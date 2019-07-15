Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Civeo Corp    CVEO   CA17878Y1088

CIVEO CORP

(CVEO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Civeo : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) announced today that it has scheduled its second quarter 2019 earnings conference call for Monday, July 29, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). During the call, Civeo will discuss financial and operating results for the quarter, which will be released before the market opens on Monday, July 29, 2019.

By Phone:

Dial 866-548-4713 inside the U.S. or 323-794-2093 internationally and ask for the Civeo call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

 

A replay will be available through August 5 by dialing 844-512-2921 inside the U.S. or 412-317-6671 internationally and using the conference ID 8316888#.

 

By Webcast:

 

Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of Civeo's Investor Relations website at www.civeo.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.

 

A webcast replay will be available after the call.

ABOUT CIVEO

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of hospitality services with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for lodging hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides food services, housekeeping, facility management, laundry, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications systems, security and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 33 lodges and villages in operation in Canada, Australia and the U.S., with an aggregate of approximately 33,000 rooms. Civeo is publicly traded under the symbol CVEO on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit Civeo's website at www.civeo.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CIVEO CORP
05:01pCIVEO : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
07/08CIVEO : Announces Contract Award in Australia with Expected Revenues of Approxim..
AQ
07/08Civeo Announces Contract Award in Australia with Expected Revenues of Approxi..
GL
07/01Civeo acquires Action Industrial Catering, a strategic entry point into Weste..
GL
06/28CIVEO CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/21CIVEO CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04/26CIVEO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
04/26CIVEO CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
04/26CIVEO : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/26Civeo Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 482 M
EBIT 2019 -35,5 M
Net income 2019 -47,3 M
Debt 2019 341 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,83x
P/E ratio 2020 -9,82x
EV / Sales2019 1,30x
EV / Sales2020 1,06x
Capitalization 283 M
Chart CIVEO CORP
Duration : Period :
Civeo Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIVEO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,33  $
Last Close Price 1,67  $
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 99,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 79,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley J. Dodson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Navarre Chairman
Frank C. Steininger CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
Martin A. Lambert Independent Director
Constance B. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIVEO CORP16.78%283
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%47 600
VONOVIA SE10.26%26 946
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%23 359
VINGROUP JSC--.--%15 662
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-17.83%13 318
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About