620

 

 

13,200

 

 

12,966

 

 

13,939

 

 

12,772

 

Net earnings allocated to common shareholders

$

28,737

 

$

22,409

 

$

22,179

 

$

22,554

 

$

21,433

 

 
Average common shares outstanding

 

16,080

 

 

16,207

 

 

16,271

 

 

16,368

 

 

16,411

 

Shares for diluted earnings per share

 

16,101

 

 

16,230

 

 

16,289

 

 

16,386

 

 

16,429

 

 
Basic earnings per common share

$

1.79

 

$

1.38

 

$

1.36

 

$

1.38

 

$

1.31

 

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.78

 

$

1.38

 

$

1.36

 

$

1.38

 

$

1.30

 

 
CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in 000s)
(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019
 
Assets
Cash and due from banks

$

92,365

 

$

88,658

 

$

71,332

 

$

53,373

 

$

50,522

 

Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions

 

18,271

 

 

51,486

 

 

44,862

 

 

115,346

 

 

93,328

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

110,636

 

 

140,144

 

 

116,194

 

 

168,719

 

 

143,850

 

 
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

 

934,113

 

 

810,106

 

 

798,930

 

 

796,237

 

 

755,081

 

Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

 

-

 

 

49,036

 

 

51,211

 

 

53,362

 

 

55,326

 

Other securities

 

26,827

 

 

28,490

 

 

28,070

 

 

28,014

 

 

26,182

 

Total investment securities

 

960,940

 

 

887,632

 

 

878,211

 

 

877,613

 

 

836,589

 

 
Gross loans

 

3,613,050

 

 

3,616,099

 

 

3,582,571

 

 

3,519,367

 

 

3,559,322

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

(24,393

)

 

(11,589

)

 

(13,186

)

 

(13,795

)

 

(14,646

)

Net loans

 

3,588,657

 

 

3,604,510

 

 

3,569,385

 

 

3,505,572

 

 

3,544,676

 

 
Bank owned life insurance

 

116,000

 

 

115,261

 

 

114,616

 

 

113,855

 

 

114,256

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

78,948

 

 

76,965

 

 

76,929

 

 

78,263

 

 

78,747

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

12,570

 

 

11,569

 

 

12,929

 

 

12,719

 

 

13,657

 

Net deferred tax assets

 

2,159

 

 

6,669

 

 

6,432

 

 

8,835

 

 

12,734

 

Intangible assets

 

119,829

 

 

120,241

 

 

120,773

 

 

121,322

 

 

121,790

 

Other assets

 

98,710

 

 

55,765

 

 

62,248

 

 

53,569

 

 

51,309

 

Total Assets

$

5,088,449

 

$

5,018,756

 

$

4,957,717

 

$

4,940,467

 

$

4,917,608

 

 
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing

$

857,501

 

$

805,087

 

$

795,548

 

$

798,056

 

$

793,633

 

Interest-bearing:
Demand deposits

 

837,966

 

 

896,465

 

 

898,704

 

 

891,742

 

 

879,279

 

Savings deposits

 

989,609

 

 

1,009,771

 

 

980,539

 

 

974,847

 

 

988,182

 

Time deposits

 

1,366,977

 

 

1,364,571

 

 

1,354,787

 

 

1,366,991

 

 

1,381,913

 

Total deposits

 

4,052,053

 

 

4,075,894

 

 

4,029,578

 

 

4,031,636

 

 

4,043,007

 

Short-term borrowings
Federal Funds purchased

 

9,900

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Customer repurchase agreements

 

224,247

 

 

211,255

 

 

202,622

 

 

207,033

 

 

194,683

 

Long-term debt

 

-

 

 

4,056

 

 

4,055

 

 

4,054

 

 

4,053

 

Other liabilities

 

117,021

 

 

69,568

 

 

71,859

 

 

60,836

 

 

56,624

 

Total Liabilities

 

4,403,221

 

 

