Citycon Oyj: Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement: Gazit Globe Ltd., Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer: Chaim Katzman, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Issuer: Citycon Oyj, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206
Notification type: initial notification
Reference number: 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206_20200320114804_2
(1) Transaction
Date: 19 March 2020
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: acquisition
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI4000369947
Transaction details
Aggregated transactions
volume: 50,000
unit price: 5.82749 EUR
total volume: 50,000
volume weighted average price: 5.82749 EUR
---------------------------------
(2) Transaction
Date: 20 March 2020
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: acquisition
Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI4000369947
Transaction details
Aggregated transactions
volume: 32,000
unit price: 5.97828 EUR
total volume: 32,000
volume weighted average price: 5.97828 EUR
---------------------------------
CITYCON OYJ
Further information:
Valtteri Piri
Legal and IR Specialist
Tel. +358 50 570 1022
valtteri.piri@citycon.com
Disclaimer
Citycon Oyj published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 13:39:06 UTC