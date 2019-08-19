Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  CK Asset Holdings Ltd    1113   KYG2103F1019

CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD

(1113)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CK Asset : Hong Kong's CK Asset Holdings to buy British pub operator Greene King

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 11:18am EDT

(Reuters) - A unit of CK Asset Holdings Ltd, founded by Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-Shing, on Monday agreed to buy pub operator Greene King Plc for 850 pence per share, excluding the shares it already owns, in a deal that values the company at 2.7 billion pounds.

Greene King's directors intend to unanimously recommend its shareholders to vote in favour of the deal and consider the terms of the deal to be "fair and reasonable", the companies said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD 4.08% 53.6 End-of-day quote.-6.94%
GREENE KING 2.13% 851.4142 Delayed Quote.6.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD
11:18aCK ASSET : Hong Kong's CK Asset Holdings to buy British pub operator Greene King
RE
08/09Downturn to hit Hong Kong like a 'tsunami', as China slaps warning on Cathay
RE
04/02Hong Kong's CK Asset eyes Avolon, overseas deals in revenue push
RE
03/21Victor Li shows his mettle at the helm of family empire
AQ
03/21CK HUTCHISON : CK Asset Post Higher 2018 Profit
DJ
03/21CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD : Annual results
CO
02/21Hong Kong's pent-up property demand may herald price rebound
RE
01/13Hong Kong's rural hinterland could hold key to chronic land crunch
RE
01/13Hong Kong's rural hinterland could hold key to chronic land crunch
RE
01/10CK ASSET : A peek at CK Assets plan to turn a hotel into apartments for 7,500 pe..
AQ
More news
Chart CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
CK Asset Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Tzar Kuoi Li Chairman & Managing Director
Man Fai Lum Deputy Chief Manager-Information Technology
Hing Lam Kam Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Tak Chuen Ip Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Sun Keung Chung Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-6.94%24 257
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED5.13%41 648
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.46%34 512
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-25.58%29 868
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.83%26 870
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-1.66%25 669
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group