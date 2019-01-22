Civitas Solutions, Inc. : Announces Filing of Preliminary Proxy Statement for Proposed Merger and Decision Not to Hold 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in March 2019

Civitas Solutions, Inc. (“Civitas”) announced today that it has filed a
preliminary proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission
for a special meeting of stockholders to consider the previously
announced definitive merger agreement between Civitas and funds advised
by Centerbridge Partners, L.P. (“Centerbridge”). In light of the
proposed merger, Civitas will not hold its 2019 annual meeting of
stockholders on March 8, 2019.
The date of the special meeting of stockholders will be specified in a
definitive proxy statement to be mailed to Civitas’ stockholders.
About Civitas
Civitas Solutions, Inc. is the leading national provider of home- and
community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with
intellectual, developmental, physical or behavioral disabilities and
other special needs. Since our founding in 1980, we have evolved from a
single residential program to a diversified national network offering an
array of quality services in 36 states.
Additional Information About the Acquisition and Where to Find It
This communication is being made in respect of the proposed transaction
involving Civitas and an affiliate of Centerbridge. A stockholder
meeting will be announced soon to obtain stockholder approval of the
proposed merger. Civitas has filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (the “SEC”) a preliminary proxy statement in connection with
the proposed merger. The definitive proxy statement will be sent or
given to the stockholders of Civitas and will contain important
information about the proposed transaction and related matters.
INVESTORS OF CIVITAS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT
AND OTHER RELEVANT MATERIALS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY
BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT
CIVITAS, CENTERBRIDGE AND THE PROPOSED MERGER. Investors may obtain a
free copy of these materials (when they are available) and other
documents filed by Civitas with the SEC at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov,
at Civitas’ website at www.civitas-solutions.com or
by sending a written request to Civitas at 313 Congress Street, Boston,
MA 02210; Attention: General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.
Participants in the Solicitation
Civitas and its directors, executive officers and certain other members
of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in
soliciting proxies from its stockholders in connection with the proposed
merger. Information regarding Civitas’ directors and executive officers
is set forth in Civitas’ Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed on January
22, 2019. Additional information regarding persons who may be deemed to
be participants in soliciting proxies and any direct or indirect
interests they may have in the proposed merger will be set forth in the
definitive proxy statement for the special meeting of stockholders when
it is filed with the SEC.
