Civmec : Consolidated Financial Report

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT

30 June 2019

The Directors present their report to the members together with the audited consolidated financial statements of Civmec Limited (the 'Company') and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the 'Group') for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 and the statement of financial position of the Company as at 30 June 2019.

In the opinion of the Directors:

the statement of financial position of the Company and the consolidated financial statements of the Group are drawn up so as to give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Company and of the Group as at 30 June 2019 and the financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Group for the financial year ended; and at the date of this statement, there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they fall due.

1. DIRECTORS

The Directors of the Company in office at the date of this report are as follows:

Mr James Finbarr Fitzgerald Executive Chairman Mr Patrick John Tallon Chief Executive Officer Mr Kevin James Deery Chief Operating Officer Mr Chong Teck Sin Independent Director Mr Wong Fook Choy Sunny Independent Director Mr Douglas Owen Chester Independent Director

2. ARRANGEMENTS TO ENABLE DIRECTORS TO ACQUIRE SHARES OR DEBENTURES

Neither at the end of nor at any time during the financial year was the Company a party to any arrangement whose object was to enable the Directors of the Company to acquire benefits by means of the acquisition of shares or debentures of the Company or any other body corporate, other than as disclosed under 'Share Options' and 'Shares' in this report.

3. DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SHARES AND DEBENTURES

The interests of the Directors holding office at the end of the financial year in the share capital of the Company and related corporations as recorded in the register of Directors' shareholdings were as follows:

HOLDINGS REGISTERED HOLDINGS IN WHICH IN THE NAME OF A DIRECTOR IS DEEMED TO DIRECTORS HAVE AN INTEREST AT 1.7.18 AT 30.6.19 AT 1.7.18 AT 30.6.19 NO. OF ORDINARY SHARES The Company Mr James Finbarr Fitzgerald - - 97,720,806 97,720,806 Mr Patrick John Tallon 54,000 54,000 97,566,806 97,566,806 Mr Kevin James Deery - - 13,295,250 13,295,250

There was no change in any of the above-mentioned interests between the end of the financial year and 21 July 2019.

Except as disclosed in this report, no Director who held office at the end of the financial year had interests in shares, share options, warrants or debentures of the Company, or of related corporations, either at the beginning of the financial year, or date of appointment, if later or at the end of the financial year.

2