4,360,773

 

 

4,308,114

 

 

4,303,559

 

 

4,298,367

 

 
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Common stock

 

47,619

 

 

47,619

 

 

47,619

 

 

47,619

 

 

47,619

 

Capital surplus

 

170,096

 

 

170,309

 

 

169,794

 

 

169,374

 

 

170,215

 

Retained earnings

 

556,718

 

 

539,253

 

 

525,933

 

 

512,911

 

 

498,847

 

Cost of common stock in treasury

 

(116,665

)

 

(105,038

)

 

(105,138

)

 

(98,084

)

 

(91,589

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss):
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available-for-sale

 

33,730

 

 

12,110

 

 

17,266

 

 

10,959

 

 

20

 

Underfunded pension liability

 

(6,270

)

 

(6,270

)

 

(5,871

)

 

(5,871

)

 

(5,871

)

Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

 

27,460

 

 

5,840

 

 

11,395

 

 

5,088

 

 

(5,851

)

Total Stockholders' Equity

 

685,228

 

 

657,983

 

 

649,603

 

 

636,908

 

 

619,241

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

5,088,449

 

$

5,018,756

 

$

4,957,717

 

$

4,940,467

 

$

4,917,608

 

 
Regulatory Capital
Total CET 1 capital

$

547,040

 

$

532,829

 

$

518,175

 

$

511,344

 

$

504,148

 

Total tier 1 capital

 

547,040

 

 

532,829

 

 

522,175

 

 

515,344

 

 

508,148

 

Total risk-based capital

 

561,944

 

 

544,479

 

 

535,441

 

 

529,230

 

 

523,053

 

Total risk-weighted assets

 

3,412,591

 

 

3,319,998

 

 

3,318,386

 

 

3,214,153

 

 

3,241,989

 

 
CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Loan Portfolio
(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
 
 
March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019
 
Residential real estate (1)

$

1,629,578

$

1,640,396

$

1,643,416

$

1,644,494

$

1,625,647

Home equity - junior liens

 

146,034

 

148,928

 

150,808

 

150,676

 

152,251

Commercial and industrial

 

308,567

 

308,015

 

296,927

 

288,803

 

289,327

Commercial real estate (2)

 

1,470,949

 

1,459,737

 

1,431,983

 

1,378,116

 

1,436,190

Consumer

 

54,749

 

54,263

 

54,799

 

53,356

 

52,483

DDA overdrafts

 

3,173

 

4,760

 

4,638

 

3,922

 

3,424

Gross Loans

$

3,613,050

$

3,616,099

$

3,582,571

$

3,519,367

$

3,559,322

 
Construction loans included in:
(1) - Residential real estate loans

$

28,870

$

29,033

$

24,955

$

23,673

$

22,635

(2) - Commercial real estate loans

 

44,453

 

64,049

 

55,267

 

43,432

 

56,282

 
CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Asset Quality Information
(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
 
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance at beginning of period

$

11,589

 

$

13,186

 

$

13,795

 

$

14,646

 

$

15,966

 

 
Charge-offs:
Commercial and industrial

 

(77

)

 

(193

)

 

(17

)

 

(51

)

 

-

 

Commercial real estate

 

(383

)

 

(964

)

 

(216

)

 

(133

)

 

(45

)

Residential real estate

 

(483

)

 

(226

)

 

(194

)

 

(230

)

 

(137

)

Home equity

 

(45

)

 

(134

)

 

(43

)

 

(71

)

 

(46

)

Consumer

 

(55

)

 

(338

)

 

(279

)

 

(184

)

 

(376

)

DDA overdrafts

 

(703

)

 

(792

)

 

(772

)

 

(588

)

 

(625

)

Total charge-offs

 

(1,746

)

 

(2,647

)

 

(1,521

)

 

(1,257

)

 

(1,229

)

 
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial

 

9

 

 

581

 

 

43

 

 

5

 

 

135

 

