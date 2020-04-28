City Holding Company : Announces Record Quarterly Results
04/28/2020
City Holding Company (“Company” or “City”) (NASDAQ:CHCO), a $5.1 billion bank holding company headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, today announced quarterly net income of $29.0 million and diluted earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The results for the quarter ending March 31, 2020, include $17.8 million, or $0.84 diluted per share on an after-tax basis, from the Company’s sale of 86,605 shares of Visa Inc. Class B common stock.
Highlights of the Company’s performance and results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 include the following:
Return on assets and return on tangible equity of 2.29% and 20.6%, respectively. Excluding the gain from the sale of Visa shares, return on assets and return on tangible equity would have been 1.21% and 10.9%, respectively.
Reported net interest income increased $0.6 million (1.4%) from the quarter ended December 31, 2019, while net interest income exclusive of accretion from fair value adjustments on recent acquisitions decreased $0.1 million (0.3%) from the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Reported a provision for credit losses of $8.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, primarily due to the potential economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Using capital created from the sale of Visa stock, City repurchased 182,000 common shares at a weighted average price of $71.31 per share as part of a one million share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors in February 2019. City maintained its quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share payable on April 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2020. Increased our tangible equity ratio from 11.0% at December 31, 2019 to 11.4% at March 31, 2020.
Repaid $4.1 million of Junior Subordinated Deferrable Interest Debentures assumed by the Company in conjunction with the acquisition of Poage Bankshares, Inc. (“Poage”).
City’s CEO Charles Hageboeck stated that, “In recent weeks, we have seen our communities, country and world disrupted by the onset of a global pandemic, COVID-19, which has also resulted in an economic crisis. Although many of the markets in which City operates have had relatively low exposure to COVID-19, in order to protect our staff and customers, we began taking necessary steps to revise our operations and customer service protocols in mid-March. Operating in slightly different manners than our historic norm, our innovative staff have found many ways to continue providing exceptional customer service to our customers and communities in a timely and safe manner. As a result, we are conducting the majority of our customer service transactions at our drive-thrus and via electronic capabilities – interactive-teller machines (ITMs), automated-teller machines (ATMs), mobile banking, on-line banking, and interactive voice response systems. We temporarily closed seven of our locations that do not have drive-thru facilities.”
“When necessary, our staff have also been assisting customers with loan payment deferrals for up to six months for customers whose job or business have been impacted by stay at home actions taken by federal, state and local authorities. As of April 24, 2020 we have granted deferrals of approximately $82.2 million for mortgage borrowers and approximately $377.9 million for commercial borrowers. City is also participating in the Paycheck Protection Program loans administered by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”). Although internal deposit growth has been strong, the Company may utilize the Federal Reserve’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Fund to fund these loans.”
“As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, and the associated increase in unemployment, businesses and consumers across the nation are experiencing economic challenges. Heavily impacted industries include hotels, restaurants, entertainment establishments, multi-family housing, energy, healthcare, senior housing, and unsecured credit (particularly credit cards). As of March 31, 2020, the Company had loans totaling $1.78 billion secured by residential residences (49.6% of total loans); $434.2 million secured by nonresidential commercial properties (12.0% of total loans); $340.9 million secured by multi-family housing (9.4% of total loans); and $292.1 million secured by hotel and lodging real estate (8.1% of total loans). City has very limited lending exposure to restaurants, energy, hospital, or senior housing industries. Additionally, City has no exposure to credit losses in unsecured credit cards. City’s loan portfolio is mostly in markets where City has branch distribution, and these are markets experiencing relatively less impact by COVID-19 than the nation as a whole. As of April 24, 2020, principal and interest deferrals total $222.4 million for hotel and lodging real estate and $9.8 million for restaurants. The Company will continue to closely monitor the risks associated with these portfolios and will work with our customers to minimize our losses in these and all segments of our loan portfolio.”
“Although these times are challenging, we remain committed to serving our customers and communities and, together, we will get through these tough times.”
