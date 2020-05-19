Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Citycon Oyj    CTY1S   FI4000369947

CITYCON OYJ

(CTY1S)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Citycon Oyj : appointed Kaveh Feliciano as Residential Development Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 03:42am EDT

Kaveh Feliciano has been appointed Residential Development Director at Citycon. Kaveh will have the responsibility for Citycon's residential development projects in the Nordics. He will take up his position in August 2020. The position is entirely new and an important part of realizing Citycon's mixed-use development strategy.

Photo: Martin Källqvist

Kaveh is currently Group Manager at ALM Equity and has 10 years of experience within real estate development managing several projects to completion. His skills include investment analysis and evaluating feasibility of projects from a technical and financial standpoint.

'We are delighted to welcome Kaveh to our Nordic development team. His experience and expertise of developing residential properties will be an excellent addition to our current team', says Erik Lennhammar, Chief Development Officer at Citycon.

'This is an important step in our strategy to grow the residential component of our business. Our assets are located in urban hubs in the largest cities across the Nordics, serving the local communities with retail, amenities and community facilities such as libraries, health care centres and leisure. By adding high-quality housings to these places, we will bring value both to the communities and to our investors', says F. Scott Ball, Chief Executive Officer at Citycon.

Disclaimer

Citycon Oyj published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 07:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CITYCON OYJ
03:42aCITYCON OYJ : appointed Kaveh Feliciano as Residential Development Director
PU
05/14CITYCON OYJ : stays true to its commitment of achieving carbon neutrality by 203..
PU
05/14CITYCON OYJ : stays true to its commitment of achieving carbon neutrality by 203..
AQ
05/12CITYCON OYJ : reports additional details on April rent collection
AQ
05/11CITYCON OYJ : Conveyance of Citycon Oyj's own shares for payment of reward earne..
AQ
05/07CITYCON OYJ : Change in company's own shares
AQ
05/07CITYCON OYJ : New Espoonlahti regional library to open in shopping centre Lippul..
PU
04/30CITYCON OYJ : Managers' Transactions
AQ
04/23CITYCON OYJ'S INTERIM REPORT FOR 1 J : Stable operational results
AQ
04/01CITYCON OYJ : Managers' Transactions
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 287 M
EBIT 2020 181 M
Net income 2020 84,4 M
Debt 2020 1 884 M
Yield 2020 9,31%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 8,29x
EV / Sales2020 10,0x
EV / Sales2021 9,68x
Capitalization 991 M
Chart CITYCON OYJ
Duration : Period :
Citycon Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITYCON OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6,38 €
Last Close Price 5,57 €
Spread / Highest target 97,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
F. Scott Ball Chief Executive Officer
Chaim K. Katzman Chairman
Henrica Ginström Chief Operating Officer
Eero Sihvonen Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP & IR Contact
Kirsi Simola-Laaksonen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITYCON OYJ-40.52%1 080
VICINITY CENTRES2.12%3 498
AEON MALL CO., LTD.2.02%3 204
PLAZA S.A.1.39%2 748
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY LIMITED5.64%2 604
VINCOM RETAIL1.45%2 386
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group