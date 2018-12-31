Citycon Oyj: Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement: Gazit Globe Ltd., Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer: Chaim Katzman, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Issuer: Citycon Oyj, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206

Notification type: initial notification

Reference number: 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206_20181231083502_3

(1) Transaction

Date: 27 December 2018

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument

share (CTY1S)

ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details

volume: 155,463

unit price: 1.60602 EUR

Aggregated transactions

total volume: 155,463

volume weighted average price: 1.60602 EUR

---------------------------------

(2) Transaction

Date: 27 December 2018

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument

share (CTY1S)

ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details

volume: 48,177

unit price: 1,60554 EUR

Aggregated transactions

total volume: 48,177

volume weighted average price: 1,60554 EUR

---------------------------------

(3) Transaction

Date: 27 December 2018

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument

share (CTY1S)

ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details

volume: 18,187

unit price: 1.60050 EUR

Aggregated transactions

total volume: 18,187

volume weighted average price: 1.60050 EUR

---------------------------------

(4) Transaction

Date: 27 December 2018

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument

share (CTY1S)

ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details

volume: 46,331

unit price: 1.60456 EUR

Aggregated transactions

total volume: 46,331

volume weighted average price: 1.60456 EUR

---------------------------------

(5) Transaction

Date: 27 December 2018

Venue: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK

Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument

share (CTY1S)

ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details

volume: 72,916

unit price: 1.60658 EUR

Aggregated transactions

total volume: 72,916

volume weighted average price: 1.60658 EUR

---------------------------------

(6) Transaction

Date: 27 December 2018

Venue: BATP

Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument

share (CTY1S)

ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details

volume: 81,745

unit price: 1.60295 EUR

Aggregated transactions

total volume: 81,745

volume weighted average price: 1.60295 EUR

---------------------------------

(7) Transaction

Date: 27 December 2018

Venue: TRQM

Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument

share (CTY1S)

ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details

volume: 183,783

unit price: 1.60557 EUR

Aggregated transactions

total volume: 183,783

volume weighted average price: 1.60557 EUR

---------------------------------

(8) Transaction

Date: 27 December 2018

Venue: XPAC

Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument

share (CTY1S)

ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details

volume: 35,343

unit price: 1.60075 EUR

Aggregated transactions

total volume: 35,343

volume weighted average price: 1.60075 EUR

---------------------------------

(9) Transaction

Date: 27 December 2018

Venue: BATD

Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument

share (CTY1S)

ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details

volume: 66,622

unit price: 1.60812 EUR

Aggregated transactions

total volume: 66,622

volume weighted average price: 1.60812 EUR

---------------------------------

(10) Transaction

Date: 27 December 2018

Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)

Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument

share (CTY1S)

ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details

volume: 9,347

unit price: 1.60378 EUR

Aggregated transactions

total volume: 9,347

volume weighted average price: 1.60378 EUR

---------------------------------

(11) Transaction

Date: 27 December 2018

Venue: JPSI

Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument

share (CTY1S)

ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details

volume: 20,986

unit price: 1.60079 EUR

Aggregated transactions

total volume: 20,986

volume weighted average price: 1.60079 EUR

---------------------------------

(12) Transaction

Date: 27 December 2018

Venue: MSSI

Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument

share (CTY1S)

ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details

volume: 11,100

unit price: 1.61000 EUR

Aggregated transactions

total volume: 11,100

volume weighted average price: 1.61000 EUR

---------------------------------

CITYCON OYJ

Further information:

Mikko Pohjala

IR and Communications Director

Tel. +358 40 838 0709

mikko.pohjala@citycon.com