Net Interest Income
The Company’s net interest income increased from $39.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 to $40.4 million during the first quarter of 2020. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company’s tax equivalent net interest income increased $0.6 million, or 1.4%, from $40.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 to $40.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. Lower rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities lowered interest expense by $1.1 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. In addition, accretion from favorable fair value adjustments on recent acquisitions increased $0.7 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2019. These increases were partially offset by lower interest income from loans ($1.0 million) due to lower yields (6 basis points). The Company’s reported net interest margin increased from 3.46% for the fourth quarter of 2019 to 3.54% for the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the favorable impact of the accretion from fair value adjustments, the net interest margin would have been 3.40% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 3.38% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, on March 15th, the Federal Reserve cut the target range for Fed Funds Rate to a range of 0-25 basis points, which had the impact of lowering interest rates on variable rate loans tied to Prime, Libor or Fed Funds as well as the decreases in deposit rates discussed above for the last 15 days in the first quarter. City’s loan portfolio has historically included a significant portion of adjustable rate residential mortgage loans made in markets where City has a presence, and significant commercial loans collateralized with real estate.
Credit Quality
The Company’s ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate owned improved modestly from 0.45% at December 31, 2019 to 0.44% at March 31, 2020. Total nonperforming assets decreased from $16.4 million at December 31, 2019 to $16.0 million at March 31, 2020. Total past due loans decreased from $11.4 million, or 0.32% of total loans outstanding, at December 31, 2019 to $10.0 million, or 0.28% of total loans outstanding, at March 31, 2020.
The Company adopted ASU No. 2016-13, “Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” effective January 1, 2020 using the modified retrospective method for all financial assets measured at amortized cost and off-balance-sheet credit exposures. ASU No. 2016-16 replaced the incurred loss impairment methodology with a methodology that reflects expected credit losses and requires consideration of a broader range of reasonable and supportable information to inform credit loss estimates. The new current expected credit losses model (“CECL”) will apply to the allowance for loan losses, available-for-sale and held-to-maturity debt securities, purchased financial assets with credit deterioration and certain off-balance sheet credit exposures. Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2020 are presented under ASU No. 2016-13, while prior period amounts continue to be reported in accordance with previously applicable GAAP. As a result of adopting ASU No. 2016-13, the Company increased its allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) by $3.0 million and decreased retained earnings by $2.3 million on January 1, 2020. In addition, the adoption of ASU No. 2016-13 required the Company to “gross up” its previously purchased credit impaired loans through the allowance at January 1, 2020. As a result, the Company increased its ACL and loan balances as of January 1, 2020, by $2.7 million.
As a result of the Company’s quarterly analysis of the adequacy of the ACL, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to a recovery of loan loss provision of $0.8 million for the comparable period in 2019 and a recovery of loan loss provision of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The provision for credit losses recorded in the first quarter of 2020 largely reflects the expected economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company’s estimate of future economic conditions used in its CECL estimates is primarily dependent on expected unemployment ranges. As a result of COVID-19, expected unemployment ranges have significantly increased and resulted in an increase in the Company’s ACL of $4.1 million. Additionally, adjustments in qualitative and other factors due to COVID-19 added $3.4 million. Due to changes in the Company’s loan portfolio and loss rates, exclusive of COVID-19, the Company’s ACL increased $1.1 million. During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the downgrade of a hotel/motel related credit (located in North Central West Virginia) due to occupancy rates continuing to decline as a result of a slowdown in the oil and gas industry resulted in an increase to the ACL of $0.25 million. Partially offsetting these increases in the ACL, were payoffs from purchase credit-impaired loans that released $0.85 million of ACL reserves.
Non-interest Income
During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company sold the entirety of its Visa Inc. Class B common shares (86,605) in a cash transaction which resulted in a pre-tax gain of $17.8 million, or $0.84 diluted per share on an after-tax basis. Additionally, the Company reported $2.4 million of unrealized fair value losses on the Company’s equity securities compared to $0.1 million of unrealized fair value gains on the Company’s equity securities during the first quarter of 2019. The Company’s portfolio of equity securities consists primarily of holdings in First National Corporation (a commercial banking company headquartered in Strasburg, VA) and Eagle Financial Services (a commercial banking company headquartered in Berryville, VA). Exclusive of these items, non-interest income increased from $15.8 million for the first quarter of 2019 to $17.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. This increase was largely attributable to an increase of $0.7 million, or 88.7%, in other income primarily due to fees from loan interest rate swap originations and bank owned life insurance revenues increased $0.7 million due to death benefit proceeds received in the first quarter of 2020. Additionally, service charges increased $0.4 million (5.5%) and trust and investment management fee income increased $0.2 million (9.6%). While revenues for service fees and bankcard revenues for the quarter ending March 31, 2020, were only modestly impacted by COVID-19, such revenues are likely to trend downward for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Through mid-April 2020, the run rate for these revenues has decreased approximately 25% due to reductions in discretionary spending from our customer base likely attributable to “stay at home” requirements in most markets in which City has a presence.
