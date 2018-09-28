Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Civmec Ltd    CIVM   SG2E68980290

CIVMEC LTD (CIVM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Civmec : Further Strengthens its Maintenance Service Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 04:12am CEST

Civmec Further Strengthens its Maintenance Service Offering

PERTH/SINGAPORE - 25 September 2018 - Australian-based Civmec Limited ("Civmec" or the "Group") continues to strengthen its maintenance service offering, with the recent award of additional contracts for its growing maintenance division.

Working collaboratively with its clients to optimise operations, whilst minimising the impact of maintenance works on ongoing operations, the Group's multi-disciplined, self-performance capability is recognised by clients as a significant benefit in holistically providing construction, engineering, maintenance, refurbishment and repair services. Capability extends to major and modular shutdowns; sustaining capital works; optimisation and equipment upgrade projects; minor works; emergency repair and replacement; and routine maintenance.

In July, Civmec was awarded a maintenance contract with Roy Hill Holdings to provide shutdown and maintenance services at its Pilbara mine and port. The first shutdown campaign in this long-term services contract is planned to commence in October. The company is working collaboratively on planning, drawing experienced personnel from its extensive resource pool to ensure this first phase of a long maintenance campaign is delivered seamlessly. The outcomes of the first phase will dictate the client's approach to ongoing maintenance works. The contract includes providing mechanical, scaffolding, electrical, conveyor and shutdown management services.

Over the past 18 months, in support of this growth in the Group's specialised maintenance service offering, Civmec has invested in dedicated maintenance facilities nationally, together with bolstering its maintenance management team capability, training and recruiting key personnel to lead this growing division of the business.

To-date the move has been paying dividends, with this division now delivering ongoing, long-term maintenance contracts with Alcoa Australia at their Wagerup, Kwinana and Pinjarra facilities; undertaking ongoing works at Rio Tinto's Yarwun and QAL alumina facilities; providing maintenance services for Cockburn Cement; and delivering ongoing works at FMG sites across regional Western Australia. The division has also been awarded in recent months additional works from MSP Engineering for the Tianqi Lithium Hydroxide Processing Plant.

Mr Patrick Tallon, Civmec's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Having worked collaboratively with Roy Hill in the initial project delivery of their port facilities I am very pleased that we are able to continue the relationship. We see the commitment towards the continual growth of a maintenance division as a very strategic move to support the significant requirement to maintain the many new plants that have recently been constructed in the Minerals & Metals and Oil & Gas sectors across Australia. Having held a direct workforce in excess of 3,000 employees over the past 12 months, including an extensive resource pool of approximately 1,000 maintenance specialists which is increasing as we secure more opportunities in this space, we are confident we will be considered a trusted partner to our clients to fulfil their ongoing maintenance requirements."

***** End of Release *****

About Civmec Limited

Civmec is an integrated, multi-disciplinary construction and engineering services provider to the Oil & Gas, Metals & Minerals, Infrastructure and Marine & Defence sectors. Headquartered in Henderson, Western Australia, Civmec has regional offices in Broome (Western Australia), Darwin (Northern Territory, Australia), Newcastle and Sydney (New South Wales, Australia), and Gladstone (Queensland, Australia). It also has a presence in Singapore, where it has been listed since 2012. Its core capabilities include heavy engineering, modularisation, SMP (structural, mechanical, piping), EIC (electrical, instrumentation and control), precast concrete, shipbuilding, site civil works, industrial insulation, maintenance, offshore logistics, refractory and access solutions.

For more information, please visit our website at www.civmec.com.au

Disclaimer

Civmec Limited published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 02:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CIVMEC LTD
04:12aCIVMEC : Further Strengthens its Maintenance Service Offering
PU
09/07CIVMEC : Announcement – Dilution of Interest
PU
08/28CIVMEC : Delivers Strong Results for FY2018
PU
06/21CIVMEC : admitted to Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
PU
05/26CIVMEC : Australia’s New Naval Shipbuilding Company
PU
05/15CIVMEC : Q3FY2018 Net Profit Up – S$7.2 Million
PU
05/12CIVMEC : Austal out of navy contract to build new patrol boats
AQ
05/09CIVMEC : Proposed Dual Primary Listing on the Australian Securities Exchange &nd..
PU
04/27CIVMEC : Manager Appointed to Western Australian Government Role
PU
04/20CIVMEC : Incident at Woodman Point
PU
More news
Chart CIVMEC LTD
Duration : Period :
Civmec Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIVMEC LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick John Tallon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Finbarr Fitzgerald Executive Chairman
Kevin James Deery Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Justine Campbell Chief Financial Officer
Fook Choy Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIVMEC LTD-3.70%189
VINCI-3.46%57 445
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-16.03%33 043
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-11.21%25 491
LARSEN & TOUBRO5.84%25 443
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-9.65%24 867
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.