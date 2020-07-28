Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  City Holding Company    CHCO

CITY HOLDING COMPANY

(CHCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

City : KBW Community Bank Investor Conference Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

City Holding Company

KBW Community Bank

Investor Conference

July 28-July 30, 2020

Forward looking statements

  • This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements that are included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information involves risks and uncertainties that could result in the Company's actual results differing from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 under "ITEM 1A Risk Factors" and the following: (1) general economic conditions, especially in the communities and markets in which we conduct our business; (2) the uncertainties on the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will depend on several factors, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, its continued influence on financial markets, the effectiveness of the Company's work from home arrangements and staffing levels in operational facilities, the impact of market participants on which the Company relies and actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response to the pandemic; (3) credit risk, including risk that negative credit quality trends may lead to a deterioration of asset quality, risk that our allowance for loan losses may not be sufficient to absorb actual losses in our loan portfolio, and risk from concentrations in our loan portfolio; (4) changes in the real estate market, including the value of collateral securing portions of our loan portfolio; (5) changes in the interest rate environment; (6) operational risk, including cybersecurity risk and risk of fraud, data processing system failures, and network breaches; (7) changes in technology and increased competition, including competition from non-bank financial institutions; (8) changes in consumer preferences, spending and borrowing habits, demand for our products and services, and customers' performance and creditworthiness; (9) difficulty growing loan and deposit balances; (10) our ability to effectively execute our business plan, including with respect to future acquisitions; (11) changes in regulations, laws, taxes, government policies, monetary policies and accounting policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries; (12) deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments the Company has made in the securities of other financial institutions; (13) regulatory enforcement actions and adverse legal actions; (14) difficulty attracting and retaining key employees; (15) other economic, competitive, technological, operational, governmental, regulatory, and market factors affecting our operations. Forward-looking statements made herein reflect management's expectations as of the date such statements are made. Such information is provided to assist stockholders and potential investors in understanding current and anticipated financial operations of the Company and is included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made.

2

City was very proud to recently announce that for the 3rd consecutive year, we were awarded the highest ranking in customer satisfaction in the North Central District by JD Power (IN, OH, KY, MI, WV).

2018 2019 2020

3

Presenters:

Skip Hageboeck

CEO & President

David Bumgarner

EVP & CFO

Tim Quinlan

Retail Banking Executive

4

Snapshot

Total Assets

$5.5 billion

Branches

94

FTE

913

Market Cap

$1.0 billion

Markets:

Stable, Slow growing, & less

competitive

  • Business Lines: Retail, Commercial, Investment Management

Asset Quality:

Demonstrated strong track record

Performance:

Long record as a high performer

Growth:

Succeeding in slow-growth markets

& expanding into new markets

5

Date: July 24, 2020

Deposits mostly in WV and E. KY

Key Deposit Markets

Deposits

West Virginia & E. Kentucky - dating to 1870

76%

New Markets

24%

6

City National Deposit Markets

3rd Branch Share

Winchester VA & WV Panhandle

$6.2 Billion

Major Competitors: BBT, UBSI,

WFC

1st Branch Share & 3rd Deposit Share (14%)

In Charleston MSA/Huntington MSA;

$12.7 Billion

Major Competitors: BBT, JPM, HBAN, UBSI

T1st Branch Share & 4th Deposit Share (13%)

in Staunton MSA $2.4 Billion

Major Competitors: AUB, BBT

1st Branch Share & 30%

Deposit Share $2.6 Billion

Major Competitors: JPM,

UBSI, BBT

7 Bubbles represent relative size of City's deposits within the region. (10% of all deposits not in a "bubble")

Diversified Commercial Loan Portfolio

Percent of Commercial

Key Loan Markets

Portfolio

West Virginia & Eastern Kentucky - dating to 1870

47%

Virginia/Eastern Panhandle Markets - acquired

15%

2012/13

Charlotte LPO - de novo 2006

9%

Lexington, KY - acquired 2015

17%

Columbus, OH & Pittsburgh PA

12%

8

City National Loan Markets

CHARLOTTE

9 Size of Bubbles are representative of City's loan distribution

Market Position

City's biggest markets have strong distribution, large share, and high profitability

