CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST PLC

(CMHY)
City Merchants High Yield Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/09/2019 | 07:13am EDT

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Stuart McMaster
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
b) LEI 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of no par value
 

JE00B6RMDP68
b) Nature of the transaction  Purchase of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
192.3330p 25,000
d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume As per c) above
e) Date of the transaction 9 September 2019
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

© PRNewswire 2019
