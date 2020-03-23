Citycon Oyj: Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement: Gazit Globe Ltd., Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer: Chaim Katzman, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Issuer: Citycon Oyj, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206

Notification type: initial notification

Reference number: 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206_20200320114804_2

(1) Transaction

Date: 19 March 2020

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument

share (CTY1S)

ISIN Code: FI4000369947

Transaction details

volume: 50,000

unit price: 5.82749 EUR

Aggregated transactions

total volume: 50,000

volume weighted average price: 5.82749 EUR

---------------------------------

(2) Transaction

Date: 20 March 2020

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument

share (CTY1S)

ISIN Code: FI4000369947

Transaction details

volume: 32,000

unit price: 5.97828 EUR

Aggregated transactions

total volume: 32,000

volume weighted average price: 5.97828 EUR

---------------------------------



CITYCON OYJ

Further information:

Valtteri Piri

Legal and IR Specialist

Tel. +358 50 570 1022

valtteri.piri@citycon.com