Commercial real estate

 

203

 

 

10

 

 

7

 

 

575

 

 

32

 

Residential real estate

 

95

 

 

87

 

 

157

 

 

50

 

 

75

 

Home equity

 

47

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Consumer

 

13

 

 

54

 

 

68

 

 

46

 

 

97

 

DDA overdrafts

 

451

 

 

393

 

 

363

 

 

330

 

 

419

 

Total recoveries

 

818

 

 

1,125

 

 

638

 

 

1,006

 

 

758

 

 
Net (charge-offs)/recoveries

 

(928

)

 

(1,522

)

 

(883

)

 

(251

)

 

(471

)

(Recovery of) provision for credit losses

 

7,972

 

 

(75

)

 

274

 

 

(600

)

 

(849

)

Impact of Adopting ASC 326

 

5,760

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Balance at end of period

$

24,393

 

$

11,589

 

$

13,186

 

$

13,795

 

$

14,646

 

 
Loans outstanding

$

3,613,050

 

$

3,616,099

 

$

3,582,571

 

$

3,519,367

 

$

3,559,322

 

Allowance as a percent of loans outstanding

 

0.68

%

 

0.32

%

 

0.37

%

 

0.39

%

 

0.41

%

Allowance as a percent of non-performing loans

 

202.2

%

 

98.6

%

 

84.3

%

 

115.3

%

 

119.9

%

 
Average loans outstanding

$

3,608,868

 

$

3,607,864

 

$

3,544,548

 

$

3,539,077

 

$

3,576,984

 

Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) as a percent of average loans outstanding

 

0.10

%

 

0.17

%

 

0.10

%

 

0.03

%

 

0.05

%

 
CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Asset Quality Information, continued
(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
 
March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019
Nonaccrual Loans
Residential real estate

$

2,750

 

$

3,393

 

$

2,570

 

$

2,354

 

$

3,263

 

Home equity

 

249

 

 

531

 

 

469

 

 

161

 

 

41

 

Commercial and industrial

 

1,175

 

 

1,182

 

 

2,059

 

 

2,149

 

 

1,526

 

Commercial real estate

 

7,865

 

 

6,384

 

 

10,099

 

 

7,204

 

 

7,282

 

Consumer

 

1

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

1

 

Total nonaccrual loans

 

12,040

 

 

11,490

 

 

15,197

 

 

11,868

 

 

12,113

 

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

 

26

 

 

267

 

 

452

 

 

94

 

 

106

 

Total non-performing loans

 

12,066

 

 

11,757

 

 

15,649

 

 

11,962

 

 

12,219

 

Other real estate owned

 

3,922

 

 

4,670

 

 

2,326

 

 

2,581

 

 

3,186

 

Total non-performing assets

$

15,988

 

$

16,427

 

$

17,975

 

$

14,543

 

$

15,405

 

 
Non-performing assets as a percent of loans and other real estate owned

 

0.44

%

 

0.45

%

 

0.50

%

 

0.41

%

 

0.43

%

 
Past Due Loans
Residential real estate

$

7,815

 

$

7,485

 

$

6,859

 

$

7,302

 

$

7,972

 

Home equity

 

430

 

 

956

 

 

796

 

 

322

 

 

720

 

Commercial and industrial

 

71

 

 

458

 

 

526

 

 

166

 

 

101

 

Commercial real estate

 

1,021

 

 

1,580

 

 

1,276

 

 

1,026

 

 

1,414

 

Consumer

 

177

 

 

187

 

 

124

 

 

172

 

 

264

 

DDA overdrafts

 

467

 

 

730

 

 

626

 

 

487

 

 

535

 

Total past due loans

$

9,981

 

$

11,396

 

$

10,207

 

$

9,475

 

$

11,006

 

 
Total past due loans as a percent of loans outstanding

 

0.28

%

 

0.32

%

 

0.28

%

 

0.27

%

 

