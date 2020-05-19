Citycon Oyj : appointed Kaveh Feliciano as Residential Development Director

Kaveh Feliciano has been appointed Residential Development Director at Citycon. Kaveh will have the responsibility for Citycon's residential development projects in the Nordics. He will take up his position in August 2020. The position is entirely new and an important part of realizing Citycon's mixed-use development strategy.

Photo: Martin Källqvist

Kaveh is currently Group Manager at ALM Equity and has 10 years of experience within real estate development managing several projects to completion. His skills include investment analysis and evaluating feasibility of projects from a technical and financial standpoint.

'We are delighted to welcome Kaveh to our Nordic development team. His experience and expertise of developing residential properties will be an excellent addition to our current team', says Erik Lennhammar, Chief Development Officer at Citycon.