Citycon Oyj: Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement: Gazit Globe Ltd., Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer: Chaim Katzman, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Issuer: Citycon Oyj, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206
Notification type: initial notification
Reference number: 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206_20190314003151_2
(1) Transaction
Date: 12 March 2019
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: acquisition
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471
Transaction details
volume: 25,845
unit price: 1.78127 EUR
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 25,845
volume weighted average price: 1.78127 EUR
---------------------------------
(2) Transaction
Date: 12 March 2019
Venue: BATP
Nature of the transaction: acquisition
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471
Transaction details
volume: 2,285
unit price: 1.78000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 2,285
volume weighted average price: 1.78000 EUR
---------------------------------
(3) Transaction
Date: 12 March 2019
Venue: CCEU
Nature of the transaction: acquisition
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471
Transaction details
volume: 4,880
unit price: 1.78408 EUR
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 4,880
volume weighted average price: 1.78408 EUR
---------------------------------
(4) Transaction
Date: 12 March 2019
Venue: JSSI
Nature of the transaction: acquisition
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471
Transaction details
volume: 7,329
unit price: 1.78223 EUR
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 7,329
volume weighted average price: 1.78223 EUR
---------------------------------
(5) Transaction
Date: 12 March 2019
Venue: HRSI
Nature of the transaction: acquisition
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471
Transaction details
volume: 2,258
unit price: 1.77678 EUR
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 2,258
volume weighted average price: 1.77678 EUR
---------------------------------
(6) Transaction
Date: 12 March 2019
Venue: XTXM
Nature of the transaction: acquisition
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471
Transaction details
volume: 6,232
unit price: 1.77900 EUR
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 6,232
volume weighted average price: 1.77900 EUR
---------------------------------
(7) Transaction
Date: 12 March 2019
Venue: GSSI
Nature of the transaction: acquisition
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI0009002471
Transaction details
volume: 1,171
unit price: 1.78017 EUR
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 1,171
volume weighted average price: 1.78017 EUR
---------------------------------
CITYCON OYJ
Further information:
Mikko Pohjala
IR and Communications Director
Tel. +358 40 838 0709
mikko.pohjala@citycon.com