0.31

%

 
Troubled Debt Restructurings ("TDRs")
Residential real estate

$

21,413

 

$

21,029

 

$

21,320

 

$

22,373

 

$

23,481

 

Home equity

 

2,294

 

 

3,628

 

 

3,034

 

 

3,062

 

 

3,018

 

Commercial and industrial

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

83

 

 

83

 

 

89

 

Commercial real estate

 

5,163

 

 

4,973

 

 

8,100

 

 

8,044

 

 

8,164

 

Consumer

 

184

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Total TDRs

$

29,054

 

$

29,630

 

$

32,537

 

$

33,562

 

$

34,752

 

 
CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Yields, and Rates
(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
 
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019
Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/
Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate
 
Assets:
Loan portfolio (1):
Residential real estate (2)

$

1,780,473

 

$

19,881

4.49

%

$

1,792,186

 

$

20,135

4.46

%

$

1,806,233

 

$

20,451

 

4.59

%

Commercial, financial, and agriculture (2)

 

1,770,178

 

 

20,476

4.65

%

 

1,755,775

 

 

20,371

4.60

%

 

1,715,524

 

 

20,845

 

4.93

%

Installment loans to individuals (2), (3)

 

58,217

 

 

863

5.96

%

 

59,903

 

 

902

5.97

%

 

55,227

 

 

840

 

6.17

%

Previously securitized loans (4) ***

 

115

*** ***

 

207

*** ***

 

144

 

***
Total loans

 

3,608,868

 

 

41,335

4.61

%

 

3,607,864

 

 

41,615

4.58

%

 

3,576,984

 

 

42,280

 

4.79

%

Securities:
Taxable

 

810,766

 

 

5,871

2.91

%

 

790,317

 

 

5,925

2.97

%

 

714,413

 

 

5,689

 

3.23

%

Tax-exempt (5)

 

94,591

 

 

895

3.81

%

 

94,248

 

 

900

3.79

%

 

102,375

 

 

986

 

3.91

%

Total securities

 

905,357

 

 

6,766

3.01

%

 

884,565

 

 

6,825

3.06

%

 

816,788

 

 

6,675

 

3.31

%

Deposits in depository institutions

 

102,932

 

 

304

1.19

%

 

92,579

 

 

298

1.28

%

 

60,596

 

 

186

 

1.24

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

4,617,157

 

 

48,405

4.22

%

 

4,585,008

 

 

48,738

4.22

%

 

4,454,368

 

 

49,141

 

4.47

%

Cash and due from banks

 

70,763

 

 

66,351

 

 

64,688

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

77,368

 

 

76,998

 

 

78,220

 

Goodwill and intangible assets

 

120,091

 

 

120,510

 

 

122,605

 

Other assets

 

195,875

 

 

191,991

 

 

195,954

 

Less: Allowance for credit losses

 

(15,905

)

 

(12,881

)

 

(16,182

)

Total assets

$

5,065,349

 

$

5,027,977

 

$

4,899,653

 

 
Liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

869,976

 

$

468

0.22

%

$

872,639

 

$

694

0.32

%

$

886,833

 

$

933

 

0.43

%

Savings deposits

 

1,005,829

 

 

700

0.28

%

 

1,003,063

 

 

944

0.37

%

 

947,337

 

 

1,066

 

0.46

%

Time deposits (2)

 

1,365,268

 

 

6,070

1.79

%

 

1,362,277

 

 

6,260

1.82

%

 

1,368,465

 

 

5,768

 

1.71

%

Short-term borrowings

 

209,010

 

 

464

0.89

%

 

221,685

 

 

762

1.36

%

 

237,616

 

 

1,052

 

1.80

%

Long-term debt

 

3,340

 

 

100

12.04

%

 

4,055

 

 

42

4.11

%

 

4,053

 

 

48

 

4.80

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

3,453,423

 

 

7,802

0.91

%

 

3,463,719

 

 

8,702

1.00

%

 