Deposits

Deposit

Branch

Branch

Market

Population

($mm)

Share

Branches

Share

Rank

Charleston/Huntington

/Ashland MSA

611,000

$1,729

14%

36

20%

1

Beckley/Lewisburg WV

162,000

783

30%

16

25%

1

Winchester/

Martinsburg

397,000

424

7%

11

10%

3

Valley Region

160,000

270

11%

8

15%

1 (tie)

Lexington KY Region

430,000

259

3%

7

4%

9

Note: Green highlight indicates market expansion as a result of acquisitions.

Data: S&P Global MI - regions modified slightly to fit City's branch distribution

10

Market Demographics

Newer markets have high growth and higher incomes

Projected

Projected

Population

Median

Change in

Market

Population

Change 2020-

Household

HHLD Income

2025

Income

2020-2025

Charleston/Huntington/

Ashland MSA

611,000

(2.3%)

$46,000

4.5%

Beckley

162,000

(2.9%)

$42,000

3.8%

Winchester/Martinsburg

397,000

4.1%

$68,000

8.6%

Staunton-Waynesboro

160,000

2.6%

$51,000

8.2%

Lexington KY Region

430,000

3.7%

$55,000

9.4%

National Averages

3.3%

$66,000

9.9%

Note: Green highlight indicates market expansion as a result of acquisitions.

Data: S&P Global MI

11

COVID-19: Retail Banking Impact

  • Majority of in-person transactions being conducted at our drive- thrus, including opening new deposit accounts and loans
  • Increased reliance on electronic customer delivery channels:
    • Interactive-tellermachines (ITMs)
    • Automated-tellermachines (ATMs)
    • Mobile banking platform
    • On-linebanking platform
    • Interactive voice response system
  • Staff is capable of successfully working remotely; Many have returned to their normal office locations
  • Customers or businesses who have been impacted by COVID have generally been able to defer loan payments up to 6 months
  • No adverse reporting to credit bureaus for previously up-to-date customers
  • Temporarily suspended foreclosures, evictions & repossessions
  • Waived late fees for loan payments for customers who had previously been current
  • 6 of our 94 branches (no drive-thru facility) remain temporarily closed
  • Participated in the SBA's Payment Protection loan program

12

Retail Activity Remains Strong

  • Retail mortgage volume was up over 2% YTD June 2020 compared to YTD June 2019
  • Our 94 branches opened an average of 25 new DDA's monthly in the first 6 months of 2020
  • We have opened 410 more new Commercial DDA accounts through June 30, 2020 compared to the same period for 2019 (over 28% increase)
  • New Retail DDA openings are down 8% for the first 6 months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019
  • DDA closings are down over 2,100 as compared to the first 6 months of 2019 (15%)
  • Net new DDA openings saw an increase of 1,320 accounts compared to the first 6 months of 2019 (45%)

13

COVID-19 Impact: Net Interest Income

2019

2020 Analyst

2020 YTD

2021 Analyst

Expectations

Expectations

Net Interest

$161.4 MM

$157.3 MM

$78.5 MM

$153.2 MM

Income

Provision

($1.3 MM)

$2.27 MM

$9.2 MM

$17.2 MM

Non-Interest

$68.5 MM

$78.5 MM

$48.0 MM

$67.2 MM

Income

($30.1 MM w/o Visa

Sale)

Non-Interest

$117.6 MM

$118.3 MM

$57.9 MM

$122.4 MM

Expense

PTPP

$112.2 MM

$117.5 MM

$50.7 MM

$98.0 MM

(without Visa)

