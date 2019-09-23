Citychamp Watch & Jewellery : Letter to Shareholders and Change Request Form

CITYCHAMP WATCH & JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED

冠 城 鐘 錶 珠 寶 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 256)

23 September 2019

Dear Shareholders,

Notification of Publication of Corporate Communication

We are pleased to enclose the following corporate communication (the "Corporate Communication") of Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Limited (the "Company") for your attention:

Interim Report 2019.

You are entitled at any time to change your choice of the means of receipt and language of the corporate communication by completing the enclosed Change Request Form and returning it by post to the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited (the "Share Registrar"), using the mailing label provided. Alternatively, you may send your request by notice in writing to the Share Registrar at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or by email notification to the Share Registrar at is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comspecifying your name, contact telephone number, address and request.

The Corporate Communication in both English and Chinese versions are available on the Company's website at www.irasia.com/listco/hk/citychampin accessible format and have been submitted to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for publication on its website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Customer Service Hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Limited

Fong Chi Wah

Company Secretary

致列位股東

刊發公司通訊的通知

冠城鐘錶珠寶集團有限公司（「本公司」）欣然附上下述之公司通訊（「公司通訊」）：

－ 二零一九年中期報告。

閣下有權於任何時間透過填寫隨附的變更申請表格，及利用所提供之郵寄標籤寄回本公司香港股份過戶登記處卓佳秘書商務有限公司 （「股份登記處」），更改選擇日後收取本公司通訊的語言版本及方式。 閣下亦可以書面通知股份登記處，地址為香港皇后大道東183號 合和中心54樓，或透過電郵至is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com提出要求，註明姓名、聯絡電話號碼、地址及要求。

公司通訊之英文及中文本現以可供閱覽之格式登載於本公司網站www.irasia.com/listco/hk/citychamp，亦已呈交香港聯合交易所有限公司 以登載於其網站www.hkexnews.hk。

倘 閣下對本信函有任何查詢，請於星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午九時正至下午六時正致電股份登記處客戶服務熱線，電 話號碼為+(852) 2980 1333。

代表

冠城鐘錶珠寶集團有限公司

方志華

公司秘書

謹致

二零一九年九月二十三日