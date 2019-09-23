Citychamp Watch & Jewellery : Letter to Shareholders and Change Request Form

CITYCHAMP WATCH & JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED
冠 城 鐘 錶 珠 寶 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）
(Stock Code 股份代號: 256)
23 September 2019
Dear Shareholders,
Notification of Publication of Corporate Communication
We are pleased to enclose the following corporate communication (the "Corporate Communication") of Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Limited (the "Company") for your attention:
You are entitled at any time to change your choice of the means of receipt and language of the corporate communication by completing the enclosed Change Request Form and returning it by post to the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited (the "Share Registrar"), using the mailing label provided. Alternatively, you may send your request by notice in writing to the Share Registrar at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or by email notification to the Share Registrar at is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comspecifying your name, contact telephone number, address and request.
The Corporate Communication in both English and Chinese versions are available on the Company's website at www.irasia.com/listco/hk/citychampin accessible format and have been submitted to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for publication on its website at www.hkexnews.hk.
Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Customer Service Hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Limited
Fong Chi Wah
Company Secretary
致列位股東
刊發公司通訊的通知
冠城鐘錶珠寶集團有限公司（「本公司」）欣然附上下述之公司通訊（「公司通訊」）：
－ 二零一九年中期報告。
閣下有權於任何時間透過填寫隨附的變更申請表格，及利用所提供之郵寄標籤寄回本公司香港股份過戶登記處卓佳秘書商務有限公司 （「股份登記處」），更改選擇日後收取本公司通訊的語言版本及方式。 閣下亦可以書面通知股份登記處，地址為香港皇后大道東183號 合和中心54樓，或透過電郵至is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com提出要求，註明姓名、聯絡電話號碼、地址及要求。
公司通訊之英文及中文本現以可供閱覽之格式登載於本公司網站www.irasia.com/listco/hk/citychamp，亦已呈交香港聯合交易所有限公司 以登載於其網站www.hkexnews.hk。
倘 閣下對本信函有任何查詢，請於星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午九時正至下午六時正致電股份登記處客戶服務熱線，電 話號碼為+(852) 2980 1333。
代表
冠城鐘錶珠寶集團有限公司
方志華
公司秘書
謹致
二零一九年九月二十三日
Change Request Form 變 更 申 請 表 格
|
To:
|
Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Limited (the "Company")
|
致︰
|
冠城鐘錶珠寶集團有限公司（「本公司」）
|
|
c/o Tricor Secretaries Limited
|
|
經卓佳秘書商務有限公司轉交
|
|
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
|
|
香港皇后大道東183號
|
|
183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
|
|
合和中心54樓
|
Part A:
|
To receive the printed version of the Corporate Communication
|
|
|
甲部：
|
收取公司通訊之印刷本
|
|
(Please tick the box, if appropriate)（請於空格內劃上「✓」號（如適用））
-
I/We would now like to receive the printed copy of the Corporate Communication published on 23 September 2019.
本人╱吾等欲收取於二零一九年九月二十三日刊發的公司通訊之印刷本。
Part B: To change the choice of language and means of receipt of future Corporate Communications (Note 1)
乙部： 更改收取日後公司通訊（附註1）的語言版本或方式
I/We would like to receive future Corporate Communications in the following manner:
本人╱吾等擬按以下方式收取日後公司通訊：
(Please tick only ONE box 請僅在其中一個空格內劃上「✓」號)
-
by electronic means through the Company's website (www.irasia.com/listco/hk/citychamp) (instead of printed copies) with a notification of publication to my/our email address (if any); or
透過公司網站(www.irasia.com/listco/hk/citychamp)以電子方式收取（以代替印刷本），並通過本人╱吾等電郵地址（如 有）收取刊發通知；或
Email Address:
-
in printed form in English only; or 僅收取英文印刷本；或
-
in printed form in Chinese only; or 僅收取中文印刷本；或
-
in printed form in both English and Chinese. 同時收取英文及中文印刷本。
|
|
|
|
Name of Shareholders 股東姓名
|
Signature (Note 2) 簽署（附註2）
|
(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS（) 請以英文正楷書寫）
|
|
|
|
|
|
Address 地址
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contact telephone number 聯絡電話號碼
|
Date 日期
Notes 附註：
-
Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of the holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.
公司通訊指由本公司發出或將予發出以供本公司證券持有人參照或採取行動之任何文件，其中包括但不限於年報、中期報告、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。
-
If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign this request form in order to be valid.
如 閣下之股份屬聯名持有，則本要求表格須由就聯名持有股份而於本公司股東名冊上名列首位之股東簽署，方為有效。
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明
-
"Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").
本聲明中所指的「個人資料」具有香港法例第486章《個人資料（私隱）條例》（「《私隱條例》」）中「個人資料」的涵義。
-
Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions and/or requests as stated in this form.
閣下是自願向本公司提供個人資料。若 閣下未能提供足夠資料，本公司可能無法處理 閣下在本表格上所述的指示及╱或要求。
-
Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
本公司可就任何所說明的用途，將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給本公司的附屬公司、股份登記處、及╱或其他公司或團體，並將在適當期間保留該等個人資料作核實及紀錄用途。
-
You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.
閣下有權根據《私隱條例》的條文查閱及╱或修改 閣下的個人資料。任何該等查閱及╱或修改個人資料的要求均須以書面方式向卓佳秘書商務有限公司（地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和 中心54樓）的私隱條例事務主任提出。
Please cut the mailing label and stick this on
an envelope to return this Change Request Form to us.
No postage stamp is required for local mailing in Hong Kong.
當 閣下寄回此變更申請表格時，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
如在本港投寄， 閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票。
Mailing Label 郵寄標籤
Tricor Secretaries Limited
卓佳秘書商務有限公司
Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37
Hong Kong 香港