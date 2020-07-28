City : KBW Community Bank Investor Conference Presentation
07/28/2020 | 02:06pm EDT
City Holding Company
KBW Community Bank
Investor Conference
July 28-July 30, 2020
Forward looking statements
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements that are included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information involves risks and uncertainties that could result in the Company's actual results differing from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 under "ITEM 1A Risk Factors" and the following: (1) general economic conditions, especially in the communities and markets in which we conduct our business; (2) the uncertainties on the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will depend on several factors, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, its continued influence on financial markets, the effectiveness of the Company's work from home arrangements and staffing levels in operational facilities, the impact of market participants on which the Company relies and actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response to the pandemic; (3) credit risk, including risk that negative credit quality trends may lead to a deterioration of asset quality, risk that our allowance for loan losses may not be sufficient to absorb actual losses in our loan portfolio, and risk from concentrations in our loan portfolio; (4) changes in the real estate market, including the value of collateral securing portions of our loan portfolio; (5) changes in the interest rate environment; (6) operational risk, including cybersecurity risk and risk of fraud, data processing system failures, and network breaches; (7) changes in technology and increased competition, including competition from non-bank financial institutions; (8) changes in consumer preferences, spending and borrowing habits, demand for our products and services, and customers' performance and creditworthiness; (9) difficulty growing loan and deposit balances; (10) our ability to effectively execute our business plan, including with respect to future acquisitions; (11) changes in regulations, laws, taxes, government policies, monetary policies and accounting policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries; (12) deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments the Company has made in the securities of other financial institutions; (13) regulatory enforcement actions and adverse legal actions; (14) difficulty attracting and retaining key employees; (15) other economic, competitive, technological, operational, governmental, regulatory, and market factors affecting our operations. Forward-looking statements made herein reflect management's expectations as of the date such statements are made. Such information is provided to assist stockholders and potential investors in understanding current and anticipated financial operations of the Company and is included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made.
City was very proud to recently announce that for the 3rd consecutive year, we were awarded the highest ranking in customer satisfaction in the North Central District by JD Power (IN, OH, KY, MI, WV).
2018 2019 2020
Presenters:
Skip Hageboeck
CEO & President
David Bumgarner
EVP & CFO
Tim Quinlan
Retail Banking Executive
Snapshot
•
Total Assets
$5.5 billion
•
Branches
94
•
FTE
913
•
Market Cap
$1.0 billion
•
Markets:
Stable, Slow growing, & less
competitive
Business Lines: Retail, Commercial, Investment Management
•
Asset Quality:
Demonstrated strong track record
•
Performance:
Long record as a high performer
•
Growth:
Succeeding in slow-growth markets
& expanding into new markets
Date: July 24, 2020
Deposits mostly in WV and E. KY
Key Deposit Markets
Deposits
West Virginia & E. Kentucky - dating to 1870
76%
New Markets
24%
City National Deposit Markets
3rd Branch Share
Winchester VA & WV Panhandle
$6.2 Billion
Major Competitors: BBT, UBSI,
WFC
1st Branch Share & 3rd Deposit Share (14%)
In Charleston MSA/Huntington MSA;
$12.7 Billion
Major Competitors: BBT, JPM, HBAN, UBSI
T1st Branch Share & 4th Deposit Share (13%)
in Staunton MSA $2.4 Billion
Major Competitors: AUB, BBT
1st Branch Share & 30%
Deposit Share $2.6 Billion
Major Competitors: JPM,
UBSI, BBT
Bubbles represent relative size of City's deposits within the region. (10% of all deposits not in a "bubble")
Diversified Commercial Loan Portfolio
Percent of Commercial
Key Loan Markets
Portfolio
West Virginia & Eastern Kentucky - dating to 1870
47%
Virginia/Eastern Panhandle Markets - acquired
15%
2012/13
Charlotte LPO - de novo 2006
9%
Lexington, KY - acquired 2015
17%
Columbus, OH & Pittsburgh PA
12%
City National Loan Markets
CHARLOTTE
Size of Bubbles are representative of City's loan distribution
Market Position
City's biggest markets have strong distribution, large share, and high profitability
Deposits
Deposit
Branch
Branch
Market
Population
($mm)
Share
Branches
Share
Rank
Charleston/Huntington
/Ashland MSA
611,000
$1,729
14%
36
20%
1
Beckley/Lewisburg WV
162,000
783
30%
16
25%
1
Winchester/
Martinsburg
397,000
424
7%
11
10%
3
Valley Region
160,000
270
11%
8
15%
1 (tie)
Lexington KY Region
430,000
259
3%
7
4%
9
Note: Green highlight indicates market expansion as a result of acquisitions.
