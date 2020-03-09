Log in
Citycon Oyj: Managers' Transactions

03/09/2020 | 12:23pm EDT
Citycon Oyj: Managers' Transactions 
CITYCON OYJ   Managers' Transactions   9 March 2020 at 18:20 hrs

Person subject to the notification requirement: Henrica Ginström, Chief
Operating Officer
Issuer: Citycon Oyj, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206
Notification type: initial notification
Reference number: 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206_20200309151958_3
(1) Transaction
Date: 9 March 2020
Venue: N/A
Nature of the transaction: receipt of a share-based incentive
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI4000369947
Transaction details
volume: 1,500
unit price: 0.00000 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 1,500
volume weighted average price: 0.00000 EUR
CITYCON OYJ
Further information:
Valtteri Piri
Legal and IR Specialist
Tel. +358 50 570 1022
valtteri.piri@citycon.com

Disclaimer

Citycon Oyj published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 16:22:05 UTC
