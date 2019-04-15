Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd    0001   KYG217651051

CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD

(0001)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 04/12
84.25 HKD   -0.06%
09:43aCK HUTCHISON : Biotech group Chi-Med plans Hong Kong listing of up to $500 million - sources
RE
04:08aHutchison China Meditech Plans Hong Kong Listing; Global Offering
DJ
04/09CK HUTCHISON : Proxy form
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CK Hutchison : Biotech group Chi-Med plans Hong Kong listing of up to $500 million - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 09:43am EDT

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Biotech company Hutchison China MediTech, known as Chi-Med, has filed for a Hong Kong listing, which four sources close to the matter said could raise up to $500 million.

Chi-Med, which is already listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq in New York, filed its listing application with the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday.

"We are delighted to announce our proposed Hong Kong listing and global offering of shares," said Simon To, Chairman of Chi-Med, which is 60.2 percent owned by CK Hutchison.

Chi-Med's statement did not say how much it planned to raise.

The company did say it expected to use net proceeds from any primary sale of shares in the offering to fund the late-stage clinical development of its global and China pipeline and advance its pipeline of clinical-stage drug candidates.

Chi-Med also said it wanted to list in Hong Kong to improve liquidity for shareholders and strengthen its access to capital.

The deal, which also includes a secondary share sale by parent CK Hutchison Holdings, could raise up to $500 million, the people said, with one saying the size would be between $400 million and $500 million. Another source said the deal size would likely be around $300 million.

Deal sizes can change and are often smaller than the original target size.

CK Hutchison plans to reduce its stake to below 50 percent and will include a secondary share sale as part of the Hong Kong listing.

Hong Kong has sought to transform itself into a listing hub for emerging biotech companies to compete with other financial centres such as New York by changing its listing rules to allow companies with no revenues in the sector to list.

While the first few listings performed poorly, the two biotech companies that completed their initial public offerings (IPOs) in Hong Kong this year have done well.

CanSino Biologics is up 89 percent from its IPO price while CStone Pharmaceuticals is up 30 percent from its offer price.

Two sources said the company was aiming for a listing by the summer.

Chi-Med reported a loss of $74.8 million on revenues of $214.1 million in 2018, its draft IPO prospectus showed. It loss in 2017 was $26.7 million on revenues of $241.2 million.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs are joint sponsors for the Chi-Med listing.

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Julia Fioretti and Julie Zhu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD -0.06% 84.25 End-of-day quote.11.96%
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED 0.00% 4750 Delayed Quote.35.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD
09:43aCK HUTCHISON : Biotech group Chi-Med plans Hong Kong listing of up to $500 milli..
RE
04:08aHutchison China Meditech Plans Hong Kong Listing; Global Offering
DJ
04/12CK HUTCHISON : CallSign partners with CK Hutchison to protect UK telecom custome..
AQ
04/12CK HUTCHISON : CallSign partners with CK Hutchison to protect UK telecom custome..
AQ
04/09CK HUTCHISON : Proxy form
PU
04/09CIRCULAR : Notice of annual general meeting; proposals for re-election of direct..
PU
03/27CK HUTCHISON : Clarity‧Compassion‧Action Tsz Shan Monastery Grand Op..
PU
03/26A.S. WATSON GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR : Company Doesn't Rule Out IPO
DJ
03/22CK HUTCHISON : sees sales rise at European telecoms units
AQ
03/21Victor Li shows his mettle at the helm of family empire
AQ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 324 B
EBIT 2019 57 166 M
Net income 2019 43 189 M
Debt 2019 170 B
Yield 2019 4,04%
P/E ratio 2019 7,62
P/E ratio 2020 7,05
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
Capitalization 325 B
Chart CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 111  HKD
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tzar Kuoi Li Chairman & Group Co-Managing Director
Kin Ning Fok Group Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Frank John Sixt Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Hing Lam Kam Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Tak Chuen Ip Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD11.96%41 457
INVESTOR AB14.67%35 506
KINNEVIK16.99%7 392
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%7 315
REMGRO LIMITED1.10%7 307
LIFCO AB (PUBL)22.20%3 655
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About