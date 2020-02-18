Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Civeo Corporation    CVEO   CA17878Y1088

CIVEO CORPORATION

(CVEO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Civeo : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 04:33pm EST

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) announced today that it has scheduled its fourth quarter 2019 earnings conference call for Thursday, February 27, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). During the call, Civeo will discuss financial and operating results for the quarter, which will be released before the market opens on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

By Phone:

Dial 800-263-0877 inside the U.S. or 646-828-8143 internationally and ask for the Civeo call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay will be available through March 5 by dialing 844-512-2921 inside the U.S. or 412-317-6671 internationally and using the conference ID 2683193#.

By Webcast:

Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of Civeo's Investor Relations website at www.civeo.com.

Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.

A webcast replay will be available after the call.

ABOUT CIVEO

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of hospitality services with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for lodging hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides food services, housekeeping, facility management, laundry, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications systems, security and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 28 lodges and villages in operation in Canada, Australia and the U.S., with an aggregate of approximately 30,000 rooms. Civeo is publicly traded under the symbol CVEO on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit Civeo's website at www.civeo.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CIVEO CORPORATION
04:33pCIVEO : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
01/07CIVEO : Regains Compliance with NYSE Minimum Price Listing Standard
BU
2019CIVEO CORP : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule ..
AQ
2019CIVEO : Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE
BU
2019CIVEO CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2019CIVEO : Appoints Carolyn Stone as Chief Financial Officer
BU
2019CIVEO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
2019CIVEO CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
2019CIVEO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019CIVEO : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 510 M
EBIT 2019 -24,6 M
Net income 2019 -34,0 M
Debt 2019 364 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,12x
P/E ratio 2020 -7,49x
EV / Sales2019 1,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,93x
Capitalization 248 M
Chart CIVEO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Civeo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIVEO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,25  $
Last Close Price 1,46  $
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 123%
Spread / Lowest Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley J. Dodson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Navarre Chairman
Carolyn J. Stone Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Martin A. Lambert Independent Director
Constance B. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIVEO CORPORATION13.18%248
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%48 791
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-12.60%32 619
VONOVIA SE10.54%31 173
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%20 014
VINGROUP JSC--.--%14 944
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group