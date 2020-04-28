City Holding Company : Announces Record Quarterly Results 0 04/28/2020 | 07:32am EDT Send by mail :

City Holding Company ("Company" or "City") (NASDAQ:CHCO), a $5.1 billion bank holding company headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, today announced quarterly net income of $29.0 million and diluted earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The results for the quarter ending March 31, 2020, include $17.8 million, or $0.84 diluted per share on an after-tax basis, from the Company's sale of 86,605 shares of Visa Inc. Class B common stock. Highlights of the Company's performance and results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 include the following: Return on assets and return on tangible equity of 2.29% and 20.6%, respectively. Excluding the gain from the sale of Visa shares, return on assets and return on tangible equity would have been 1.21% and 10.9%, respectively.

Reported net interest income increased $0.6 million (1.4%) from the quarter ended December 31, 2019, while net interest income exclusive of accretion from fair value adjustments on recent acquisitions decreased $0.1 million (0.3%) from the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Reported a provision for credit losses of $8.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, primarily due to the potential economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Using capital created from the sale of Visa stock, City repurchased 182,000 common shares at a weighted average price of $71.31 per share as part of a one million share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors in February 2019. City maintained its quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share payable on April 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2020. Increased our tangible equity ratio from 11.0% at December 31, 2019 to 11.4% at March 31, 2020.

Repaid $4.1 million of Junior Subordinated Deferrable Interest Debentures assumed by the Company in conjunction with the acquisition of Poage Bankshares, Inc. (“Poage”). City’s CEO Charles Hageboeck stated that, “In recent weeks, we have seen our communities, country and world disrupted by the onset of a global pandemic, COVID-19, which has also resulted in an economic crisis. Although many of the markets in which City operates have had relatively low exposure to COVID-19, in order to protect our staff and customers, we began taking necessary steps to revise our operations and customer service protocols in mid-March. Operating in slightly different manners than our historic norm, our innovative staff have found many ways to continue providing exceptional customer service to our customers and communities in a timely and safe manner. As a result, we are conducting the majority of our customer service transactions at our drive-thrus and via electronic capabilities – interactive-teller machines (ITMs), automated-teller machines (ATMs), mobile banking, on-line banking, and interactive voice response systems. We temporarily closed seven of our locations that do not have drive-thru facilities.” “When necessary, our staff have also been assisting customers with loan payment deferrals for up to six months for customers whose job or business have been impacted by stay at home actions taken by federal, state and local authorities. As of April 24, 2020 we have granted deferrals of approximately $82.2 million for mortgage borrowers and approximately $377.9 million for commercial borrowers. City is also participating in the Paycheck Protection Program loans administered by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”). Although internal deposit growth has been strong, the Company may utilize the Federal Reserve’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Fund to fund these loans.” “As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, and the associated increase in unemployment, businesses and consumers across the nation are experiencing economic challenges. Heavily impacted industries include hotels, restaurants, entertainment establishments, multi-family housing, energy, healthcare, senior housing, and unsecured credit (particularly credit cards). As of March 31, 2020, the Company had loans totaling $1.78 billion secured by residential residences (49.6% of total loans); $434.2 million secured by nonresidential commercial properties (12.0% of total loans); $340.9 million secured by multi-family housing (9.4% of total loans); and $292.1 million secured by hotel and lodging