Non-interest Expenses
During the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the Company incurred $0.3 million of acquisition and integration expenses associated with the acquisitions of Poage and Farmers Deposit Bancorp, Inc. Excluding this expense, non-interest expenses increased $0.3 million, or 1.0%, from $29.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 to $29.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. Salaries and employee benefits increased $0.6 million due primarily to annual salary adjustments, bankcard expense increased $0.3 million, and equipment and software related expenses increased $0.2 million. These increases were partially offset by lower FDIC insurance expense ($0.3 million), occupancy related expense ($0.2 million), and telecommunication expense ($0.2 million).
Balance Sheet Trends
Loans remained stable from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020 at $3.61 billion. Increases in commercial real estate loans of $11.2 million (0.8%) were mostly offset by a decrease in residential loans of $10.8 million (0.7%).
Total average depository balances increased $17.3 million, or 0.4%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2019 to the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Average noninterest-bearing demand increased $14.2 million, average time deposit balances increased $3.0 million, and average savings deposit balances increased $2.8 million. These increases were partially offset by lower interest-bearing demand deposit balances of $2.7 million. Following the reduction in the target fed funds rate in mid-March, in order to provide our wealth management clients the best possible return, City transferred approximately $135 million in cash invested on behalf of City’s wealth management customers previously held in bank deposits into a higher yielding investment vehicle not on the bank’s balance sheet.
Income Tax Expense
The Company’s effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 20.2% compared to 21.3% for the year ended December 31, 2019, and 21.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Capitalization and Liquidity
The Company’s loan to deposit ratio was 89.2% and the loan to asset ratio was 71.0% at March 31, 2020. The Company maintained investment securities totaling 18.9% of assets as of the same date. The Company’s deposit mix is weighted heavily toward checking and saving accounts, which fund 52.8% of assets at March 31, 2020. Time deposits fund 26.9% of assets at March 31, 2020, but very few of these deposits are in accounts that have balances of more than $250,000, reflecting the core retail orientation of the Company.
The Company is also strongly capitalized. The Company’s tangible equity ratio increased from 11.0% at December 31, 2019 to 11.4% at March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2020, City National Bank’s Leverage Ratio was 9.98%, its Common Equity Tier I ratio was 14.32%, its Tier I Capital ratio was 14.32%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 14.82%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized,” which is the highest possible regulatory designation.
On March 25, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share payable April 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of April 15, 2020. During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 182,000 common shares at a weighted average price of $71.31 per share as part of a one million share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors in February 2019. As of March 31, 2020, the Company could repurchase approximately 557,000 additional shares under the current program.
City Holding Company is the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia. City National Bank operates 95 branches across West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, and Ohio.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements express only management’s beliefs regarding future results or events and are subject to inherent uncertainty, risks, and changes in circumstances, many of which are outside of management’s control. Uncertainty, risks, changes in circumstances and other factors could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 under “ITEM 1A Risk Factors” and the following: (1) general economic conditions, especially in the communities and markets in which we conduct our business; (2) theuncertainties on the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will depend on several factors, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, its continued influence on financial markets, the effectiveness of the Company’s work from home arrangements and staffing levels in operational facilities, the impact of market participants on which the Company relies and actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response to the pandemic; (3) credit risk, including risk that negative credit quality trends may lead to a deterioration of asset quality, risk that our allowance for loan losses may not be sufficient to absorb actual losses in our loan portfolio, and risk from concentrations in our loan portfolio; (4) changes in the real estate market, including the value of collateral securing portions of our loan portfolio; (5) changes in the interest rate environment; (6) operational risk, including cybersecurity risk and risk of fraud, data processing system failures, and network breaches; (7) changes in technology and increased competition, including competition from non-bank financial institutions; (8) changes in consumer preferences, spending and borrowing habits, demand for our products and services, and customers’ performance and creditworthiness; (9) difficulty growing loan and deposit balances; (10) our ability to effectively execute our business plan, including with respect to future acquisitions; (11) changes in regulations, laws, taxes, government policies, monetary policies and accounting policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries; (12) deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments the Company has made in the securities of other financial institutions; (13) regulatory enforcement actions and adverse legal actions; (14) difficulty attracting and retaining key employees; (15) other economic, competitive, technological, operational, governmental, regulatory, and market factors affecting our operations. Forward-looking statements made herein reflect management's expectations as of the date such statements are made. Such information is provided to assist stockholders and potential investors in understanding current and anticipated financial operations of the Company and is included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made. Further, the Company is required to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its March 31, 2020 Form 10-Q. The Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on the preliminary March 31, 2020 results and will adjust the amounts if necessary.
CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Earnings
Net Interest Income (fully taxable equivalent)
$
40,603
$
40,036
$
40,729
$
41,113
$
40,274
Net Income available to common shareholders
29,000
22,611
22,371
22,751
21,619
Per Share Data
Earnings per share available to common shareholders:
Basic
$
1.79
$
1.38
$
1.36
$
1.38
$
1.31
Diluted
1.78
1.38
1.36
1.38
1.30
Weighted average number of shares (in thousands):
Basic
16,080
16,207
16,271
16,368
16,411
Diluted
16,101
16,230
16,289
16,386
16,429
Period-end number of shares (in thousands)
16,140
16,303
16,302
16,397
16,484
Cash dividends declared
$
0.57
$
0.57
$
0.57
$
0.53
$
0.53
Book value per share (period-end)
$
42.45
$
40.36
$
39.85
$
38.84
$
37.57
Tangible book value per share (period-end)
35.03
32.98
32.44
31.44
30.18
Market data:
High closing price
$
82.40
$
82.72
$
78.30
$
82.56
$
80.21
Low closing price
57.11
74.33
72.35
73.05
67.58
Period-end closing price
66.53
81.95
76.25
76.26
76.19
Average daily volume (in thousands)
69
54
62
53
54
Treasury share activity:
Treasury shares repurchased (in thousands)
182
-
99
107
55
Average treasury share repurchase price
$
71.31
$
-
$
74.17
$
74.81
$
74.69
Key Ratios (percent)
Return on average assets
2.29
%
1.80
%
1.81
%
1.84
%
1.76
%
Return on average tangible equity
20.6
%
16.8
%
17.0
%
17.9
%
17.7
%
Yield on interest earning assets
4.22
%
4.22
%
4.42
%
4.48
%
4.46
%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.91
%
1.00
%
1.10
%
1.09
%
1.04
%
Net Interest Margin
3.54
%
3.46
%
3.59
%
3.65
%
3.66
%
Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue
30.6
%
31.2
%
29.2
%
30.3
%
28.3
%
Efficiency Ratio
49.7
%
50.0
%
48.2
%
50.5
%
51.2
%
Price/Earnings Ratio (a)
17.58
14.82
13.98
13.84
14.58
Capital (period-end)
Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets
13.50
%
13.12
%
13.12
%
12.76
%
12.49
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets
11.38
%
10.98
%
10.93
%
10.70
%
10.37
%
Consolidated City Holding Company risk based capital ratios (b):
CET I
16.02
%
16.05
%
15.62
%
15.91
%
15.55
%
Tier I
16.02
%
16.05
%
15.74
%
16.03
%
15.67
%
Total
16.46
%
16.40
%
16.14
%
16.47
%
16.13
%
Leverage
11.10
%
10.90
%
10.87
%
10.70
%
10.62
%
City National Bank risk based capital ratios (b):
CET I
14.32
%
13.92
%
14.00
%
14.19
%
13.89
%
Tier I
14.32
%
13.92
%
14.00
%
14.19
%
13.89
%
Total
14.82
%
14.28
%
14.40
%
14.63
%
14.36
%
Leverage
9.98
%
9.51
%
9.72
%
9.51
%
9.45
%
Other (period-end)
Branches
95
95
95
95
97
FTE
921
918
916
935
927
Assets per FTE (in thousands)
$
5,525
$
5,467
$
5,412
$
5,284
$
5,305
Deposits per FTE (in thousands)
4,400
4,440
4,399
4,312
4,361
(a) The price/earnings ratio is computed based on annualized quarterly earnings (excludes gain for sale of VISA shares, net of taxes).
