Civitas Solutions Inc    CIVI

CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC (CIVI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/22 04:19:55 pm
17.61 USD   +0.06%
2018CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC : annual earnings release
2018CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC : quaterly earnings release
Summary 
News Summary

Civitas Solutions, Inc. : Announces Filing of Preliminary Proxy Statement for Proposed Merger and Decision Not to Hold 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in March 2019

01/22/2019 | 08:05pm EST

Civitas Solutions, Inc. (“Civitas”) announced today that it has filed a preliminary proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a special meeting of stockholders to consider the previously announced definitive merger agreement between Civitas and funds advised by Centerbridge Partners, L.P. (“Centerbridge”). In light of the proposed merger, Civitas will not hold its 2019 annual meeting of stockholders on March 8, 2019.

The date of the special meeting of stockholders will be specified in a definitive proxy statement to be mailed to Civitas’ stockholders.

About Civitas

Civitas Solutions, Inc. is the leading national provider of home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, physical or behavioral disabilities and other special needs. Since our founding in 1980, we have evolved from a single residential program to a diversified national network offering an array of quality services in 36 states.

Additional Information About the Acquisition and Where to Find It

This communication is being made in respect of the proposed transaction involving Civitas and an affiliate of Centerbridge. A stockholder meeting will be announced soon to obtain stockholder approval of the proposed merger. Civitas has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a preliminary proxy statement in connection with the proposed merger. The definitive proxy statement will be sent or given to the stockholders of Civitas and will contain important information about the proposed transaction and related matters. INVESTORS OF CIVITAS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER RELEVANT MATERIALS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CIVITAS, CENTERBRIDGE AND THE PROPOSED MERGER. Investors may obtain a free copy of these materials (when they are available) and other documents filed by Civitas with the SEC at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, at Civitas’ website at www.civitas-solutions.com or by sending a written request to Civitas at 313 Congress Street, Boston, MA 02210; Attention: General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Participants in the Solicitation

Civitas and its directors, executive officers and certain other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in soliciting proxies from its stockholders in connection with the proposed merger. Information regarding Civitas’ directors and executive officers is set forth in Civitas’ Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed on January 22, 2019. Additional information regarding persons who may be deemed to be participants in soliciting proxies and any direct or indirect interests they may have in the proposed merger will be set forth in the definitive proxy statement for the special meeting of stockholders when it is filed with the SEC.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 679 M
EBIT 2019 78,7 M
Net income 2019 29,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,14
P/E ratio 2020 19,45
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 636 M
Chart CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Civitas Solutions Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,6 $
Spread / Average Target 0,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce F. Nardella Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brett I. Cohen Chief Operating Officer
Denis M. Holler CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Jeffrey M. Cohen Chief Information Officer
Christopher A. Durbin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC0.51%636
ORPÉA1.50%6 539
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.19.40%1 502
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC7.05%840
HUMANA AB10.00%389
ARVIDA GROUP LTD--.--%371
