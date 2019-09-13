Citycon Oyj: Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement: Arnold de Haan, board member
Issuer: Citycon Oyj, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206
Notification type: initial notification
Reference number: 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206_20190913124652_5
(1) Transaction
Date: 11 September 2019
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)Nature of the transaction: disposal
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI4000369947
Transaction details
volume: 315
unit price: 10.00000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 315
volume weighted average price: 10.00000 EUR
---------------------------------
(2) Transaction
Date: 11 September 2019
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)Nature of the transaction: disposal
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI4000369947
Transaction details
volume: 368
unit price: 10.00000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 368
volume weighted average price: 10.00000 EUR
---------------------------------
(3) Transaction
Date: 11 September 2019
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)Nature of the transaction: disposal
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI4000369947
Transaction details
volume: 5,089
unit price: 10.00000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 5,089
volume weighted average price: 10.00000 EUR
---------------------------------
(4) Transaction
Date: 12 September 2019
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Nature of the transaction: disposal
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI4000369947
Transaction details
volume: 458
unit price: 10.00000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 458
volume weighted average price: 10.00000 EUR
---------------------------------
(5) Transaction
Date: 12 September 2019
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)Nature of the transaction: disposal
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI4000369947
Transaction details
volume: 1,716
unit price: 10.00000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 1,716
volume weighted average price: 10.00000 EUR
---------------------------------
(6) Transaction
Date: 12 September 2019
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)Nature of the transaction: disposal
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI4000369947
Transaction details
volume: 561
unit price: 10.03000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 561
volume weighted average price: 10.03000 EUR
---------------------------------
CITYCON OYJ
Further information:
Mikko Pohjala
IR and Communications Director
Tel. +358 40 838 0709
mikko.pohjala@citycon.com