(b) March 31, 2020 risk-based capital ratios are estimated.
CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
41,335
$
41,615
$
42,944
$
43,174
$
42,279
Interest on investment securities:
Taxable
5,871
5,924
6,044
5,732
5,689
Tax-exempt
707
711
722
755
779
Interest on deposits in depository institutions
304
298
271
577
186
Total Interest Income
48,217
48,548
49,981
50,238
48,933
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
7,238
7,897
8,585
8,417
7,767
Interest on short-term borrowings
464
762
814
863
1,052
Interest on long-term debt
100
42
45
47
48
Total Interest Expense
7,802
8,701
9,444
9,327
8,867
Net Interest Income
40,415
39,847
40,537
40,911
40,066
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
7,972
(75
)
274
(600
)
(849
)
Net Interest Income After Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses
32,443
39,922
40,263
41,511
40,915
Non-Interest Income
Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities
63
-
(40
)
21
88
Unrealized (losses) gains recognized on equity securities still held
(2,402
)
914
(214
)
113
75
Service charges
7,723
8,233
8,183
7,778
7,321
Bankcard revenue
5,115
5,162
5,440
5,522
4,969
Trust and investment management fee income
1,799
2,016
1,802
1,699
1,642
Bank owned life insurance
1,676
856
762
1,132
1,016
Sale of VISA shares
17,837
-
-
-
-
Other income
1,536
861
765
1,560
814
Total Non-Interest Income
33,347
18,042
16,698
17,825
15,925
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
15,851
15,918
15,210
15,767
15,243
Occupancy related expense
2,488
2,540
2,725
2,598
2,732
Equipment and software related expense
2,429
2,302
2,248
2,223
2,191
FDIC insurance expense
-
-
-
347
291
Advertising
843
694
861
920
869
Bankcard expenses
1,435
1,285
1,554
1,534
1,182
Postage, delivery, and statement mailings
616
588
659
545
624
Office supplies
394
392
382
399
386
Legal and professional fees
601
706
539
605
521
Telecommunications
511
563
569
597
726
Repossessed asset losses (gains), net of expenses
198
224
(59
)
253
216
Merger related expenses
-
-
-
547
250
Other expenses
4,102
3,822
3,709
4,437
4,180
Total Non-Interest Expense
29,468
29,034
28,397
30,772
29,411
Income Before Income Taxes
36,322
28,930
28,564
28,564
27,429
Income tax expense
7,322
6,319
6,193
5,813
5,810
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
29,000
$
22,611
$
22,371
$
22,751
$
21,619
Distributed earnings allocated to common shareholders
$
9,117
$
9,209
$
9,213
$
8,615
$
8,661
Undistributed earnings allocated to common shareholders
19,620
13,200
12,966
13,939
12,772
Net earnings allocated to common shareholders
$
28,737
$
22,409
$
22,179
$
22,554
$
21,433
Average common shares outstanding
16,080
16,207
16,271
16,368
16,411
Shares for diluted earnings per share
16,101
16,230
16,289
16,386
16,429
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.79
$
1.38
$
1.36
$
1.38
$
1.31
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.78
$
1.38
$
1.36
$
1.38
$
1.30
CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in 000s)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
92,365
$
88,658
$
71,332
$
53,373
$
50,522
Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions
18,271
51,486
44,862
115,346
93,328
Cash and cash equivalents
110,636
140,144
116,194
168,719
143,850
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
934,113
810,106
798,930
796,237
755,081
Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
-
49,036
51,211
53,362
55,326
Other securities
26,827
28,490
28,070
28,014
26,182
Total investment securities
960,940
887,632
878,211
877,613
836,589
Gross loans
3,613,050
3,616,099
3,582,571
3,519,367
3,559,322
Allowance for credit losses
