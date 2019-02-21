Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  CK Asset Holdings Ltd    1113   KYG2103F1019

CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD

(1113)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CK Asset : Hong Kong's pent-up property demand may herald price rebound

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 11:22pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Sales agent speaks to potential buyers in front of a model of Riva, a property development by Sun Hung Kai Properties, in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The outlook for Hong Kong's property market, the world's least affordable, has started to firm with some analysts predicting prices could rise as much as 10 percent this year after only a short-lived correction.

Pent-up demand, expectations of slower interest rate rises and optimism Beijing and Washington will soon hammer out a trade deal, have combined to boost sales after prices drifted lower from mid-2018. Total transaction volumes jumped 120 percent in January to 4,355 sales from 1,963 in December, data from realtor Centaline showed.

The cooldown, which slowed a decade-long bull run where prices surged more than 200 percent, had raised concerns that a sustained drop would hurt financially-strapped homeowners at a time of rising interest rates and economic uncertainties.

But a rebound in prices means potential buyers will have only a narrow window to get a piece of the city's sky-high real estate, reigniting the challenges policymakers face in easing public discontent over rising costs and asset bubble risks.

Citi, among the most upbeat, sees prices rebounding from March. The brokerage forecasts prices could rise as much as 30 percent in the next two years, with 2019 alone seeing a 5 percent rise.

"There may be black swan events but it shouldn't change the long-term up-cycle...our market is in a serious shortage," said Ken Yeung, Citi's head of Hong Kong property research.

Yeung estimated total housing supply at 38,000 units on average per year until the end of 2021, falling short of a demand of 53,000 units per year.

"Property rebounds have been strong every time in the past because corrections are against the fundamentals," he added. "When a series of negative news happens, many people with real demand, for example the newlyweds, defer their purchases, creating pent-up demand. These demands don't vanish, they accumulate."

Hong Kong's private home prices fell for the fifth consecutive month in December, down 2.4 percent from November, official data showed. But prices still climbed 1.6 percent for the whole of 2018.

NEARING BOTTOM?

If shares of local real-estate developers are a precursor of property trends, the Hang Seng's property sub index has surged around 28 percent since October, returning to levels seen in June before Sino-U.S. trade tensions intensified and sparked a market rout.

CLSA also expects the property market to rebound by up to 15 percent from April to the year-end, as capital looks for investment opportunities and pent-up demand from mainland Chinese who are gaining their Hong Kong residency is unleashed this year.

Developers launching new units at attractive prices, some at 20 percent discount to the secondary market, in the last two months have also been a catalyst to the recovery in transactions.

Geoffrey Lo, general manager of developer Nan Fung Development, said sales in January were better than expected as activity is usually thin before the Lunar New Year. He added the company could launch more sales this year, depending on market conditions.

But not everyone is as sanguine that prices are bottoming.

Justin Chiu, an executive director of CK Asset Holdings, a major developer, said he still expected home prices to fall 10 percent this year due to uncertainties from trade tensions and as more homeowners confront negative equity - when a home loan exceeds the market value of the property.

Hong Kong saw its first negative equity cases in two years in the last quarter of 2018, official showed said last month.

But Citi's Yeung brushed off the impact of negative equity on the property market. The number of cases was still very low and the average loan-to-value ratio, the ratio of a loan to asset, was 46 percent in the last two years, an indication most homebuyers were strong enough to withstand a price correction.

(Editing by Jacqueline wong)

By Clare Jim
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD 0.61% 66.5 End-of-day quote.15.45%
HANG SENG 0.45% 28600.54 Real-time Quote.10.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD
02/21CK ASSET : Hong Kong's pent-up property demand may herald price rebound
RE
01/13Hong Kong's rural hinterland could hold key to chronic land crunch
RE
01/13Hong Kong's rural hinterland could hold key to chronic land crunch
RE
01/10CK ASSET : A peek at CK Assets plan to turn a hotel into apartments for 7,500 pe..
AQ
2018Australian government blocks CKIs $9.45bn takeover of APA Group
AQ
2018Australia rejects Hong Kong group`s bid for pipeline operator
AQ
2018Australia May Block Chinese Bid for Pipeline Company
DJ
2018CK ASSET : Best of the brokers
AQ
2018CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Capco eyes sale of Earls Court to Hong Kong billiona..
RE
2018APA : Australian watchdog approves CK Consortium US$9.35bn takeover of APA
AQ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 66 186 M
EBIT 2018 34 363 M
Net income 2018 36 006 M
Finance 2018 42 329 M
Yield 2018 2,94%
P/E ratio 2018 6,91
P/E ratio 2019 9,87
EV / Sales 2018 3,05x
EV / Sales 2019 2,55x
Capitalization 244 B
Chart CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
CK Asset Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 76,4  HKD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tzar Kuoi Li Chairman & Managing Director
Man Fai Lum Deputy Chief Manager-Information Technology
Hing Lam Kam Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Tak Chuen Ip Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Sun Keung Chung Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD15.45%31 108
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED21.24%49 616
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP2.75%41 375
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.8.21%40 207
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD10.09%29 247
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED1.66%26 557
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.