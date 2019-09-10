Log in
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD

(0001)
CK Hutchison : Hutchison Weighs Indonesia Mobile Deal With Axiata -Bloomberg

09/10/2019

--CK Hutchison Holdings is weighing a combination of its Indonesian telecommunications business with Axiata Group's, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

--The Hong Kong conglomerate, founded by retired tycoon Li Ka-shing, informally approached the Malaysian carrier's Indonesian unit, XL Axiata, according to the report.

--The companies haven't begun substantive negotiations, Bloomberg said.

Full story: bloom.bg/2kDgC55

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 462 B
EBIT 2019 48 208 M
Net income 2019 39 156 M
Debt 2019 193 B
Yield 2019 4,58%
P/E ratio 2019 6,94x
P/E ratio 2020 6,40x
EV / Sales2019 1,01x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
Capitalization 275 B
Chart CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 104,71  HKD
Last Close Price 71,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 84,0%
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tzar Kuoi Li Chairman & Group Co-Managing Director
Kin Ning Fok Group Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Frank John Sixt Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Hing Lam Kam Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Tak Chuen Ip Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD-5.38%34 656
INVESTOR AB23.38%36 764
HAL TRUST3.75%12 754
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%7 981
KINNEVIK29.95%7 978
REMGRO LIMITED-6.78%6 746