real estate (8.1% of total loans). City has very limited lending exposure to restaurants, energy, hospital, or senior housing industries. Additionally, City has no exposure to credit losses in unsecured credit cards. City’s loan portfolio is mostly in markets where City has branch distribution, and these are markets experiencing relatively less impact by COVID-19 than the nation as a whole. As of April 24, 2020, principal and interest deferrals total $222.4 million for hotel and lodging real estate and $9.8 million for restaurants. The Company will continue to closely monitor the risks associated with these portfolios and will work with our customers to minimize our losses in these and all segments of our loan portfolio.” “Although these times are challenging, we remain committed to serving our customers and communities and, together, we will get through these tough times.” Net Interest Income The Company’s net interest income increased from $39.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 to $40.4 million during the first quarter of 2020. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company’s tax equivalent net interest income increased $0.6 million, or 1.4%, from $40.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 to $40.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. Lower rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities lowered interest expense by $1.1 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. In addition, accretion from favorable fair value adjustments on recent acquisitions increased $0.7 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2019. These increases were partially offset by lower interest income from loans ($1.0 million) due to lower yields (6 basis points). The Company’s reported net interest margin increased from 3.46% for the fourth quarter of 2019 to 3.54% for the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the favorable impact of the accretion from fair value adjustments, the net interest margin would have been 3.40% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 3.38% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, on March 15th, the Federal Reserve cut the target range for Fed Funds Rate to a range of 0-25 basis points, which had the impact of lowering interest rates on variable rate loans tied to Prime, Libor or Fed Funds as well as the decreases in deposit rates discussed above for the last 15 days in the first quarter. City’s loan portfolio has historically included a significant portion of adjustable rate residential mortgage loans made in markets where City has a presence, and significant commercial loans collateralized with real estate. Credit Quality The Company’s ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate owned improved modestly from 0.45% at December 31, 2019 to 0.44% at March 31, 2020. Total nonperforming assets decreased from $16.4 million at December 31, 2019 to $16.0 million at March 31, 2020. Total past due loans decreased from $11.4 million, or 0.32% of total loans outstanding, at December 31, 2019 to $10.0 million, or 0.28% of total loans outstanding, at March 31, 2020. The Company adopted ASU No. 2016-13, “Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” effective January 1, 2020 using the modified retrospective method for all financial assets measured at amortized cost and off-balance-sheet credit exposures. ASU No. 2016-16 replaced the incurred loss impairment methodology with a methodology that reflects expected credit losses and requires consideration of a broader range of reasonable and supportable information to inform credit loss estimates. The new current expected credit losses model (“CECL”) will apply to the allowance for loan losses, available-for-sale and held-to-maturity debt securities, purchased financial assets with credit deterioration and certain off-balance sheet credit exposures. Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2020 are presented under ASU No. 2016-13, while prior period amounts continue to be reported in accordance with previously applicable GAAP. As a result of adopting ASU No. 2016-13, the Company increased its allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) by $3.0 million and decreased retained earnings by $2.3 million on January 1, 2020. In addition, the adoption of ASU No. 2016-13 required the Company to “gross up” its previously purchased credit impaired loans through the allowance at January 1, 2020. As a result, the Company increased its ACL and loan balances as of January 1, 2020, by $2.7 million. As a result of the Company’s quarterly analysis of the