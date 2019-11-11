CJ CheilJedang 3Q Net Profit Plunged 86% on Year

By Kwanwoo Jun



CJ CheilJedang Corp.'s (097950.SE) third-quarter net profit plunged 86% on year due to high financial expenses and sluggish sales growth in its bio and livestock-feed segment.

Net profit for the quarter was 17.08 billion Korean won ($14.7 million), compared with KRW120.77 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean company said Monday. This missed a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW92.06 billion.

Revenue rose 18% on year to KRW5.858 trillion, while operating profit gained 2.8% on year to KRW272.70 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com