(24,393
)
(11,589
)
(13,186
)
(13,795
)
(14,646
)
Net loans
3,588,657
3,604,510
3,569,385
3,505,572
3,544,676
Bank owned life insurance
116,000
115,261
114,616
113,855
114,256
Premises and equipment, net
78,948
76,965
76,929
78,263
78,747
Accrued interest receivable
12,570
11,569
12,929
12,719
13,657
Net deferred tax assets
2,159
6,669
6,432
8,835
12,734
Intangible assets
119,829
120,241
120,773
121,322
121,790
Other assets
98,710
55,765
62,248
53,569
51,309
Total Assets
$
5,088,449
$
5,018,756
$
4,957,717
$
4,940,467
$
4,917,608
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
857,501
$
805,087
$
795,548
$
798,056
$
793,633
Interest-bearing:
Demand deposits
837,966
896,465
898,704
891,742
879,279
Savings deposits
989,609
1,009,771
980,539
974,847
988,182
Time deposits
1,366,977
1,364,571
1,354,787
1,366,991
1,381,913
Total deposits
4,052,053
4,075,894
4,029,578
4,031,636
4,043,007
Short-term borrowings
Federal Funds purchased
9,900
-
-
-
-
Customer repurchase agreements
224,247
211,255
202,622
207,033
194,683
Long-term debt
-
4,056
4,055
4,054
4,053
Other liabilities
117,021
69,568
71,859
60,836
56,624
Total Liabilities
4,403,221
4,360,773
4,308,114
4,303,559
4,298,367
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock
47,619
47,619
47,619
47,619
47,619
Capital surplus
170,096
170,309
169,794
169,374
170,215
Retained earnings
556,718
539,253
525,933
512,911
498,847
Cost of common stock in treasury
(116,665
)
(105,038
)
(105,138
)
(98,084
)
(91,589
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss):
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available-for-sale
33,730
12,110
17,266
10,959
20
Underfunded pension liability
(6,270
)
(6,270
)
(5,871
)
(5,871
)
(5,871
)
Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
27,460
5,840
11,395
5,088
(5,851
)
Total Stockholders' Equity
685,228
657,983
649,603
636,908
619,241
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
5,088,449
$
5,018,756
$
4,957,717
$
4,940,467
$
4,917,608
Regulatory Capital
Total CET 1 capital
$
547,040
$
532,829
$
518,175
$
511,344
$
504,148
Total tier 1 capital
547,040
532,829
522,175
515,344
508,148
Total risk-based capital
561,944
544,479
535,441
529,230
523,053
Total risk-weighted assets
3,412,591
3,319,998
3,318,386
3,214,153
3,241,989
CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Loan Portfolio
(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Residential real estate (1)
$
1,629,578
$
1,640,396
$
1,643,416
$
1,644,494
$
1,625,647
Home equity - junior liens
146,034
148,928
150,808
150,676
152,251
Commercial and industrial
308,567
308,015
296,927
288,803
289,327
Commercial real estate (2)
1,470,949
1,459,737
1,431,983
1,378,116
1,436,190
Consumer
54,749
54,263
54,799
53,356
52,483
DDA overdrafts
3,173
4,760
4,638
3,922
3,424
Gross Loans
$
3,613,050
$
3,616,099
$
3,582,571
$
3,519,367
$
3,559,322
Construction loans included in:
(1) - Residential real estate loans
$
28,870
$
29,033
$
24,955
$
23,673
$
22,635
(2) - Commercial real estate loans
44,453
64,049
55,267
43,432
56,282
CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Asset Quality Information
(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance at beginning of period
$
11,589
$
13,186
$
13,795
$
14,646
$
15,966
Charge-offs:
Commercial and industrial
(77
)
(193
)
(17
)
(51
)
-
Commercial real estate
(383
)
(964
)
(216
)
(133
)
(45
)
Residential real estate
(483
)
(226
)
(194
)
(230
)
(137
)
Home equity
(45
)
(134
)
(43
)
(71
)
(46
)
Consumer
(55
)
(338
)
(279
)
(184
)
(376
)
DDA overdrafts
(703
)
(792
)
(772
)
(588
)
(625
)
Total charge-offs
(1,746
)
(2,647
)
(1,521
)
(1,257
)
(1,229
)
