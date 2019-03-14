Log in
CITYCON OYJ

(CTY1S)
Citycon Oyj: Managers' Transactions

03/14/2019

Person subject to the notification requirement: Gazit Globe Ltd., Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer: Chaim Katzman, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Issuer: Citycon Oyj, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206
Notification type: initial notification
Reference number: 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206_20190314003151_2

(1) Transaction
Date: 12 March 2019
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details
volume: 25,845
unit price: 1.78127 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 25,845
volume weighted average price: 1.78127 EUR
 ---------------------------------

(2) Transaction
Date: 12 March 2019
Venue: BATP
Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details
volume: 2,285
unit price: 1.78000 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 2,285
volume weighted average price: 1.78000 EUR

---------------------------------

(3) Transaction
Date: 12 March 2019
Venue: CCEU
Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details
volume: 4,880
unit price: 1.78408 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 4,880
volume weighted average price: 1.78408 EUR

---------------------------------

(4) Transaction
Date: 12 March 2019
Venue: JSSI
Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details
volume: 7,329
unit price: 1.78223 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 7,329
volume weighted average price: 1.78223 EUR

---------------------------------

(5) Transaction
Date: 12 March 2019
Venue: HRSI
Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details
volume: 2,258
unit price: 1.77678 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 2,258
volume weighted average price: 1.77678 EUR

---------------------------------

(6) Transaction
Date: 12 March 2019
Venue: XTXM
Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details
volume: 6,232
unit price: 1.77900 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 6,232
volume weighted average price: 1.77900 EUR

---------------------------------

(7) Transaction
Date: 12 March 2019
Venue: GSSI
Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471

Transaction details
volume: 1,171
unit price: 1.78017 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 1,171
volume weighted average price: 1.78017 EUR

---------------------------------

CITYCON OYJ

Further information:
Mikko Pohjala
IR and Communications Director
Tel. +358 40 838 0709
mikko.pohjala@citycon.com

Disclaimer

Citycon Oyj published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 15:18:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 318 M
EBIT 2019 189 M
Net income 2019 130 M
Debt 2019 2 149 M
Yield 2019 7,27%
P/E ratio 2019 13,75
P/E ratio 2020 12,76
EV / Sales 2019 11,8x
EV / Sales 2020 11,7x
Capitalization 1 590 M
Chart CITYCON OYJ
Duration : Period :
Citycon Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITYCON OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,86 €
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
F. Scott Ball Chief Executive Officer
Chaim K. Katzman Chairman
Henrica Ginström Chief Operating Officer
Eero Sihvonen Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP & IR Contact
Ariella Zochovitzky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITYCON OYJ10.65%1 800
EMAAR MALLS PJSC-0.56%6 308
VINCOM RETAIL JSC--.--%3 785
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS1.89%3 678
AEON MALL CO., LTD.4.52%3 673
PARQUE ARAUCO S.A.--.--%2 443
