News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

City Office REIT : Announces Dividends for Third Quarter 2018

09/15/2018 | 12:01am CEST

VANCOUVER, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) (the "Company" or "City Office") announced today that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.235 per share of common stock and common unit of partnership interest for the third quarter of 2018. 

Additionally, the Board of Directors authorized a regular quarterly dividend of $0.4140625 per share of the Company's 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

The dividends will be payable on October 25, 2018 to all stockholders and operating partnership unitholders of record as of the close of business on October 11, 2018.

About City Office REIT, Inc.
City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located in leading markets in the Southern and Western United States. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.3 million square feet of office properties. Additional information about City Office is available on the Company's website at www.cityofficereit.com. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws.  All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements.  Forward looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations concerning future results, objectives, plans and goals, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and which may cause future results, performance or achievements to differ. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include factors described in the Company's news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Readers of this press release are cautioned to consider these risks and uncertainties and not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Contact

City Office REIT, Inc.
Anthony Maretic, CFO
+1-604-806-3366
investorrelations@cityofficereit.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/city-office-reit-announces-dividends-for-third-quarter-2018-300713155.html

SOURCE City Office REIT, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