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
9
581
43
5
135
Commercial real estate
203
10
7
575
32
Residential real estate
95
87
157
50
75
Home equity
47
-
-
-
-
Consumer
13
54
68
46
97
DDA overdrafts
451
393
363
330
419
Total recoveries
818
1,125
638
1,006
758
Net (charge-offs)/recoveries
(928
)
(1,522
)
(883
)
(251
)
(471
)
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses
7,972
(75
)
274
(600
)
(849
)
Impact of Adopting ASC 326
5,760
-
-
-
-
Balance at end of period
$
24,393
$
11,589
$
13,186
$
13,795
$
14,646
Loans outstanding
$
3,613,050
$
3,616,099
$
3,582,571
$
3,519,367
$
3,559,322
Allowance as a percent of loans outstanding
0.68
%
0.32
%
0.37
%
0.39
%
0.41
%
Allowance as a percent of non-performing loans
202.2
%
98.6
%
84.3
%
115.3
%
119.9
%
Average loans outstanding
$
3,608,868
$
3,607,864
$
3,544,548
$
3,539,077
$
3,576,984
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) as a percent of average loans outstanding
0.10
%
0.17
%
0.10
%
0.03
%
0.05
%
CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Asset Quality Information, continued
(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Nonaccrual Loans
Residential real estate
$
2,750
$
3,393
$
2,570
$
2,354
$
3,263
Home equity
249
531
469
161
41
Commercial and industrial
1,175
1,182
2,059
2,149
1,526
Commercial real estate
7,865
6,384
10,099
7,204
7,282
Consumer
1
-
-
-
1
Total nonaccrual loans
12,040
11,490
15,197
11,868
12,113
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
26
267
452
94
106
Total non-performing loans
12,066
11,757
15,649
11,962
12,219
Other real estate owned
3,922
4,670
2,326
2,581
3,186
Total non-performing assets
$
15,988
$
16,427
$
17,975
$
14,543
$
15,405
Non-performing assets as a percent of loans and other real estate owned
0.44
%
0.45
%
0.50
%
0.41
%
0.43
%
Past Due Loans
Residential real estate
$
7,815
$
7,485
$
6,859
$
7,302
$
7,972
Home equity
430
956
796
322
720
Commercial and industrial
71
458
526
166
101
Commercial real estate
1,021
1,580
1,276
1,026
1,414
Consumer
177
187
124
172
264
DDA overdrafts
467
730
626
487
535
Total past due loans
$
9,981
$
11,396
$
10,207
$
9,475
$
11,006
Total past due loans as a percent of loans outstanding
0.28
%
0.32
%
0.28
%
0.27
%
0.31
%
Troubled Debt Restructurings ("TDRs")
Residential real estate
$
21,413
$
21,029
$
21,320
$
22,373
$
23,481
Home equity
2,294
3,628
3,034
3,062
3,018
Commercial and industrial
-
-
83
83
89
Commercial real estate
5,163
4,973
8,100
8,044
8,164
Consumer
184
-
-
-
-
Total TDRs
$
29,054
$
29,630
$
32,537
$
33,562
$
34,752
CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Yields, and Rates
(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets:
Loan portfolio (1):
Residential real estate (2)
$
1,780,473
$
19,881
4.49
%
$
1,792,186
$
20,135
4.46
%
$
1,806,233
$
20,451
4.59
%
Commercial, financial, and agriculture (2)
1,770,178
20,476
4.65
%
1,755,775
20,371
4.60
%
1,715,524
20,845
4.93
%
Installment loans to individuals (2), (3)
58,217
863
5.96
%
59,903
902
5.97
%
55,227
840
6.17
%
Previously securitized loans (4)
***
115
***
***
207
***
***
144
***
Total loans
3,608,868
41,335
4.61
%
3,607,864
41,615
4.58
%
3,576,984
42,280
4.79
%
Securities:
Taxable
810,766
5,871
2.91
%
790,317
5,925
2.97
%
714,413
5,689
3.23
%
Tax-exempt (5)
94,591
895
3.81
%
94,248
900
3.79
%
102,375
986
3.91
%
Total securities
905,357
6,766
3.01
%
884,565
6,825
3.06
%
816,788
6,675
3.31
%
Deposits in depository institutions
102,932
304
1.19
%
92,579
298
1.28
%
60,596
186
1.24
%
Total interest-earning assets
4,617,157
48,405
4.22
%
4,585,008
48,738
4.22
%
4,454,368
49,141
4.47
%
Cash and due from banks
70,763
66,351
64,688
