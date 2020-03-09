Citycon Oyj: Managers' Transactions
CITYCON OYJ Managers' Transactions 9 March 2020 at 18:20 hrs
Person subject to the notification requirement: Henrica Ginström, Chief
Operating Officer
Issuer: Citycon Oyj, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206
Notification type: initial notification
Reference number: 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206_20200309151958_3
(1) Transaction
Date: 9 March 2020
Venue: N/A
Nature of the transaction: receipt of a share-based incentive
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI4000369947
Transaction details
volume: 1,500
unit price: 0.00000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 1,500
volume weighted average price: 0.00000 EUR
CITYCON OYJ
Further information:
Valtteri Piri
Legal and IR Specialist
Tel. +358 50 570 1022
valtteri.piri@citycon.com