Tax Rate

21.3%

20.7%

20.3%

21.3%

Net Income

$89.4 MM

$75.1 MM

$33.0 MM

$63.6 MM

14

COVID-19 Impact: Asset Quality

Provision Expense

$30.0

$25.0

Ave. Analyst 2020 Loan Provision Forecast

$20.0

$15.0

$10.0

$5.0

$0.0

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

$5.0

Provision Expense

15

Charge-offs During Last Recession

(w/o DDA Charge-offs)

3.00%

2.75%

2.50%

2.25%

2.00%

1.75%

1.50%

1.25%

1.00%

0.75%

0.50%

0.25%

0.00%

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

CHCO w/o NSF's

Industry

16

Source: FDIC, All Insured Depository Institutions

Net Charge-off Details: 2012-2020Q2

$8,000 $7,000 $6,000 $5,000 $4,000 $3,000 $2,000 $1,000

$0

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

YTD

($1,000)

6/30/20

($2,000)

Commercial

Retail

NSF related

17

Exposure to Commercial Sectors Most Impacted by COVID-19

March 31, 2020

April 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

% of

Pass

Criticized

Total

Total

Average

Average

$ in millions

Loans

Deferments

DSC

LTV

Nonresidential Properties

$457.8

$7.1

$464.9

12.7%

$48.4

1.34x

66%

Multi-Family Housing

$330.3

$15.3

$345.6

9.5%

$23.3

1.70x

64%

Hotels & Motels

$288.5

$7.3

$295.8

8.1%

$259.4

1.81x

63%

Skilled Nursing Care

Facilities

$84.6

-

$84.6

2.3%

$27.8

1.66x

80%

Natural Gas

Production/Distribution

$14.9

-

$14.9

0.4%

$0.4

1.25x

52%

Restaurants

$22.2

$1.8

$24.0

0.7%

$9.9

2.85x

60%

Entertainment

Establishments

$18.9

-

$18.9

0.5%

$18.9

2.06x

59%

~35% of Nonresidential Properties are Retail oriented w/1.36 DSC

18

~75% of Restaurants are fast food properties

Hotel Exposure

Location Map

19

23.4%

34.2%

23.2%

WV

4.6%

14.6%

KY

OH

VA

Other

Multi-Family Housing Exposure

Location map

20

CHCO: A perennialhigh-performing bank

2.00%

ROA

1.80%

1.60%

1.40%

1.20%

1.00%

0.80%

0.60%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

CHCO

CHCO excl M&A expenses

$1B - $10B

Source - S&P Global MI.

21

DEPOSIT FRANCHISE

One key to City's enviable success

Branches

94

• Average Deposits per Branch

$47 MM

• Average Households per Branch

2,000

Average Deposit Share

13.9%

Average Household Share*

27%

Average DDA Balance

$7,100**

Average Business DDA

$21,600

  • - Excludes Lexington-Fayette KY Region
  • - National Average of $11,100 (based upon 2016 Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finance inflated 5% to estimate 2019 averages)

22

Non-interest income is branch driven:

$30,000

35.0%

$25,000

30.0%

$20,000

$15,000

25.0%

$10,000

20.0%

$5,000

$0

15.0%

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 YTD

Bankcard Revenues

Service Charges

Investment Management

CHCO - % of Operating Revenues

Peer - % of Operating Revenues

Source - S&P Global MI.

Peer data as of March 31, 2020.

Sample of reporting publicly traded banks and thrifts with assets between $1

23

and $10 billion for each period, excluding investment gains/(losses).

City's Exceptional Retail Strength Depends on Branch Distribution

Deposits

Deposit

Branch

House-

Hold

Market

($mm)

Share

Branches

Share

Share

Charleston, WV

$706

12.8%

13

27.7%

38.7%

Huntington, WV

432

12.7%

10

15.9%

26.2%

Ashland, KY

550

24.9%

12

22.2%

40.2%

Beckley, WV

493

24.8%

9

27.3%

31.5%

Lewisburg, WV

302

39.9%

7

35.0%

69.2%

Staunton, VA

270

11.9%

8

20.5%

13.1%

Martinsburg, WV

277

13.3%

7

20.0%

22.7%

Note: Deposit; deposit share; branch share as of 6/30/19.