adequacy of the ACL, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to a recovery of loan loss provision of $0.8 million for the comparable period in 2019 and a recovery of loan loss provision of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The provision for credit losses recorded in the first quarter of 2020 largely reflects the expected economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company’s estimate of future economic conditions used in its CECL estimates is primarily dependent on expected unemployment ranges. As a result of COVID-19, expected unemployment ranges have significantly increased and resulted in an increase in the Company’s ACL of $4.1 million. Additionally, adjustments in qualitative and other factors due to COVID-19 added $3.4 million. Due to changes in the Company’s loan portfolio and loss rates, exclusive of COVID-19, the Company’s ACL increased $1.1 million. During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the downgrade of a hotel/motel related credit (located in North Central West Virginia) due to occupancy rates continuing to decline as a result of a slowdown in the oil and gas industry resulted in an increase to the ACL of $0.25 million. Partially offsetting these increases in the ACL, were payoffs from purchase credit-impaired loans that released $0.85 million of ACL reserves. Non-interest Income During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company sold the entirety of its Visa Inc. Class B common shares (86,605) in a cash transaction which resulted in a pre-tax gain of $17.8 million, or $0.84 diluted per share on an after-tax basis. Additionally, the Company reported $2.4 million of unrealized fair value losses on the Company’s equity securities compared to $0.1 million of unrealized fair value gains on the Company’s equity securities during the first quarter of 2019. The Company’s portfolio of equity securities consists primarily of holdings in First National Corporation (a commercial banking company headquartered in Strasburg, VA) and Eagle Financial Services (a commercial banking company headquartered in Berryville, VA). Exclusive of these items, non-interest income increased from $15.8 million for the first quarter of 2019 to $17.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. This increase was largely attributable to an increase of $0.7 million, or 88.7%, in other income primarily due to fees from loan interest rate swap originations and bank owned life insurance revenues increased $0.7 million due to death benefit proceeds received in the first quarter of 2020. Additionally, service charges increased $0.4 million (5.5%) and trust and investment management fee income increased $0.2 million (9.6%). While revenues for service fees and bankcard revenues for the quarter ending March 31, 2020, were only modestly impacted by COVID-19, such revenues are likely to trend downward for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Through mid-April 2020, the run rate for these revenues has decreased approximately 25% due to reductions in discretionary spending from our customer base likely attributable to “stay at home” requirements in most markets in which City has a presence. Non-interest Expenses During the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the Company incurred $0.3 million of acquisition and integration expenses associated with the acquisitions of Poage and Farmers Deposit Bancorp, Inc. Excluding this expense, non-interest expenses increased $0.3 million, or 1.0%, from $29.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 to $29.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. Salaries and employee benefits increased $0.6 million due primarily to annual salary adjustments, bankcard expense increased $0.3 million, and equipment and software related expenses increased $0.2 million. These increases were partially offset by lower FDIC insurance expense ($0.3 million), occupancy related expense ($0.2 million), and telecommunication expense ($0.2 million). Balance Sheet Trends Loans remained stable from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020 at $3.61 billion. Increases in commercial real estate loans of $11.2 million (0.8%) were mostly offset by a decrease in residential loans of $10.8 million (0.7%). Total average depository balances increased $17.3 million, or 0.4%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2019 to the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Average noninterest-bearing demand increased $14.2 million, average time deposit balances increased $3.0 million, and average savings deposit balances increased $2.8 million. These increases were partially offset by lower interest-bearing demand deposit balances of $2.7 million. Following the reduction in the target fed funds rate in mid-March, in order to provide our wealth management clients the best possible return, City transferred approximately $135 million in cash invested on behalf of City’s wealth management customers previously held in bank deposits into a higher yielding investment vehicle not on the bank’s balance sheet. Income Tax Expense The Company’s effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 20.2% compared to 21.3% for the year ended December 31, 2019, and 21.