Citycon Oyj: Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement: Gazit Globe Ltd., Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer: Chaim Katzman, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Issuer: Citycon Oyj, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206

Notification type: initial notification

Reference number: 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206_20190314003151_2

(1) Transaction

Date: 12 March 2019

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument

share (CTY1S)

ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details

volume: 25,845

unit price: 1.78127 EUR

Aggregated transactions

total volume: 25,845

volume weighted average price: 1.78127 EUR

---------------------------------

(2) Transaction

Date: 12 March 2019

Venue: BATP

Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument

share (CTY1S)

ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details

volume: 2,285

unit price: 1.78000 EUR

Aggregated transactions

total volume: 2,285

volume weighted average price: 1.78000 EUR

---------------------------------

(3) Transaction



Date: 12 March 2019

Venue: CCEU

Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument

share (CTY1S)

ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details

volume: 4,880

unit price: 1.78408 EUR

Aggregated transactions

total volume: 4,880

volume weighted average price: 1.78408 EUR

---------------------------------

(4) Transaction

Date: 12 March 2019

Venue: JSSI

Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument

share (CTY1S)

ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details

volume: 7,329

unit price: 1.78223 EUR

Aggregated transactions

total volume: 7,329

volume weighted average price: 1.78223 EUR

---------------------------------

(5) Transaction



Date: 12 March 2019

Venue: HRSI

Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument

share (CTY1S)

ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details

volume: 2,258

unit price: 1.77678 EUR

Aggregated transactions

total volume: 2,258

volume weighted average price: 1.77678 EUR

---------------------------------

(6) Transaction



Date: 12 March 2019

Venue: XTXM

Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument

share (CTY1S)

ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details

volume: 6,232

unit price: 1.77900 EUR

Aggregated transactions

total volume: 6,232

volume weighted average price: 1.77900 EUR

---------------------------------

(7) Transaction



Date: 12 March 2019

Venue: GSSI

Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument

share (CTY1S)

ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details

volume: 1,171

unit price: 1.78017 EUR

Aggregated transactions

total volume: 1,171

volume weighted average price: 1.78017 EUR

---------------------------------

CITYCON OYJ

Further information:

Mikko Pohjala

IR and Communications Director

Tel. +358 40 838 0709

mikko.pohjala@citycon.com