24 Other data as of 12/31/19.

Efficiency Ratio

low despite a large number of small branches

70.0%

65.0%

60.0%

55.0%

50.0%

45.0%

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 Q2

CHCO

$1B - $10B

Data as calculated using S&P Global MI definition.

25 Peer data as of March 31, 2020.

Capital Management:

A Long-term Core Competency

  • CHCO generatesmore capital than average
  • Allows CHCO to steadily increase TCE

while balancing shareholder value:

  • History of increasing cash dividends
  • Active share repurchase program
  • Cash acquisition

26

Cash Dividends/Share Declared & Dividend Payout Ratio

27

$2.30

70%

CashDividends/Share Declared

$2.10

60%

$1.90

50%

$1.70

40%

30%

$1.50

20%

$1.30

2.4%

7.0%

15.2%

7.5%

10% DividendPayoutRatio

5.0%

$1.10

0%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 Q1

Dividends/Share

Dividend Payout Ratio

2020 projected dividend payout ratio (55%) is based on average of 6 analysts covering CHCO estimate of $4.10 for 2020 (as of 7/24/2020). City is neither adopting nor endorsing earnings estimate, but merely utilizing it for comparative purposes.

Percentages are indicative of year over year quarterly cash dividend increase.

Share Activity:

City's strong capital and high profitability have allowed aggressive share repurchases

$30,000

$25,000

440,604

$20,000

$15,000

290,491

260,674

$10,000

261,134

231,132

$5,000

107,662

$0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 Q2

Repurchase $

Issuance $

Labels represent shares repurchased or issued.

28

Acquisition territory:

Small Community Banks will struggle with lower net interest income, asset quality challenges, lack of scale, and limited liquidity for their stock. Underperforming small banks may be interested in joining a stronger partner. City is well positioned to acquire select franchises.

29

Bottom Line: CHCO is a Simple Model

Incredible Core Banking Franchise

Well Managed (Expenses, Asset Quality, Etc.)

Disciplined Growth Strategy focused on

shareholders, and community service

Highly Profitable

Allows Strong Dividends & Accretive Share

Repurchases

30

CHCO represents excellent value and stability

  • Pricing Metrics*:

- Price to Book

148%

- Price to Tangible Book

178%

- Price to 2020 Projected Earnings**

15.5x

Dividend Yield

3.55%

Div Payout Ratio**

56%

Tangible Capital/Tangible Assets ***

10.6%

Institutional Ownership

68%

Average Daily Volume

$5.4 mil

  • Based on Price of $63.71 (7/24/20)
  • Based on average of 6 analysts covering CHCO estimate of $4.10 for 2020 (as of 7/24/2020)
  • June 30, 2020

31

Disclaimer

City Holding Company published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 18:05:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur CITY HOLDING COMPANY
02:06pCITY : KBW Community Bank Investor Conference Presentation
PU
12:53pCITY HOLDING CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/23CITY HOLDING CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
07/23CITY HOLDING : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23CITY HOLDING COMPANY : Announces Second Quarter Results
BU
07/14CITY HOLDING COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/24CITY HOLDING CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07CITY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
05/05CITY : Davidson 22nd Annual Financial Institutions Conference Presentation
PU
05/05CITY HOLDING CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 224 M - -
Net income 2020 75,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
Yield 2020 3,70%
Capitalization 999 M 999 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,46x
Nbr of Employees 913
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart CITY HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
City Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 65,00 $
Last Close Price 62,13 $
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles R. Hageboeck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
C. Dallas Kayser Non-Executive Chairman
David L. Bumgarner CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Jeffrey Dale Legge Chief Information & Administrative Officer, EVP
Sharon Horton Rowe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY HOLDING COMPANY-24.19%999
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.49%295 312
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.50%244 268
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.46%209 151
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.04%191 927
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.72%128 798
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group