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Capitalization and Liquidity The Company’s loan to deposit ratio was 89.2% and the loan to asset ratio was 71.0% at March 31, 2020. The Company maintained investment securities totaling 18.9% of assets as of the same date. The Company’s deposit mix is weighted heavily toward checking and saving accounts, which fund 52.8% of assets at March 31, 2020. Time deposits fund 26.9% of assets at March 31, 2020, but very few of these deposits are in accounts that have balances of more than $250,000, reflecting the core retail orientation of the Company. The Company is also strongly capitalized. The Company’s tangible equity ratio increased from 11.0% at December 31, 2019 to 11.4% at March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2020, City National Bank’s Leverage Ratio was 9.98%, its Common Equity Tier I ratio was 14.32%, its Tier I Capital ratio was 14.32%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 14.82%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized,” which is the highest possible regulatory designation. On March 25, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share payable April 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of April 15, 2020. During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 182,000 common shares at a weighted average price of $71.31 per share as part of a one million share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors in February 2019. As of March 31, 2020, the Company could repurchase approximately 557,000 additional shares under the current program. City Holding Company is the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia. City National Bank operates 95 branches across West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, and Ohio. Forward-Looking Information This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements express only management’s beliefs regarding future results or events and are subject to inherent uncertainty, risks, and changes in circumstances, many of which are outside of management’s control. Uncertainty, risks, changes in circumstances and other factors could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 under “ITEM 1A Risk Factors” and the following: (1) general economic conditions, especially in the communities and markets in which we conduct our business; (2) the uncertainties on the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will depend on several factors, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, its continued influence on financial markets, the effectiveness of the Company’s work from home arrangements and staffing levels in operational facilities, the impact of market participants on which the Company relies and actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response to the pandemic; (3) credit risk, including risk that negative credit quality trends may lead to a deterioration of asset quality, risk that our allowance for loan losses may not be sufficient to absorb actual losses in our loan portfolio, and risk from concentrations in our loan portfolio; (4) changes in the real estate market, including the value of collateral securing portions of our loan portfolio; (5) changes in the interest rate environment; (6) operational risk, including cybersecurity risk and risk of fraud, data processing system failures, and network breaches; (7) changes in technology and increased competition, including competition from non-bank financial institutions; (8) changes in consumer preferences, spending and borrowing habits, demand for our products and services, and customers’ performance and creditworthiness; (9) difficulty growing loan and deposit balances; (10) our ability to effectively execute our business plan, including with respect to future acquisitions; (11) changes in regulations, laws, taxes, government policies, monetary policies and accounting policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries; (12) deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments the Company has made in the securities of other financial institutions; (13) regulatory enforcement actions and adverse legal actions; (14) difficulty attracting and retaining key employees; (15) other economic, competitive, technological, operational, governmental, regulatory, and market factors affecting our operations. Forward-looking statements made herein reflect management's expectations as of the date such statements are made. Such information is provided to assist stockholders and potential investors in understanding current and anticipated financial operations of the Company and is included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made. Further, the Company is required to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its March 31, 2020 Form 10-Q. The Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on the preliminary March 31, 2020 results and will adjust the amounts if necessary. CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Earnings Net Interest Income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 40,603 $ 40,036 $ 40,729 $ 41,113 $ 40,274 Net Income available to common shareholders 29,000 22,611 22,371 22,751 21,619 Per Share Data Earnings per share available to common shareholders: Basic $ 1.79 $ 1.38 $ 1.36 $ 1.38 $ 1.31 Diluted 1.78 1.38 1.36 1.38 1.30 Weighted average number of shares (in thousands): Basic 16,080 16,207 16,271 16,368 16,411 Diluted 16,101 16,230 16,289 16,386 16,429 Period-end number of shares (in thousands) 16,140 16,303 16,302 16,397 16,484 Cash dividends declared $ 0.57 $ 0.57 $ 0.57 $ 0.53 $ 0.53 Book value per share (period-end) $ 42.45 $ 40.36 $ 39.85 $ 38.84 $ 37.57 Tangible book value per share (period-end) 35.03 32.98 32.44 31.44 30.18 Market data: High closing price $ 82.40 $ 82.72 $ 78.30 $ 82.56 $ 80.21 Low closing price 57.11 74.33 72.35 73.05 67.58 Period-end closing price 66.53 81.95 76.25 76.26 76.19 Average daily volume (in thousands) 69 54 62 53 54 Treasury share activity: Treasury shares repurchased (in thousands) 182 - 99 107 55 Average treasury share repurchase price $ 71.31 $ - $ 74.17 $ 74.81 $ 74.69 Key Ratios (percent) Return on average assets 2.29 % 1.80 % 1.81 % 1.84 % 1.76 % Return on average tangible equity 20.6 % 16.8 % 17.0 % 17.9 % 17.7 % Yield on interest earning assets 4.22 % 4.22 % 4.42 % 4.48 % 4.46 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities 0.91 % 1.00 % 1.10 % 1.09 % 1.04 % Net Interest Margin 3.54 % 3.46 % 3.59 % 3.65 % 3.66 % Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue 30.6 % 31.2 % 29.2 % 30.3 % 28.3 % Efficiency Ratio 49.7 % 50.0 % 48.2 % 50.5 % 51.2 % Price/Earnings Ratio (a) 17.58 14.82 13.98 13.84 14.58 Capital (period-end) Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets 13.50 % 13.12 % 13.12 % 12.76 % 12.49 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 11.38 % 10.98 % 10.93 % 10.70 % 10.37 % Consolidated City Holding Company risk based capital ratios (b): CET I 16.02 % 16.05 % 15.62 % 15.91 % 15.55 % Tier I 16.02 % 16.05 % 15.74 % 16.03 % 15.67 % Total 16.46 % 16.40 % 16.14 % 16.47 % 16.13 % Leverage 11.10 % 10.90 % 10.87 % 10.70 % 10.62 % City National Bank risk based capital ratios (b): CET I 14.32 % 13.92 % 14.00 % 14.19 % 13.89 % Tier I 14.32 % 13.92 % 14.00 % 14.19 % 13.89 % Total 14.82 % 14.28 % 14.40 % 14.63 % 14.36 % Leverage 9.98 % 9.51 % 9.72 % 9.51 % 9.45 % Other (period-end) Branches 95 95 95 95 97 FTE 921 918 916 935 927 Assets per FTE (in thousands) $ 5,525 $ 5,467 $ 5,412 $ 5,284 $ 5,305 Deposits per FTE (in thousands) 4,400 4,440 4,399 4,312 4,361 (a) The price/earnings ratio is computed based on annualized quarterly earnings (excludes gain for sale of VISA shares, net of taxes). (b) March 31, 2020 risk-based capital ratios are estimated. CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 41,335 $ 41,615 $ 42,944 $ 43,174 $ 42,279 Interest on investment securities: Taxable 5,871 5,924 6,044 5,732 5,689 Tax-exempt 707 711 722 755 779 Interest on deposits in depository institutions 304 298 271 577 186 Total Interest Income 48,217 48,548 49,981 50,238 48,933 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 7,238 7,897 8,585 8,417 7,767 Interest on short-term borrowings 464 762 814 863 1,052 Interest on long-term debt 100 42 45 47 48 Total Interest Expense 7,802 8,701 9,444 9,327 8,867 Net Interest Income 40,415 39,847 40,537 40,911 40,066 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 7,972 (75 ) 274 (600 ) (849 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses 32,443 39,922 40,263 41,511 40,915 