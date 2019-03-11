City View Green Holdings Inc.'s Retail Partner Budd Hutt Inc. Appoints New CEO

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2019) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (CSE: CVGR) (formerly Icon Exploration Inc.) (the "Company" or "City View Green") trading through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CVGR" is pleased to announce that Budd Hutt Inc., a retail focused cannabis company which City View Green owns a 19.99% stake in, has appointed Mr. Craig Belcher as CEO. Mr. Belcher brings significant regulatory experience in both the alcohol beverage and tobacco industries. With a strong foundation in sales and marketing, coupled with extensive experience across brand and retail environments, Craig has rich and deep knowledge, understanding and proficiency in creating the consumer journey and experience. Mr. Belcher has established a reputation as an intuitive, ethical team player with 30+ years of strong team development, empowerment, involvement, mentoring, coaching, and leading people to reach their highest potential. Formerly, Craig was co-founder and EVP of Brand Momentum, where he was responsible for the implementation and design of the client service and business development teams. On the client side, Mr. Belcher was at Gilbey Canada (now Diageo) in various roles including over 10 years pioneering Alberta's private alcohol beverage market. "This industry, in its infancy, brings so much opportunity for creating, developing, and understanding how to build a best in class business model and experience" stated Mr. Belcher.

Mr. Belcher added, "There is still so much to learn and develop and it's truly exciting to be involved at the forefront of this industry with a great team, phenomenal vision and the patience to do it right. Having City View Green as a key partner in Budd Hutt Inc., with their vertically integrated seed to sale approach, is a critical element to our future success."

When asked what the immediate focus for Budd Hutt will be under his leadership, Craig explained, "We are in the process of reviewing several attractive retail opportunities nationally and look forward to sharing the results in the near future."

Rob Fia, CEO of City View Green shared, "We are confident Mr. Belcher's experience and passion will lead and transform Budd Hutt Inc. into one of the top retailers of cannabis and cannabis-based products. This is an exciting time for all of us."

City View Green, which began trading March 5, 2019, has been structured to be a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on seed to retail. Upon receipt of its Cannabis Act licence, City View Green will incorporate growing, extraction, production and retail at its Brantford, Ontario facility. It is our intention that City View Green will grow exceptional quality cannabis and produce high quality extracts. Once legalized, it is our expectation that City View Green will produce high quality edible products, distillates and water-soluble products for the beverage market. In addition, City View Green owns a 19.9% stake in Budd Hutt Inc. Budd Hutt Inc. is a retail focused cannabis company with access to licenses in Alberta and other retail opportunities across Canada. We expect that Budd Hutt Inc. will secure shelf space and distribution opportunities for City View Green's products. City View Green's Future is Green. Follow the Green. For more information visit www.cityviewgreen.ca.

