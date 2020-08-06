Log in
CK Asset Holdings Limited    1113

CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1113)
  Report
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/05
45.05 HKD   +2.97%
CK Asset : First-Half Profit Plunged 58%

08/06/2020 | 05:24am EDT

By Yifan Wang

CK Asset Holdings Ltd.'s net profit for the first half plunged 58% from a year earlier, dragged by fair value losses on investment properties, as the coronavirus pandemic crippled the firm's businesses across segments.

Net profit was 6.36 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$820.6 million), compared with HK$15.13 billion a year earlier, the real estate company said Thursday.

Revenue rose 6.8% to HK$36.32 billion.

CK Asset expects the global business environment to remain volatile amid the still-evolving pandemic situation and rising geopolitical tensions.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 68 934 M 8 895 M 8 895 M
Net income 2020 19 042 M 2 457 M 2 457 M
Net Debt 2020 27 018 M 3 486 M 3 486 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,31x
Yield 2020 4,72%
Capitalization 166 B 21 469 M 21 469 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
EV / Sales 2021 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 56 000
Free-Float 64,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 56,73 HKD
Last Close Price 45,05 HKD
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tzar Kuoi Li Chairman & Managing Director
Man Fai Lum Deputy Chief Manager-Information Technology
Hing Lam Kam Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Tak Chuen Ip Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Sun Keung Chung Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.91%21 469
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-19.24%36 025
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-23.06%33 008
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-15.21%30 271
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.56%29 250
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.71%27 900
