CIVMEC LTD

(CIVM)
Civmec : Consolidated Financial Report

08/29/2019

Civmec Limited

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT

30 June 2019

CONTENTS

CORPORATE REGISTRY

01

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT

02

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

08

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

25

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

29

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

30

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31-32

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

CHANGES IN EQUITY

33-34

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

CASH FLOWS

35

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

36-95

CORPORATE

REGISTRY

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr James Finbarr Fitzgerald

(Executive Chairman)

Mr Patrick John Tallon

(Chief Executive Officer)

Mr Kevin James Deery

(Chief Operating Officer)

Mr Chong Teck Sin

(Lead Independent Director)

Mr Wong Fook Choy Sunny

(Independent Director)

Mr Douglas Owen Chester

(Independent Director)

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr Chong Teck Sin (Chairman)

Mr Douglas Owen Chester Mr Wong Fook Choy Sunny

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Mr Wong Fook Choy Sunny (Chairman)

Mr Douglas Owen Chester Mr Chong Teck Sin

NOMINATING COMMITTEE

Mr Douglas Owen Chester (Chairman)

Mr Wong Fook Choy Sunny Mr Chong Teck Sin

RISKS & CONFLICTS COMMITTEE

Mr Chong Teck Sin (Chairman)

Mr Douglas Owen Chester Mr Wong Fook Choy Sunny

COMPANY SECRETARIES

Ms Chan Lai Yin

Ms Lee Pay Lee

REGISTERED OFFICE

80 Robinson Road, #02-00

Singapore 068898

Tel: (65) 6236 3333

Fax: (65) 6236 4399

PRINCIPAL OFFICE AND CONTACT DETAILS

16 Nautical Drive,

Henderson WA 6166

Australia

Tel: (61) 8 9437 6288

Fax: (61) 8 9437 6388

SHARE REGISTRAR AND SHARE TRANSFER AGENT

Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services (a division of Tricor Singapore Pte Ltd)

80 Robinson Road, #02-00

Singapore 068898

Computershare

Level 11

172 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Australia

AUDITORS

Moore Stephens LLP

10 Anson Road, #29-15 International Plaza Singapore 079903

Partner in Charge: Ms Lao Mei Leng (Appointed since the financial year ended 30 June 2016)

PRINCIPAL BANKER

National Australia Bank

Level 14

100 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Australia

CORPORATE WEBSITE

http://www.civmec.com.au

CIVMEC FINANCIAL REPORT 2019

1

CIVMEC FINANCIAL REPORT 2019

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT

30 June 2019

The Directors present their report to the members together with the audited consolidated financial statements of Civmec Limited (the 'Company') and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the 'Group') for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 and the statement of financial position of the Company as at 30 June 2019.

In the opinion of the Directors:

  1. the statement of financial position of the Company and the consolidated financial statements of the Group are drawn up so as to give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Company and of the Group as at 30 June 2019 and the financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Group for the financial year ended; and
  2. at the date of this statement, there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they fall due.

1. DIRECTORS

The Directors of the Company in office at the date of this report are as follows:

Mr James Finbarr Fitzgerald

Executive Chairman

Mr Patrick John Tallon

Chief Executive Officer

Mr Kevin James Deery

Chief Operating Officer

Mr Chong Teck Sin

Independent Director

Mr Wong Fook Choy Sunny

Independent Director

Mr Douglas Owen Chester

Independent Director

2. ARRANGEMENTS TO ENABLE DIRECTORS TO ACQUIRE SHARES OR DEBENTURES

Neither at the end of nor at any time during the financial year was the Company a party to any arrangement whose object was to enable the Directors of the Company to acquire benefits by means of the acquisition of shares or debentures of the Company or any other body corporate, other than as disclosed under 'Share Options' and 'Shares' in this report.

3. DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SHARES AND DEBENTURES

The interests of the Directors holding office at the end of the financial year in the share capital of the Company and related corporations as recorded in the register of Directors' shareholdings were as follows:

HOLDINGS REGISTERED

HOLDINGS IN WHICH

IN THE NAME OF

A DIRECTOR IS DEEMED TO

DIRECTORS

HAVE AN INTEREST

AT 1.7.18

AT 30.6.19

AT 1.7.18

AT 30.6.19

NO. OF ORDINARY SHARES

The Company

Mr James Finbarr Fitzgerald

-

-

97,720,806

97,720,806

Mr Patrick John Tallon

54,000

54,000

97,566,806

97,566,806

Mr Kevin James Deery

-

-

13,295,250

13,295,250

There was no change in any of the above-mentioned interests between the end of the financial year and 21 July 2019.

Except as disclosed in this report, no Director who held office at the end of the financial year had interests in shares, share options, warrants or debentures of the Company, or of related corporations, either at the beginning of the financial year, or date of appointment, if later or at the end of the financial year.

2

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT

30 June 2019

4. SHARE OPTIONS

CIVMEC LIMITED EMPLOYEE SHARE OPTION SCHEME

The Civmec Limited Employee Share Option Scheme (the 'CESOS') for key management personnel and employees of the Group formed part of the Civmec Limited prospectus dated 5 April 2012.

The Remuneration Committee (the 'RC') administering the Scheme comprises Directors, Mr Wong Fook Choy Sunny (Chairman of the Committee), Mr Chong Teck Sin and Mr Douglas Owen Chester.

As part of Civmec's dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ('ASX'), no further grants will be made under the CESOS.

Options Granted under the Scheme

As at 30 June 2019, the following options to subscribe for ordinary shares of the Company pursuant to the CESOS were granted.

DATE OF GRANT

EXERCISE PERIOD

EXPIRY DATE

NUMBER OF OPTIONS

12 September 2014 to

11 September 2013

10 September 2023

11 September 2023

4,000,000

The options granted by the Company do not entitle the holder of the options, by virtue of such holding, to any right to participate in any share issue of any other company.

Options Exercised

During the financial year, there were no shares of the Company or its subsidiaries issued by virtue of the exercise of options to take up unissued shares.

Options Outstanding

Details of all the options to subscribe for ordinary shares of the Company pursuant to the CESOS, outstanding as at

30 June 2019 are as follows:

EXPIRY DATE

EXERCISE PRICE

NUMBER OF OPTIONS

11 September 2023

S$0.65

4,000,000

5. PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN

CIVMEC LIMITED PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN

The Civmec Limited Performance Share Plan (the 'CPSP') for key management personnel and employees of the Group was approved and adopted by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 25 October 2012.

The Remuneration Committee (the 'RC') administering the Scheme comprises Directors, Mr Wong Fook Choy Sunny (Chairman of the Committee), Mr Chong Teck Sin and Mr Douglas Owen Chester.

The CPSP forms an integral and important component of the employee compensation plan, which is designed to primarily reward and retain key management and employees of the Company whose services are integral to the success and the continued growth of the Company.

Principal terms of the Scheme

(i) Participants

Under the rules of the Scheme, employees including Executive Directors and Associated Company Employees, who are not Controlling Shareholders or their associates, are eligible to participate in the Scheme.

Persons who are Controlling Shareholders and their Associates shall be eligible to participate in the Civmec Performance Share Plan if:

  1. their participation in the Civmec Limited Performance Share Plan; and
  2. the actual number and terms of the Awards to be granted to them have been approved by independent Shareholders of the Company in separate resolutions for each such person.

3

CIVMEC FINANCIAL REPORT 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Civmec Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 14:30:07 UTC
