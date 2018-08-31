Civitas Solutions, Inc. : Announces Appointment of Robert Rosner to its Board of Directors

Civitas Solutions, Inc. today announced that, effective as of August 28,
2018, the Board has approved an increase in its size from eight to nine
members and appointed Robert L. Rosner as a Director. Mr. Rosner is an
“independent director” as defined by the rules of the New York Stock
Exchange. Mr. Rosner will not serve on any committees at this time.
Bruce Nardella, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board, stated,
“Robert Rosner has been advising and supporting management teams across
a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, for more than 30
years, and we are delighted to welcome him to Civitas. We are confident
that his impressive breadth of experience and expertise will benefit the
work of our Board and Civitas as a whole. We look forward to his support
and counsel as we work to continue to expand our services and enhance
more lives in communities across the country.”
About Robert L. Rosner
Robert L. Rosner is a Founding Partner and Co-President of Vestar
Capital Partners, Inc. He has been with the firm since its formation in
1988. Prior to the formation of Vestar, he was a member of the
Management Buyout Group of The First Boston Corporation. He is a
director of Edward Don & Company, Mobile Technologies, Inc. and Triton
International Limited. Mr. Rosner has served as a member of the Graduate
Executive Board of The Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania
and the Board of Trustees of The Lawrenceville School. He received a
B.A. in Economics from Trinity College and an M.B.A with distinction
from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
About Civitas
Civitas Solutions, Inc. is the leading national provider of home- and
community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with
intellectual, developmental, physical or behavioral disabilities and
other special needs. Since our founding in 1980, we have evolved from a
single residential program to a diversified national network offering an
array of quality services in 36 states.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements about future events and
expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward looking
statements include statements regarding board transitions. These
statements are not statements of historical fact. Words such as
“estimates”, “expects”, “intends”, “working towards”, “could”, “will”
and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties
that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the
expectations of future results we express or imply in any
forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on
such statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences
include, but are not limited to, the factors described in “Risk Factors”
in Civitas’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017. We
qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary
factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could
differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking
statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005883/en/