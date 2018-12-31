Log in
CITYCON OYJ (CTY1S)
12/28 05:29:43 pm
1.615 EUR   +1.19%
Citycon Oyj: Managers' Transactions

12/31/2018 | 01:14pm CET

Person subject to the notification requirement: Gazit Globe Ltd., Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer: Chaim Katzman, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Issuer: Citycon Oyj, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206
Notification type: initial notification
Reference number: 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206_20181231083502_3

(1) Transaction
Date: 27 December 2018
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details
volume: 155,463
unit price: 1.60602 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 155,463
volume weighted average price: 1.60602 EUR
 ---------------------------------

(2) Transaction
Date: 27 December 2018
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details
volume: 48,177
unit price: 1,60554 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 48,177
volume weighted average price: 1,60554 EUR

---------------------------------

(3) Transaction
Date: 27 December 2018
Venue: POSIT (XPOS)
Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details
volume: 18,187
unit price: 1.60050 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 18,187
volume weighted average price: 1.60050 EUR

---------------------------------

(4) Transaction
Date: 27 December 2018
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details
volume: 46,331
unit price: 1.60456 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 46,331
volume weighted average price: 1.60456 EUR

---------------------------------

(5) Transaction
Date: 27 December 2018
Venue: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK
Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details
volume: 72,916
unit price: 1.60658 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 72,916
volume weighted average price: 1.60658 EUR

---------------------------------

(6) Transaction
Date: 27 December 2018
Venue: BATP
Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details
volume: 81,745
unit price: 1.60295 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 81,745
volume weighted average price: 1.60295 EUR

---------------------------------

(7) Transaction
Date: 27 December 2018
Venue: TRQM
Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details
volume: 183,783
unit price: 1.60557 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 183,783
volume weighted average price: 1.60557 EUR

---------------------------------

(8) Transaction
Date: 27 December 2018
Venue: XPAC
Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details
volume: 35,343
unit price: 1.60075 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 35,343
volume weighted average price: 1.60075 EUR

---------------------------------

(9) Transaction
Date: 27 December 2018
Venue: BATD
Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details
volume: 66,622
unit price: 1.60812 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 66,622
volume weighted average price: 1.60812 EUR

---------------------------------

(10) Transaction
Date: 27 December 2018
Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)
Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details
volume: 9,347
unit price: 1.60378 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 9,347
volume weighted average price: 1.60378 EUR

---------------------------------

(11) Transaction
Date: 27 December 2018
Venue: JPSI
Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details
volume: 20,986
unit price: 1.60079 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 20,986
volume weighted average price: 1.60079 EUR

---------------------------------

(12) Transaction
Date: 27 December 2018
Venue: MSSI
Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details
volume: 11,100
unit price: 1.61000 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 11,100
volume weighted average price: 1.61000 EUR

---------------------------------

CITYCON OYJ

Further information:
Mikko Pohjala
IR and Communications Director
Tel. +358 40 838 0709
mikko.pohjala@citycon.com

Disclaimer

Citycon Oyj published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 12:13:02 UTC
