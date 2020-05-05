CK Hutchison : to Raise US$1.5 Billion via Note Issuance, Term Sheet Says

By P.R. Venkat



CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. plans to raise US$1.5 billion through the issuance of guaranteed notes, with proceeds to be used to refinance debt and fund capital expenditures.

The US$750 million 10-year note will pay an annual interest of 2.50%, while the US$750 million 30-year note will pay 3.375% interest, according to a term sheet seen by The Wall Street Journal.

Bank of America Securities, Citigroup and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. are among the banks advising the company on the deal.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com