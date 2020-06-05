Log in
Civeo : Announces Adjournment of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Schedule to Reconvene

06/05/2020

Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) today announced that it adjourned its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”), held online on May 14, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., Houston, Texas time, in order to provide shareholders with additional time to vote their shares in light of recent disclosures by the Company.

The Annual Meeting is scheduled to reconvene online on June 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., Houston, Texas time. Civeo’s shareholders will be able to attend and participate in the reconvened Annual Meeting by visiting https://web.lumiagm.com/291983725 and using the nine-digit passcode included with the proxy statement.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of hospitality services with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for lodging hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides food services, housekeeping, facility management, laundry, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications systems, security and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 28 lodges and villages in Canada, Australia and the U.S., with an aggregate of approximately 30,000 rooms. Civeo is publicly traded under the symbol CVEO on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit Civeo’s website at www.civeo.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 423 M - -
Net income 2020 -123 M - -
Net cash 2020 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,84x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 104 M 104 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -0,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 450
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart CIVEO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Civeo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIVEO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,55 $
Last Close Price 0,61 $
Spread / Highest target 311%
Spread / Average Target 155%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley J. Dodson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Navarre Chairman
Carolyn J. Stone Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Martin A. Lambert Independent Director
Constance B. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIVEO CORPORATION-55.08%99
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-17.93%42 026
VONOVIA SE14.63%33 797
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-16.85%30 045
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-19.33%17 447
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE16.53%16 802
