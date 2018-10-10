Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc    CMHY   JE00B6RMDP68

CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST PLC (CMHY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 10/10 04:56:42 pm
191.7500 GBp   +0.66%
04:05pCITY MERCHANTS : Issue of Equity
PR
10/02CITY MERCHANTS : Issue of Equity
PR
09/27CITY MERCHANTS : Dividend Declaration
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

City Merchants High Yield Trust : Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 04:05pm CEST

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

HEADLINE:   Issue of Equity

The Board of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (the ‘Company’) announces that it has agreed today to issue and allot 100,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company at a price of 190.59p per share under its block listing facility.  This allotment is to satisfy secondary market demand and is made under the annual authority granted by the Company’s shareholders for such allotments. These shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares in issue in all respects.

Following this issue the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 96,741,204, which should be used as the denominator for calculating interests in the Company.

Issued for and on behalf of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited.

Contact:

Hilary Jones
R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 825323

10 October 2018


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD
04:05pCITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
10/02CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
09/27CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
09/17CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/15CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Half-year Report
PR
08/01CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Statement re Inside Information
PR
07/19CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/29CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
06/21CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
06/14CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.