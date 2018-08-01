Log in
Civitas Social Housing : 4th October 2018 £8.1 million acquisition of three specialist supported living properties

10/04/2018 | 08:23am CEST

CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING PLC

('Civitas' or the 'Company')

The Board of Civitas Social Housing PLC is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the purchase of three specialist supported living properties for a total consideration of £8,064,109, comprising 42 tenancies. The properties are leased to Falcon Housing association C.I.C. ('Falcon') and Inclusion Housing C.I.C ('Inclusion') both of which are regulated by the Regulator of Social Housing and is a counterparty to existing leases within the Company's portfolio.

The properties will be immediately income-generating with an initial net yield in line with the Company's expectations and were sourced off-market by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited, the Company's investment manager.

The properties have been adapted for use as specialist supported living for tenants with autism, learning disabilities and other needs, and there is a care provider in place at each property. The properties are subject to either a 25 or 30 year lease and rents are adjusted annually in line with CPI over the full period.

The acquisitions were funded through the Company's cash resources from the Company's C Share of which a total of £217.1 million (before purchase costs) has now been invested. In due course, following conversion of the C Share, it is intended that leverage will be applied to this portfolio in accordance with the Company's stated policy and it is expected that this will further enhance the yield achieved from this investment.

Civitas targets the objective of delivering sustainable returns to its shareholders by making socially relevant investments within the regulated social housing sector in England and Wales.

For further information, please contact:

Civitas Housing Advisors Limited

Paul Bridge Tel: +44 (0)20 3058 4844

Andrew Dawber Tel: +44 (0)20 3058 4846

Cenkos Securities PLC

Sapna Shah Tel: +44 (0)20 7397 1922

Tom Scrivens Tel: +44 (0)20 7397 1915

Pagefield

Philip Dennis Tel: +44 (0)7947 868206

David Leslie Tel: +44 (0)7584 070274

Notes:

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is managed by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

Disclaimer

Civitas Social Housing plc published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 06:22:08 UTC
