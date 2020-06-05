Civeo : Announces Adjournment of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Schedule to Reconvene

Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) today announced that it adjourned its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”), held online on May 14, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., Houston, Texas time, in order to provide shareholders with additional time to vote their shares in light of recent disclosures by the Company.

The Annual Meeting is scheduled to reconvene online on June 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., Houston, Texas time. Civeo’s shareholders will be able to attend and participate in the reconvened Annual Meeting by visiting https://web.lumiagm.com/291983725 and using the nine-digit passcode included with the proxy statement.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of hospitality services with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for lodging hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides food services, housekeeping, facility management, laundry, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications systems, security and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 28 lodges and villages in Canada, Australia and the U.S., with an aggregate of approximately 30,000 rooms. Civeo is publicly traded under the symbol CVEO on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit Civeo’s website at www.civeo.com.