Non-Interest Income Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities 63 - (40 ) 21 88 Unrealized (losses) gains recognized on equity securities still held (2,402 ) 914 (214 ) 113 75 Service charges 7,723 8,233 8,183 7,778 7,321 Bankcard revenue 5,115 5,162 5,440 5,522 4,969 Trust and investment management fee income 1,799 2,016 1,802 1,699 1,642 Bank owned life insurance 1,676 856 762 1,132 1,016 Sale of VISA shares 17,837 - - - - Other income 1,536 861 765 1,560 814 Total Non-Interest Income 33,347 18,042 16,698 17,825 15,925 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 15,851 15,918 15,210 15,767 15,243 Occupancy related expense 2,488 2,540 2,725 2,598 2,732 Equipment and software related expense 2,429 2,302 2,248 2,223 2,191 FDIC insurance expense - - - 347 291 Advertising 843 694 861 920 869 Bankcard expenses 1,435 1,285 1,554 1,534 1,182 Postage, delivery, and statement mailings 616 588 659 545 624 Office supplies 394 392 382 399 386 Legal and professional fees 601 706 539 605 521 Telecommunications 511 563 569 597 726 Repossessed asset losses (gains), net of expenses 198 224 (59 ) 253 216 Merger related expenses - - - 547 250 Other expenses 4,102 3,822 3,709 4,437 4,180 Total Non-Interest Expense 29,468 29,034 28,397 30,772 29,411 Income Before Income Taxes 36,322 28,930 28,564 28,564 27,429 Income tax expense 7,322 6,319 6,193 5,813 5,810 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 29,000 $ 22,611 $ 22,371 $ 22,751 $ 21,619 Distributed earnings allocated to common shareholders $ 9,117 $ 9,209 $ 9,213 $ 8,615 $ 8,661 Undistributed earnings allocated to common shareholders 19,620 13,200 12,966 13,939 12,772 Net earnings allocated to common shareholders $ 28,737 $ 22,409 $ 22,179 $ 22,554 $ 21,433 Average common shares outstanding 16,080 16,207 16,271 16,368 16,411 Shares for diluted earnings per share 16,101 16,230 16,289 16,386 16,429 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.79 $ 1.38 $ 1.36 $ 1.38 $ 1.31 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.78 $ 1.38 $ 1.36 $ 1.38 $ 1.30 CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in 000s) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 92,365 $ 88,658 $ 71,332 $ 53,373 $ 50,522 Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions 18,271 51,486 44,862 115,346 93,328 Cash and cash equivalents 110,636 140,144 116,194 168,719 143,850 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 934,113 810,106 798,930 796,237 755,081 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost - 49,036 51,211 53,362 55,326 Other securities 26,827 28,490 28,070 28,014 26,182 Total investment securities 960,940 887,632 878,211 877,613 836,589 Gross loans 3,613,050 3,616,099 3,582,571 3,519,367 3,559,322 Allowance for credit losses (24,393 ) (11,589 ) (13,186 ) (13,795 ) (14,646 ) Net loans 3,588,657 3,604,510 3,569,385 3,505,572 3,544,676 Bank owned life insurance 116,000 115,261 114,616 113,855 114,256 Premises and equipment, net 78,948 76,965 76,929 78,263 78,747 Accrued interest receivable 12,570 11,569 12,929 12,719 13,657 Net deferred tax assets 2,159 6,669 6,432 8,835 12,734 Intangible assets 119,829 120,241 120,773 121,322 121,790 Other assets 98,710 55,765 62,248 53,569 51,309 Total Assets $ 5,088,449 $ 5,018,756 $ 4,957,717 $ 4,940,467 $ 4,917,608 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 857,501 $ 805,087 $ 795,548 $ 798,056 $ 793,633 Interest-bearing: Demand deposits 837,966 896,465 898,704 891,742 879,279 Savings deposits 989,609 1,009,771 980,539 974,847 988,182 Time deposits 1,366,977 1,364,571 1,354,787 1,366,991 1,381,913 Total deposits 4,052,053 4,075,894 4,029,578 4,031,636 4,043,007 Short-term borrowings Federal Funds purchased 9,900 - - - - Customer repurchase agreements 224,247 211,255 202,622 207,033 194,683 Long-term debt - 4,056 4,055 4,054 4,053 Other liabilities 117,021 69,568 71,859 60,836 56,624 Total Liabilities 4,403,221 4,360,773 4,308,114 4,303,559 4,298,367 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock 47,619 47,619 47,619 47,619 47,619 Capital surplus 170,096 170,309 169,794 169,374 170,215 Retained earnings 556,718 539,253 525,933 512,911 498,847 Cost of common stock in treasury (116,665 ) (105,038 ) (105,138 ) (98,084 ) (91,589 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available-for-sale 33,730 12,110 17,266 10,959 20 Underfunded pension liability (6,270 ) (6,270 ) (5,871 ) (5,871 ) (5,871 ) Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 27,460 5,840 11,395 5,088 (5,851 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 685,228 657,983 649,603 636,908 619,241 