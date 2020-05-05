Log in
CK Hutchison Holdings Limited

CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1)
  Report
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 04/29
57.4 HKD   +0.79%
09:23pCK HUTCHISON : to Raise US$1.5 Billion via Note Issuance, Term Sheet Says
DJ
05/04CONNECTING BRITONS : Major telecom players in the UK
RE
05/04Telefonica shares rise on O2-Virgin Media merger talks
RE
CK Hutchison : to Raise US$1.5 Billion via Note Issuance, Term Sheet Says

05/05/2020 | 09:23pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. plans to raise US$1.5 billion through the issuance of guaranteed notes, with proceeds to be used to refinance debt and fund capital expenditures.

The US$750 million 10-year note will pay an annual interest of 2.50%, while the US$750 million 30-year note will pay 3.375% interest, according to a term sheet seen by The Wall Street Journal.

Bank of America Securities, Citigroup and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. are among the banks advising the company on the deal.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 388 B
EBIT 2020 45 423 M
Net income 2020 34 587 M
Debt 2020 199 B
Yield 2020 5,28%
P/E ratio 2020 6,32x
P/E ratio 2021 5,55x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
EV / Sales2021 0,97x
Capitalization 221 B
Chart CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CK Hutchison Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 76,18  HKD
Last Close Price 57,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 58,5%
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tzar Kuoi Li Chairman & Group Co-Managing Director
Kin Ning Fok Group Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Frank John Sixt Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Hing Lam Kam Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Tak Chuen Ip Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.17%28 552
HAL TRUST-19.44%10 753
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN-12.59%8 985
KINNEVIK-11.79%5 700
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%5 533
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP-38.18%3 522
