Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc    CMHY   JE00B6RMDP68

CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST PLC

(CMHY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/21 11:35:17 am
185.75 GBp   -0.13%
11:30aCITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
02/18CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
02/13CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

City Merchants High Yield Trust : Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 11:30am EST

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

HEADLINE:   Issue of Equity

The Board of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (the ‘Company’) announces that it has agreed today to issue and allot 150,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company at a price of 185.43p per share under its block listing facility.  This allotment is to satisfy secondary market demand and is made under the annual authority granted by the Company’s shareholders for such allotments. These shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares in issue in all respects.

Following this issue the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 97,641,204, which should be used as the denominator for calculating interests in the Company.

Issued for and on behalf of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited.

Contact:

Hilary Jones
R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 825323

21 February 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD
11:30aCITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
02/18CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
02/13CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
02/05CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
01/29CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
01/24CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/09CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Block Listing Application
PR
01/07CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Statement re Inside Information
PR
2018CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
2018CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.