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 5,088,449 $ 5,018,756 $ 4,957,717 $ 4,940,467 $ 4,917,608 Regulatory Capital Total CET 1 capital $ 547,040 $ 532,829 $ 518,175 $ 511,344 $ 504,148 Total tier 1 capital 547,040 532,829 522,175 515,344 508,148 Total risk-based capital 561,944 544,479 535,441 529,230 523,053 Total risk-weighted assets 3,412,591 3,319,998 3,318,386 3,214,153 3,241,989 CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Loan Portfolio (Unaudited) ($ in 000s) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Residential real estate (1) $ 1,629,578 $ 1,640,396 $ 1,643,416 $ 1,644,494 $ 1,625,647 Home equity - junior liens 146,034 148,928 150,808 150,676 152,251 Commercial and industrial 308,567 308,015 296,927 288,803 289,327 Commercial real estate (2) 1,470,949 1,459,737 1,431,983 1,378,116 1,436,190 Consumer 54,749 54,263 54,799 53,356 52,483 DDA overdrafts 3,173 4,760 4,638 3,922 3,424 Gross Loans $ 3,613,050 $ 3,616,099 $ 3,582,571 $ 3,519,367 $ 3,559,322 Construction loans included in: (1) - Residential real estate loans $ 28,870 $ 29,033 $ 24,955 $ 23,673 $ 22,635 (2) - Commercial real estate loans 44,453 64,049 55,267 43,432 56,282 CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Asset Quality Information (Unaudited) ($ in 000s) Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Allowance for Credit Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 11,589 $ 13,186 $ 13,795 $ 14,646 $ 15,966 Charge-offs: Commercial and industrial (77 ) (193 ) (17 ) (51 ) - Commercial real estate (383 ) (964 ) (216 ) (133 ) (45 ) Residential real estate (483 ) (226 ) (194 ) (230 ) (137 ) Home equity (45 ) (134 ) (43 ) (71 ) (46 ) Consumer (55 ) (338 ) (279 ) (184 ) (376 ) DDA overdrafts (703 ) (792 ) (772 ) (588 ) (625 ) Total charge-offs (1,746 ) (2,647 ) (1,521 ) (1,257 ) (1,229 ) Recoveries: Commercial and industrial 9 581 43 5 135 Commercial real estate 203 10 7 575 32 Residential real estate 95 87 157 50 75 Home equity 47 - - - - Consumer 13 54 68 46 97 DDA overdrafts 451 393 363 330 419 Total recoveries 818 1,125 638 1,006 758 Net (charge-offs)/recoveries (928 ) (1,522 ) (883 ) (251 ) (471 ) (Recovery of) provision for credit losses 7,972 (75 ) 274 (600 ) (849 ) Impact of Adopting ASC 326 5,760 - - - - Balance at end of period $ 24,393 $ 11,589 $ 13,186 $ 13,795 $ 14,646 Loans outstanding $ 3,613,050 $ 3,616,099 $ 3,582,571 $ 3,519,367 $ 3,559,322 Allowance as a percent of loans outstanding 0.68 % 0.32 % 0.37 % 0.39 % 0.41 % Allowance as a percent of non-performing loans 202.2 % 98.6 % 84.3 % 115.3 % 119.9 % Average loans outstanding $ 3,608,868 $ 3,607,864 $ 3,544,548 $ 3,539,077 $ 3,576,984 Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) as a percent of average loans outstanding 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.10 % 0.03 % 0.05 % CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Asset Quality Information, continued (Unaudited) ($ in 000s) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Nonaccrual Loans Residential real estate $ 2,750 $ 3,393 $ 2,570 $ 2,354 $ 3,263 Home equity 249 531 469 161 41 Commercial and industrial 1,175 1,182 2,059 2,149 1,526 Commercial real estate 7,865 6,384 10,099 7,204 7,282 Consumer 1 - - - 1 Total nonaccrual loans 12,040 11,490 15,197 11,868 12,113 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 26 267 452 94 106 Total non-performing loans 12,066 11,757 15,649 11,962 12,219 Other real estate owned 3,922 4,670 2,326 2,581 3,186 Total non-performing assets $ 15,988 $ 16,427 $ 17,975 $ 14,543 $ 15,405 Non-performing assets as a percent of loans and other real estate owned 0.44 % 0.45 % 0.50 % 0.41 % 0.43 % Past Due Loans Residential real estate $ 7,815 $ 7,485 $ 6,859 $ 7,302 $ 7,972 Home equity 430 956 796 322 720 Commercial and industrial 71 458 526 166 101 Commercial real estate 1,021 1,580 1,276 1,026 1,414 Consumer 177 187 124 172 264 DDA overdrafts 467 730 626 487 535 Total past due loans $ 9,981 $ 11,396 $ 10,207 $ 9,475 $ 11,006 Total past due loans as a percent of loans outstanding 0.28 % 0.32 % 0.28 % 0.27 % 0.31 % Troubled Debt Restructurings ("TDRs") Residential real estate $ 21,413 $ 21,029 $ 21,320 $ 22,373 $ 23,481 Home equity 2,294 3,628 3,034 3,062 3,018 Commercial and industrial - - 83 83 89 Commercial real estate 5,163 4,973 8,100 8,044 8,164 Consumer 184 - - - - Total TDRs $ 29,054 $ 29,630 $ 32,537 $ 33,562 $ 34,752 CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Yields, and Rates (Unaudited) ($ in 000s) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets: Loan portfolio (1): Residential real estate (2) $ 1,780,473 $ 19,881 