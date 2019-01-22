Civitas Solutions, Inc. : Announces Filing of Preliminary Proxy Statement for Proposed Merger and Decision Not to Hold 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in March 2019

Civitas Solutions, Inc. (“Civitas”) announced today that it has filed a preliminary proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a special meeting of stockholders to consider the previously announced definitive merger agreement between Civitas and funds advised by Centerbridge Partners, L.P. (“Centerbridge”). In light of the proposed merger, Civitas will not hold its 2019 annual meeting of stockholders on March 8, 2019.

The date of the special meeting of stockholders will be specified in a definitive proxy statement to be mailed to Civitas’ stockholders.

About Civitas

Civitas Solutions, Inc. is the leading national provider of home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, physical or behavioral disabilities and other special needs. Since our founding in 1980, we have evolved from a single residential program to a diversified national network offering an array of quality services in 36 states.

