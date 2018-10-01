Log in
Civmec : Change in presentation currency from SGD$ to AUD$

10/01/2018

CIVMEC LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 201011837H)

CHANGE IN PRESENTATION CURRENCY FROM SGD$ to AUD$

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Civmec Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that the Group has changed its presentation currency from Singapore dollars to Australian dollars, with effect from 1 July 2018.

This change will align the presentation currency with the functional currency (in AUD) of the Company and its main operating subsidiaries.

The Company considers the Australian dollar as the most appropriate presentation and functional currency which best reflects the circumstances of the Group given that all revenue is derived from its operations in Australia.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

James Finbarr Fitzgerald Executive Chairman

28 September 2018

Disclaimer

Civmec Limited published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 08:46:01 UTC