3,444,304

 

 

8,867

 

1.04

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

 

852,384

 

 

838,192

 

 

788,109

 

Other liabilities

 

75,922

 

 

66,232

 

 

55,372

 

Stockholders' equity

 

683,620

 

 

659,834

 

 

611,868

 

Total liabilities and
stockholders' equity

$

5,065,349

 

$

5,027,977

 

$

4,899,653

 

Net interest income

$

40,603

$

40,036

$

40,274

 

Net yield on earning assets

3.54

%

3.46

%

3.67

%

 
(1)For purposes of this table, non-accruing loans have been included in average balances and the following amounts (in thousands) of loan fees have been included in interest income:
 
Loan fees

$

116

$

152

$

134

 

 
(2) Included in the above table are the following amounts (in thousands) for the accretion of the fair value adjustments related to the Company's acquisitions:
 
Residential real estate

$

151

$

159

$

32

 

Commercial, financial, and agriculture

 

1,240

 

398

 

190

 

Installment loans to individuals

 

39

 

46

 

(6

)

Time deposits

 

155

 

316

 

256

 

$

1,585

$

919

$

472

 

 
(3) Includes the Company’s consumer and DDA overdrafts loan categories.
(4) Effective January 1, 2012, the carrying value of the Company's previously securitized loans was reduced to $0.
(5) Computed on a fully federal tax-equivalent basis assuming a tax rate of approximately 21%.
 
CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
 
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019
Net Interest Income/Margin
Net interest income ("GAAP")

$

40,415

 

$

39,847

 

$

40,537

 

$

40,911

 

$

40,066

 

Taxable equivalent adjustment

 

188

 

 

189

 

 

192

 

 

202

 

 

208

 

Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent

$

40,603

 

$

40,036

 

$

40,729

 

$

41,113

 

$

40,274

 

 
Average interest earning assets

$

4,617,157

 

$

4,585,008

 

$

4,503,502

 

$

4,513,503

 

$

4,466,495

 

 
Net Interest Margin

 

3.54

%

 

3.46

%

 

3.59

%

 

3.65

%

 

3.66

%

Accretion related to fair value adjustments

 

-0.14

%

 

-0.08

%

 

-0.11

%

 

-0.08

%

 

-0.05

%

Net Interest Margin (excluding accretion)

 

3.40

%

 

3.38

%

 

3.48

%

 

3.57

%

 

3.61

%

 
Tangible Equity Ratio (period end)
Equity to assets ("GAAP")

 

13.47

%

 

13.11

%

 

13.10

%

 

12.89

%

 

12.59

%

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles, net

 

-2.09

%

 

-2.13

%

 

-2.17

%

 

-2.19

%

 

-2.22

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

 

11.38

%

 

10.98

%

 

10.93

%

 

10.70

%

 

10.37

%

 
Return on Tangible Equity
Return on tangible equity ("GAAP")

 

20.6

%

 

16.8

%

 

17.0

%

 

17.9

%

 

17.7

%

Impact of merger related expenses

 

0.0

%

 

0.0

%

 

0.0

%

 

0.3

%

 

0.1

%

Impact of sale of VISA shares

 

-9.7

%

 

0.0

%

 

0.0

%

 

0.0

%

 

0.0

%

Return on tangible equity, excluding merger related expenses and sale of VISA shares

 

10.9

%

 

16.8

%

 

17.0

%

 

18.2

%

 

17.8

%

 
Return on Assets
Return on assets ("GAAP")

 

2.29

%

 

1.80

%

 

1.81

%

 

1.84

%

 

1.76

%

Impact of merger related expenses

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

 

0.04

%

 

0.02

%

Impact of sale of VISA shares

 

-1.08

%

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

Return on assets, excluding merger related expenses and sale of VISA shares

 

1.21

%

 

1.80

%

 

1.81

%

 

1.88

%

 

1.78

%

 


© Business Wire 2020
