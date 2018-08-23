Log in
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD (0001)
CK Hutchison-Veon Wind Tre Deal Expected to Get EU Approval -Reuters

08/23/2018

--A deal which would see VEON Ltd sell its 50% stake in Wind Tre to CK Hutchison Holdings for 2.45 billion euros ($2.84 billion) is set to be approved by European Union regulators after Hutchinson said it would aid rival Iliad Italian business, Reuters reported Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

--Hutchison offered concessions on Aug. 8 in light of regulatory concerns, the report said.

--A European Commission spokesman and Veon declined to comment and Hutchison could not immediately be reached for comment, according to the report.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-veon-m-a-ckh-holdings-eu-exclusive/exclusive-hutchison-to-get-eu-okay-for-wind-tre-deal-source-idUSKCN1L81AE

Write to copydesk@wsj.com

CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD 0.50% 90 End-of-day quote.-8.26%
ILIAD -1.26% 125.65 Real-time Quote.-36.30%
VEON LTD (ADR) 0.36% 2.77 Delayed Quote.-27.60%
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 271 B
EBIT 2018 51 609 M
Net income 2018 38 432 M
Debt 2018 165 B
Yield 2018 3,47%
P/E ratio 2018 8,95
P/E ratio 2019 8,22
EV / Sales 2018 1,89x
EV / Sales 2019 1,67x
Capitalization 345 B
Chart CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 118  HKD
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tzar Kuoi Li Chairman & Group Co-Managing Director
Kin Ning Fok Group Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Frank John Sixt Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Hing Lam Kam Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Tak Chuen Edmond Ip Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD-8.26%44 008
INVESTOR9.04%34 032
HAL TRUST0.98%14 114
KINNEVIK4.76%8 612
REMGRO LIMITED-13.75%7 310
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%6 249
