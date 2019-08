By Yi Wei Wong

CK Hutchison reported a 1% on-year rise in first-half net profit to HK$18.20 billion, below a FactSet consensus of HK$19.30 billion.

Revenue for the first half was HK$217.06 billion, compared with HK$224.51 billion a year ago.

Currency and commodity price volatility hurt the group's profitability for the first half, the company said.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com