Data: S&P Global MI - regions modified slightly to fit City's branch distribution
Market Demographics
Newer markets have high growth and higher incomes
Projected
Projected
Population
Median
Change in
Market
Population
Change 2020-
Household
HHLD Income
2025
Income
2020-2025
Charleston/Huntington/
Ashland MSA
611,000
(2.3%)
$46,000
4.5%
Beckley
162,000
(2.9%)
$42,000
3.8%
Winchester/Martinsburg
397,000
4.1%
$68,000
8.6%
Staunton-Waynesboro
160,000
2.6%
$51,000
8.2%
Lexington KY Region
430,000
3.7%
$55,000
9.4%
National Averages
3.3%
$66,000
9.9%
Note: Green highlight indicates market expansion as a result of acquisitions.
Data: S&P Global MI
COVID-19: Retail Banking Impact
Majority of in-person transactions being conducted at our drive- thrus, including opening new deposit accounts and loans
Increased reliance on electronic customer delivery channels:
Interactive-tellermachines (ITMs)
Automated-tellermachines (ATMs)
Mobile banking platform
On-linebanking platform
Interactive voice response system
Staff is capable of successfully working remotely; Many have returned to their normal office locations
Customers or businesses who have been impacted by COVID have generally been able to defer loan payments up to 6 months
No adverse reporting to credit bureaus for previously up-to-date customers
Exposure to Commercial Sectors Most Impacted by COVID-19
March 31, 2020
April 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
% of
Pass
Criticized
Total
Total
Average
Average
$ in millions
Loans
Deferments
DSC
LTV
Nonresidential Properties
$457.8
$7.1
$464.9
12.7%
$48.4
1.34x
66%
Multi-Family Housing
$330.3
$15.3
$345.6
9.5%
$23.3
1.70x
64%
Hotels & Motels
$288.5
$7.3
$295.8
8.1%
$259.4
1.81x
63%
Skilled Nursing Care
Facilities
$84.6
-
$84.6
2.3%
$27.8
1.66x
80%
Natural Gas
Production/Distribution
$14.9
-
$14.9
0.4%
$0.4
1.25x
52%
Restaurants
$22.2
$1.8
$24.0
0.7%
$9.9
2.85x
60%
Entertainment
Establishments
$18.9
-
$18.9
0.5%
$18.9
2.06x
59%
•
~35% of Nonresidential Properties are Retail oriented w/1.36 DSC
18
•
~75% of Restaurants are fast food properties
Hotel Exposure
Location Map
19
23.4%
34.2%
23.2%
WV
4.6%
14.6%
KY
OH
VA
Other
Multi-Family Housing Exposure
Location map
20
CHCO: A perennialhigh-performing bank
2.00%
ROA
1.80%
1.60%
1.40%
1.20%
1.00%
0.80%
0.60%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
CHCO
CHCO excl M&A expenses
$1B - $10B
Source - S&P Global MI.
