City View Green Closes Sale and Leaseback of 49 Easton Road in Brantford, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2019) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (CSE: CVGR) (formerly Icon Exploration Inc.) (the "Company" or "City View Green") trading through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CVGR" is pleased to announce the completion of the transfer of its option to purchase 49 Easton Road in Brantford to an arms-length financier who has now acquired the property. In return, the Company has entered into a 5-year lease with a 5-year renewable term with the new landlord who will finance all the required buildout and capital improvements required by City View Green to obtain the required Health Canada Licenses and in turn become a fully operational Cannabis grow and extraction facility. As part of the lease terms, City View Green has acquired the right of first refusal to purchase the property and building back should the new owner decide to sell. In conjunction with the signing of the new lease, City View Green has issued the new landlord 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants, each of which is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.18 for a period of 5 years. The Company also announces that it has closed on the debt settlement agreements previously announced July 24, 2019 and has issued 2,693,460 common shares in settlement of aggregate debt of $580,019. All securities are subject to a 4 month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Ian MacDonald, CEO of City View Green Holdings Inc. stated: "City View Green is pleased to close this transaction which provides non-dilutive financing to complete the buildout of our facility located at 49 Easton Road, Brantford Ontario. This transaction will enable City View Green to complete the construction at the facility and obtain the applicable Health Canada Cannabis licensing to enter into full operations".

City View Green which began trading March 5, 2019, has been structured to be a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on seed to retail. Upon receipt of its Cannabis Act licence, City View will incorporate growing, extraction, production and retail at their Brantford, Ontario facility. It is our intention that City View Green will grow exceptional quality cannabis and produce high quality extracts. Once legalized, it is our expectation that City View will produce high quality edible products, distillates and water-soluble products for the beverage market. In addition, City View owns a 19.9% stake in Budd Hutt Inc. Budd Hutt is a retail focused Cannabis company with access to licenses in Alberta and other retail opportunities across Canada. We expect that Budd Hutt will secure shelf space and distribution opportunities for City View's products. City View's Future is Green. Follow the Green. For more information visit www.cityviewgreen.ca.

