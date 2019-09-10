CK Hutchison : Hutchison Weighs Indonesia Mobile Deal With Axiata -Bloomberg

--CK Hutchison Holdings is weighing a combination of its Indonesian telecommunications business with Axiata Group's, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

--The Hong Kong conglomerate, founded by retired tycoon Li Ka-shing, informally approached the Malaysian carrier's Indonesian unit, XL Axiata, according to the report.

--The companies haven't begun substantive negotiations, Bloomberg said.

Full story: bloom.bg/2kDgC55