DEPOSIT FRANCHISE
One key to City's enviable success
•
Branches
94
• Average Deposits per Branch
$47 MM
• Average Households per Branch
2,000
•
Average Deposit Share
13.9%
•
Average Household Share*
27%
•
Average DDA Balance
$7,100**
•
Average Business DDA
$21,600
- Excludes Lexington-Fayette KY Region
- National Average of $11,100 (based upon 2016 Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finance inflated 5% to estimate 2019 averages)
Non-interest income is branch driven:
$30,000
35.0%
$25,000
30.0%
$20,000
$15,000
25.0%
$10,000
20.0%
$5,000
$0
15.0%
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020 YTD
Bankcard Revenues
Service Charges
Investment Management
CHCO - % of Operating Revenues
Peer - % of Operating Revenues
Source - S&P Global MI.
Peer data as of March 31, 2020.
Sample of reporting publicly traded banks and thrifts with assets between $1
23
and $10 billion for each period, excluding investment gains/(losses).
City's Exceptional Retail Strength Depends on Branch Distribution
Deposits
Deposit
Branch
House-
Hold
Market
($mm)
Share
Branches
Share
Share
Charleston, WV
$706
12.8%
13
27.7%
38.7%
Huntington, WV
432
12.7%
10
15.9%
26.2%
Ashland, KY
550
24.9%
12
22.2%
40.2%
Beckley, WV
493
24.8%
9
27.3%
31.5%
Lewisburg, WV
302
39.9%
7
35.0%
69.2%
Staunton, VA
270
11.9%
8
20.5%
13.1%
Martinsburg, WV
277
13.3%
7
20.0%
22.7%
Note: Deposit; deposit share; branch share as of 6/30/19.
Other data as of 12/31/19.
Efficiency Ratio
low despite a large number of small branches
70.0%
65.0%
60.0%
55.0%
50.0%
45.0%
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020 Q2
CHCO
$1B - $10B
•Data as calculated using S&P Global MI definition.
•Peer data as of March 31, 2020.
Capital Management:
A Long-term Core Competency
CHCOgeneratesmore capital than average
Allows CHCO to steadily increase TCE
while balancing shareholder value:
History of increasing cash dividends
Active share repurchase program
Cash acquisition
Cash Dividends/Share Declared & Dividend Payout Ratio
27
$2.30
70%
CashDividends/Share Declared
$2.10
60%
$1.90
50%
$1.70
40%
30%
$1.50
20%
$1.30
2.4%
7.0%
15.2%
7.5%
10% DividendPayoutRatio
5.0%
$1.10
0%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020 Q1
Dividends/Share
Dividend Payout Ratio
2020 projected dividend payout ratio (55%) is based on average of 6 analysts covering CHCO estimate of $4.10 for 2020 (as of 7/24/2020). City is neither adopting nor endorsing earnings estimate, but merely utilizing it for comparative purposes.
Percentages are indicative of year over year quarterly cash dividend increase.
Share Activity:
City's strong capital and high profitability have allowed aggressive share repurchases
$30,000
$25,000
440,604
$20,000
$15,000
290,491
260,674
$10,000
261,134
231,132
$5,000
107,662
$0
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020 Q2
Repurchase $
Issuance $
Labels represent shares repurchased or issued.
Acquisition territory:
Small Community Banks will struggle with lower net interest income, asset quality challenges, lack of scale, and limited liquidity for their stock. Underperforming small banks may be interested in joining a stronger partner. City is well positioned to acquire select franchises.
29
Bottom Line: CHCO is a Simple Model
Incredible Core Banking Franchise
Well Managed (Expenses, Asset Quality, Etc.)
Disciplined Growth Strategy focused on
shareholders, and community service
Highly Profitable
Allows Strong Dividends & Accretive Share
Repurchases
CHCO represents excellent value and stability
Pricing Metrics*:
- Price to Book
148%
- Price to Tangible Book
178%
- Price to 2020 Projected Earnings**
15.5x
•
Dividend Yield
3.55%
•
Div Payout Ratio**
56%
•
Tangible Capital/Tangible Assets ***
10.6%
•
Institutional Ownership
68%
•
Average Daily Volume
$5.4 mil
Based on Price of $63.71 (7/24/20)
Based on average of 6 analysts covering CHCO estimate of $4.10 for 2020 (as of 7/24/2020)