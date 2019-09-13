Log in
CITYCON OYJ    CTY1S   FI4000369947

CITYCON OYJ

(CTY1S)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/13 10:40:09 am
9.768 EUR   -1.18%
10:07aCITYCON OYJ : Managers' Transactions
PU
09:31aCITYCON OYJ : Managers' Transactions
AQ
09/03CITYCON OYJ : hosts a Capital Markets Day today September 3, 2019, in Stockholm
AQ
Citycon Oyj: Managers' Transactions

09/13/2019 | 10:07am EDT

Person subject to the notification requirement: Arnold de Haan, board member

Issuer: Citycon Oyj, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206
Notification type: initial notification
Reference number: 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206_20190913124652_5

(1) Transaction
Date: 11 September 2019
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)Nature of the transaction: disposal

Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI4000369947

Transaction details
volume: 315
unit price: 10.00000 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 315
volume weighted average price: 10.00000 EUR

---------------------------------

(2) Transaction
Date: 11 September 2019
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)Nature of the transaction: disposal

Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI4000369947

Transaction details
volume: 368
unit price: 10.00000 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 368
volume weighted average price: 10.00000 EUR

---------------------------------

(3) Transaction
Date: 11 September 2019
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)Nature of the transaction: disposal

Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI4000369947

Transaction details
volume: 5,089
unit price: 10.00000 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 5,089
volume weighted average price: 10.00000 EUR

---------------------------------

(4) Transaction
Date: 12 September 2019
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Nature of the transaction: disposal

Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI4000369947

Transaction details
volume: 458
unit price: 10.00000 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 458
volume weighted average price: 10.00000 EUR

---------------------------------

(5) Transaction
Date: 12 September 2019
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)Nature of the transaction: disposal

Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI4000369947

Transaction details
volume: 1,716
unit price: 10.00000 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 1,716
volume weighted average price: 10.00000 EUR

---------------------------------

(6) Transaction
Date: 12 September 2019
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)Nature of the transaction: disposal

Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI4000369947

Transaction details
volume: 561
unit price: 10.03000 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 561
volume weighted average price: 10.03000 EUR

---------------------------------

CITYCON OYJ

Further information:
Mikko Pohjala
IR and Communications Director
Tel. +358 40 838 0709
mikko.pohjala@citycon.com

Disclaimer

Citycon Oyj published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 14:06:01 UTC
