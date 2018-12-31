Citycon Oyj: Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement: Gazit Globe Ltd., Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer: Chaim Katzman, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Issuer: Citycon Oyj, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206
Notification type: initial notification
Reference number: 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206_20181231083502_3
(1) Transaction
Date: 27 December 2018
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: acquisition
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471
Transaction details
volume: 155,463
unit price: 1.60602 EUR
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 155,463
volume weighted average price: 1.60602 EUR
---------------------------------
(2) Transaction
Date: 27 December 2018
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Nature of the transaction: acquisition
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471
Transaction details
volume: 48,177
unit price: 1,60554 EUR
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 48,177
volume weighted average price: 1,60554 EUR
---------------------------------
(3) Transaction
Date: 27 December 2018
Venue: POSIT (XPOS)
Nature of the transaction: acquisition
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471
Transaction details
volume: 18,187
unit price: 1.60050 EUR
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 18,187
volume weighted average price: 1.60050 EUR
---------------------------------
(4) Transaction
Date: 27 December 2018
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
Nature of the transaction: acquisition
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471
Transaction details
volume: 46,331
unit price: 1.60456 EUR
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 46,331
volume weighted average price: 1.60456 EUR
---------------------------------
(5) Transaction
Date: 27 December 2018
Venue: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK
Nature of the transaction: acquisition
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471
Transaction details
volume: 72,916
unit price: 1.60658 EUR
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 72,916
volume weighted average price: 1.60658 EUR
---------------------------------
(6) Transaction
Date: 27 December 2018
Venue: BATP
Nature of the transaction: acquisition
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471
Transaction details
volume: 81,745
unit price: 1.60295 EUR
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 81,745
volume weighted average price: 1.60295 EUR
---------------------------------
(7) Transaction
Date: 27 December 2018
Venue: TRQM
Nature of the transaction: acquisition
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471
Transaction details
volume: 183,783
unit price: 1.60557 EUR
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 183,783
volume weighted average price: 1.60557 EUR
---------------------------------
(8) Transaction
Date: 27 December 2018
Venue: XPAC
Nature of the transaction: acquisition
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471
Transaction details
volume: 35,343
unit price: 1.60075 EUR
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 35,343
volume weighted average price: 1.60075 EUR
---------------------------------
(9) Transaction
Date: 27 December 2018
Venue: BATD
Nature of the transaction: acquisition
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471
Transaction details
volume: 66,622
unit price: 1.60812 EUR
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 66,622
volume weighted average price: 1.60812 EUR
---------------------------------
(10) Transaction
Date: 27 December 2018
Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)
Nature of the transaction: acquisition
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471
Transaction details
volume: 9,347
unit price: 1.60378 EUR
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 9,347
volume weighted average price: 1.60378 EUR
---------------------------------
(11) Transaction
Date: 27 December 2018
Venue: JPSI
Nature of the transaction: acquisition
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471
Transaction details
volume: 20,986
unit price: 1.60079 EUR
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 20,986
volume weighted average price: 1.60079 EUR
---------------------------------
(12) Transaction
Date: 27 December 2018
Venue: MSSI
Nature of the transaction: acquisition
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471
Transaction details
volume: 11,100
unit price: 1.61000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 11,100
volume weighted average price: 1.61000 EUR
---------------------------------
CITYCON OYJ
Further information:
Mikko Pohjala
IR and Communications Director
Tel. +358 40 838 0709
mikko.pohjala@citycon.com