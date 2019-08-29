Civmec : Consolidated Financial Report

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT
30 June 2019
4. SHARE OPTIONS
CIVMEC LIMITED EMPLOYEE SHARE OPTION SCHEME
The Civmec Limited Employee Share Option Scheme (the 'CESOS') for key management personnel and employees of the Group formed part of the Civmec Limited prospectus dated 5 April 2012.
The Remuneration Committee (the 'RC') administering the Scheme comprises Directors, Mr Wong Fook Choy Sunny (Chairman of the Committee), Mr Chong Teck Sin and Mr Douglas Owen Chester.
As part of Civmec's dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ('ASX'), no further grants will be made under the CESOS.
Options Granted under the Scheme
As at 30 June 2019, the following options to subscribe for ordinary shares of the Company pursuant to the CESOS were granted.
|
DATE OF GRANT
|
EXERCISE PERIOD
|
EXPIRY DATE
|
NUMBER OF OPTIONS
|
|
12 September 2014 to
|
|
|
11 September 2013
|
10 September 2023
|
11 September 2023
|
4,000,000
|
|
|
|
The options granted by the Company do not entitle the holder of the options, by virtue of such holding, to any right to participate in any share issue of any other company.
Options Exercised
During the financial year, there were no shares of the Company or its subsidiaries issued by virtue of the exercise of options to take up unissued shares.
Options Outstanding
Details of all the options to subscribe for ordinary shares of the Company pursuant to the CESOS, outstanding as at
30 June 2019 are as follows:
|
EXPIRY DATE
|
EXERCISE PRICE
|
NUMBER OF OPTIONS
|
11 September 2023
|
S$0.65
|
4,000,000
5. PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN
CIVMEC LIMITED PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN
The Civmec Limited Performance Share Plan (the 'CPSP') for key management personnel and employees of the Group was approved and adopted by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 25 October 2012.
The Remuneration Committee (the 'RC') administering the Scheme comprises Directors, Mr Wong Fook Choy Sunny (Chairman of the Committee), Mr Chong Teck Sin and Mr Douglas Owen Chester.
The CPSP forms an integral and important component of the employee compensation plan, which is designed to primarily reward and retain key management and employees of the Company whose services are integral to the success and the continued growth of the Company.
Principal terms of the Scheme
(i) Participants
Under the rules of the Scheme, employees including Executive Directors and Associated Company Employees, who are not Controlling Shareholders or their associates, are eligible to participate in the Scheme.
Persons who are Controlling Shareholders and their Associates shall be eligible to participate in the Civmec Performance Share Plan if:
-
their participation in the Civmec Limited Performance Share Plan; and
-
the actual number and terms of the Awards to be granted to them have been approved by independent Shareholders of the Company in separate resolutions for each such person.
3