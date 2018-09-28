Civmec Further Strengthens its Maintenance Service Offering

PERTH/SINGAPORE - 25 September 2018 - Australian-based Civmec Limited ("Civmec" or the "Group") continues to strengthen its maintenance service offering, with the recent award of additional contracts for its growing maintenance division.

Working collaboratively with its clients to optimise operations, whilst minimising the impact of maintenance works on ongoing operations, the Group's multi-disciplined, self-performance capability is recognised by clients as a significant benefit in holistically providing construction, engineering, maintenance, refurbishment and repair services. Capability extends to major and modular shutdowns; sustaining capital works; optimisation and equipment upgrade projects; minor works; emergency repair and replacement; and routine maintenance.

In July, Civmec was awarded a maintenance contract with Roy Hill Holdings to provide shutdown and maintenance services at its Pilbara mine and port. The first shutdown campaign in this long-term services contract is planned to commence in October. The company is working collaboratively on planning, drawing experienced personnel from its extensive resource pool to ensure this first phase of a long maintenance campaign is delivered seamlessly. The outcomes of the first phase will dictate the client's approach to ongoing maintenance works. The contract includes providing mechanical, scaffolding, electrical, conveyor and shutdown management services.

Over the past 18 months, in support of this growth in the Group's specialised maintenance service offering, Civmec has invested in dedicated maintenance facilities nationally, together with bolstering its maintenance management team capability, training and recruiting key personnel to lead this growing division of the business.

To-date the move has been paying dividends, with this division now delivering ongoing, long-term maintenance contracts with Alcoa Australia at their Wagerup, Kwinana and Pinjarra facilities; undertaking ongoing works at Rio Tinto's Yarwun and QAL alumina facilities; providing maintenance services for Cockburn Cement; and delivering ongoing works at FMG sites across regional Western Australia. The division has also been awarded in recent months additional works from MSP Engineering for the Tianqi Lithium Hydroxide Processing Plant.

Mr Patrick Tallon, Civmec's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Having worked collaboratively with Roy Hill in the initial project delivery of their port facilities I am very pleased that we are able to continue the relationship. We see the commitment towards the continual growth of a maintenance division as a very strategic move to support the significant requirement to maintain the many new plants that have recently been constructed in the Minerals & Metals and Oil & Gas sectors across Australia. Having held a direct workforce in excess of 3,000 employees over the past 12 months, including an extensive resource pool of approximately 1,000 maintenance specialists which is increasing as we secure more opportunities in this space, we are confident we will be considered a trusted partner to our clients to fulfil their ongoing maintenance requirements."

About Civmec Limited

Civmec is an integrated, multi-disciplinary construction and engineering services provider to the Oil & Gas, Metals & Minerals, Infrastructure and Marine & Defence sectors. Headquartered in Henderson, Western Australia, Civmec has regional offices in Broome (Western Australia), Darwin (Northern Territory, Australia), Newcastle and Sydney (New South Wales, Australia), and Gladstone (Queensland, Australia). It also has a presence in Singapore, where it has been listed since 2012. Its core capabilities include heavy engineering, modularisation, SMP (structural, mechanical, piping), EIC (electrical, instrumentation and control), precast concrete, shipbuilding, site civil works, industrial insulation, maintenance, offshore logistics, refractory and access solutions.

