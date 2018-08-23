CK Hutchison-Veon Wind Tre Deal Expected to Get EU Approval -Reuters

--A deal which would see VEON Ltd sell its 50% stake in Wind Tre to CK Hutchison Holdings for 2.45 billion euros ($2.84 billion) is set to be approved by European Union regulators after Hutchinson said it would aid rival Iliad Italian business, Reuters reported Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

--Hutchison offered concessions on Aug. 8 in light of regulatory concerns, the report said.

--A European Commission spokesman and Veon declined to comment and Hutchison could not immediately be reached for comment, according to the report.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-veon-m-a-ckh-holdings-eu-exclusive/exclusive-hutchison-to-get-eu-okay-for-wind-tre-deal-source-idUSKCN1L81AE