4.49 % $ 1,792,186 $ 20,135 4.46 % $ 1,806,233 $ 20,451 4.59 % Commercial, financial, and agriculture (2) 1,770,178 20,476 4.65 % 1,755,775 20,371 4.60 % 1,715,524 20,845 4.93 % Installment loans to individuals (2), (3) 58,217 863 5.96 % 59,903 902 5.97 % 55,227 840 6.17 % Previously securitized loans (4) *** 115 *** *** 207 *** *** 144 *** Total loans 3,608,868 41,335 4.61 % 3,607,864 41,615 4.58 % 3,576,984 42,280 4.79 % Securities: Taxable 810,766 5,871 2.91 % 790,317 5,925 2.97 % 714,413 5,689 3.23 % Tax-exempt (5) 94,591 895 3.81 % 94,248 900 3.79 % 102,375 986 3.91 % Total securities 905,357 6,766 3.01 % 884,565 6,825 3.06 % 816,788 6,675 3.31 % Deposits in depository institutions 102,932 304 1.19 % 92,579 298 1.28 % 60,596 186 1.24 % Total interest-earning assets 4,617,157 48,405 4.22 % 4,585,008 48,738 4.22 % 4,454,368 49,141 4.47 % Cash and due from banks 70,763 66,351 64,688 Premises and equipment, net 77,368 76,998 78,220 Goodwill and intangible assets 120,091 120,510 122,605 Other assets 195,875 191,991 195,954 Less: Allowance for credit losses (15,905 ) (12,881 ) (16,182 ) Total assets $ 5,065,349 $ 5,027,977 $ 4,899,653 Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 869,976 $ 468 0.22 % $ 872,639 $ 694 0.32 % $ 886,833 $ 933 0.43 % Savings deposits 1,005,829 700 0.28 % 1,003,063 944 0.37 % 947,337 1,066 0.46 % Time deposits (2) 1,365,268 6,070 1.79 % 1,362,277 6,260 1.82 % 1,368,465 5,768 1.71 % Short-term borrowings 209,010 464 0.89 % 221,685 762 1.36 % 237,616 1,052 1.80 % Long-term debt 3,340 100 12.04 % 4,055 42 4.11 % 4,053 48 4.80 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,453,423 7,802 0.91 % 3,463,719 8,702 1.00 % 3,444,304 8,867 1.04 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 852,384 838,192 788,109 Other liabilities 75,922 66,232 55,372 Stockholders' equity 683,620 659,834 611,868 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,065,349 $ 5,027,977 $ 4,899,653 Net interest income $ 40,603 $ 40,036 $ 40,274 Net yield on earning assets 3.54 % 3.46 % 3.67 % (1)For purposes of this table, non-accruing loans have been included in average balances and the following amounts (in thousands) of loan fees have been included in interest income: Loan fees $ 116 $ 152 $ 134 (2) Included in the above table are the following amounts (in thousands) for the accretion of the fair value adjustments related to the Company's acquisitions: Residential real estate $ 151 $ 159 $ 32 Commercial, financial, and agriculture 1,240 398 190 Installment loans to individuals 39 46 (6 ) Time deposits 155 316 256 $ 1,585 $ 919 $ 472 (3) Includes the Company’s consumer and DDA overdrafts loan categories. (4) Effective January 1, 2012, the carrying value of the Company's previously securitized loans was reduced to $0. (5) Computed on a fully federal tax-equivalent basis assuming a tax rate of approximately 21%. CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Net Interest Income/Margin Net interest income ("GAAP") $ 40,415 $ 39,847 $ 40,537 $ 40,911 $ 40,066 Taxable equivalent adjustment 188 189 192 202 208 Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent $ 40,603 $ 40,036 $ 40,729 $ 41,113 $ 40,274 Average interest earning assets $ 4,617,157 $ 4,585,008 $ 4,503,502 $ 4,513,503 $ 4,466,495 Net Interest Margin 3.54 % 3.46 % 3.59 % 3.65 % 3.66 % Accretion related to fair value adjustments -0.14 % -0.08 % -0.11 % -0.08 % -0.05 % Net Interest Margin (excluding accretion) 3.40 % 3.38 % 3.48 % 3.57 % 3.61 % Tangible Equity Ratio (period end) Equity to assets ("GAAP") 13.47 % 13.11 % 13.10 % 12.89 % 12.59 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles, net -2.09 % -2.13 % -2.17 % -2.19 % -2.22 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 11.38 % 10.98 % 10.93 % 10.70 % 10.37 % Return on Tangible Equity Return on tangible equity ("GAAP") 20.6 % 16.8 % 17.0 % 17.9 % 17.7 % Impact of merger related expenses 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.3 % 0.1 % Impact of sale of VISA shares -9.7 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Return on tangible equity, excluding merger related expenses and sale of VISA shares 10.9 % 16.8 % 17.0 % 18.2 % 17.8 % Return on Assets Return on assets ("GAAP") 2.29 % 1.80 % 1.81 % 1.84 % 1.76 % Impact of merger related expenses 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.02 % Impact of sale of VISA shares -1.08 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Return on assets, excluding merger related expenses and sale of VISA shares 1.21 % 1.80 % 1.81 % 1.88 % 1.78 % View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005139/en/

