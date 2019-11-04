Civitas Social Housing : 4th November 2019 TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING PLC

('Civitas' or the 'Company')

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

On 1 November 2019, Civitas Social Housing PLC ('Civitas' or the 'Company'), the leading supported living and social housing REIT, bought into treasury 250,000 ordinary shares of 0.01p each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 84.8196p per Ordinary Share.

Total Voting Rights

Following the transaction, the Company's issued share capital is 622,461,380 Ordinary Shares. The Company holds 690,000 Ordinary Shares in treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 621,771,380 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the purposes of calculating whether or not they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Civitas Housing Advisors Limited

Paul Bridge Tel: +44 (0)20 3058 4844

Andrew Dawber Tel: +44 (0)20 3058 4846

Cenkos Securities PLC

Rob Naylor Tel: +44 (0)20 7397 1922

Andrew Worne Tel: +44 (0)20 7397 1912

Liberum Capital Limited

Steve Pearce Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2222

Gillian Martin

Buchanan

Helen Tarbet / Henry Harrison-Topham Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Henry Wilson / Hannah Ratcliff civitas@buchanan.uk.com

Notes:

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing across the UK. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under Firms Reference Number 815699. The Company is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

