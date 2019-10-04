Civitas Social Housing : 4th October 2019 TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING PLC

('Civitas' or the 'Company')

On 3 October 2019, Civitas Social Housing PLC ('Civitas' or the 'Company'), the leading supported living and social housing REIT, bought into treasury 150,000 ordinary shares of 0.01p each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 85.14p per Ordinary Share.

In respect of the purchase of own shares the Board and the Investment Adviser note the discount to IFRS net asset value at which the Company's Ordinary Shares presently trade. The Board believes that buybacks can be attractive for investment purposes at the current discount to NAV as it provides NAV accretion for ongoing shareholders.

The Company intends to take a balanced approach to share buybacks whilst also taking into account the Company's significant investment pipeline, the availability of the Company's debt facilities and the impact of buybacks in reducing the size of the Company.

The Investment Adviser has developed an attractive pipeline of supported housing opportunities, a number of which are in advanced stages of due diligence and are expected to meet the Company's stringent investment criteria.

Total Voting Rights

Following the transaction, the Company's issued share capital is 622,461,380 Ordinary Shares. The Company holds 150,000 Ordinary Shares in treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 622,311,380 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the purposes of calculating whether or not they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Notes:

