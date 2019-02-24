Civmec seeking recompense for additional works on new Perth Stadium

PERTH/SINGAPORE, 22 February 2019 - Australian-based Civmec Limited ("Civmec" or the "Group") today announced it has lodged a writ in the Supreme Court of Western Australia against Brookfield Multiplex Engineering and Infrastructure Pty Ltd ("Brookfield Multiplex"), in relation to the valuation of additional time and changes to the works undertaken in the delivery of the new Perth Stadium project in Western Australia.

The Group was awarded the Perth Stadium Steelwork Package contract for fabrication and site erection of steelwork in March 2015, with work substantially complete on the project by October 2016. This comprised the supply and erection of key elements of the stadium structure, including the structural frame and roof trusses and various precast elements, including installation of the seating platforms.

Works under the contract are complete and the iconic Perth Stadium has been open to and utilised by the public and sporting clubs of Western Australia and Australia for over 12 months. The project was delivered on time, safely and to an extremely high standard. Civmec has been recognised for the works it carried out on the Perth Stadium project, receiving awards from numerous industry bodies.

Despite this, and Civmec's numerous attempts to resolve, Brookfield Multiplex has refused to grant Practical Completion. Furthermore, Brookfield Multiplex significantly and substantially changed the scope of works which resulted in additional time and costs incurred by Civmec to complete these works.

Civmec is seeking a determination from the Supreme Court to recover costs associated with the changes in scope and nature of the works required to be completed and for the granting of Practical Completion.

The Group believes it is entitled to reimbursement for the significant costs incurred in undertaking these works and has engaged specialist consultants to support its pursuit of the matter.

Civmec's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Patrick Tallon said: "Civmec prides itself on its trusted and long-term business relationships. Since the inception of Civmec, we have never had to instigate Supreme Court action. We have a strong and notable reputation of resolving such matters with our clients amicably."

"Civmec has a proud record of delivering a quality service to its clients. However, following protracted, but ultimately unsuccessful negotiations, between the parties, we have no other recourse than to commence legal proceedings," he said.

"Despite our best efforts to resolve all outstanding issues with Brookfield Multiplex, including the granting of Practical Completion, we believe that the actions of Brookfield Multiplex in denying Civmec's claims are unwarranted."

"This is not a step which we have taken lightly and is a non-preferred situation for Civmec given our relationships and partnership approach with clients, however we are confident of our position."

Civmec does not believe that these actions will have a material impact on the cash position or financial performance of the company for the year ending 30 June 2019 or any subsequent financial years.