Premises and equipment, net
77,368
76,998
78,220
Goodwill and intangible assets
120,091
120,510
122,605
Other assets
195,875
191,991
195,954
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(15,905
)
(12,881
)
(16,182
)
Total assets
$
5,065,349
$
5,027,977
$
4,899,653
Liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
869,976
$
468
0.22
%
$
872,639
$
694
0.32
%
$
886,833
$
933
0.43
%
Savings deposits
1,005,829
700
0.28
%
1,003,063
944
0.37
%
947,337
1,066
0.46
%
Time deposits (2)
1,365,268
6,070
1.79
%
1,362,277
6,260
1.82
%
1,368,465
5,768
1.71
%
Short-term borrowings
209,010
464
0.89
%
221,685
762
1.36
%
237,616
1,052
1.80
%
Long-term debt
3,340
100
12.04
%
4,055
42
4.11
%
4,053
48
4.80
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,453,423
7,802
0.91
%
3,463,719
8,702
1.00
%
3,444,304
8,867
1.04
%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
852,384
838,192
788,109
Other liabilities
75,922
66,232
55,372
Stockholders' equity
683,620
659,834
611,868
Total liabilities and
stockholders' equity
$
5,065,349
$
5,027,977
$
4,899,653
Net interest income
$
40,603
$
40,036
$
40,274
Net yield on earning assets
3.54
%
3.46
%
3.67
%
(1)For purposes of this table, non-accruing loans have been included in average balances and the following amounts (in thousands) of loan fees have been included in interest income:
Loan fees
$
116
$
152
$
134
(2) Included in the above table are the following amounts (in thousands) for the accretion of the fair value adjustments related to the Company's acquisitions:
Residential real estate
$
151
$
159
$
32
Commercial, financial, and agriculture
1,240
398
190
Installment loans to individuals
39
46
(6
)
Time deposits
155
316
256
$
1,585
$
919
$
472
(3) Includes the Company’s consumer and DDA overdrafts loan categories.
(4) Effective January 1, 2012, the carrying value of the Company's previously securitized loans was reduced to $0.
(5) Computed on a fully federal tax-equivalent basis assuming a tax rate of approximately 21%.
CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Net Interest Income/Margin
Net interest income ("GAAP")
$
40,415
$
39,847
$
40,537
$
40,911
$
40,066
Taxable equivalent adjustment
188
189
192
202
208
Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent
$
40,603
$
40,036
$
40,729
$
41,113
$
40,274
Average interest earning assets
$
4,617,157
$
4,585,008
$
4,503,502
$
4,513,503
$
4,466,495
Net Interest Margin
3.54
%
3.46
%
3.59
%
3.65
%
3.66
%
Accretion related to fair value adjustments
-0.14
%
-0.08
%
-0.11
%
-0.08
%
-0.05
%
Net Interest Margin (excluding accretion)
3.40
%
3.38
%
3.48
%
3.57
%
3.61
%
Tangible Equity Ratio (period end)
Equity to assets ("GAAP")
13.47
%
13.11
%
13.10
%
12.89
%
12.59
%
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles, net
-2.09
%
-2.13
%
-2.17
%
-2.19
%
-2.22
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
11.38
%
10.98
%
10.93
%
10.70
%
10.37
%
Return on Tangible Equity
Return on tangible equity ("GAAP")
20.6
%
16.8
%
17.0
%
17.9
%
17.7
%
Impact of merger related expenses
0.0
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
0.3
%
0.1
%
Impact of sale of VISA shares
-9.7
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
Return on tangible equity, excluding merger related expenses and sale of VISA shares
10.9
%
16.8
%
17.0
%
18.2
%
17.8
%
Return on Assets
Return on assets ("GAAP")
2.29
%
1.80
%
1.81
%
1.84
%
1.76
%
Impact of merger related expenses
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.04
%
0.02
%
Impact of sale of VISA shares
-1.08
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Return on assets, excluding merger related expenses and sale of VISA shares