CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd

CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD

(0001)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CK Hutchison to Raise US$1.25 Billion via 10-, 30-Year Bonds

09/03/2019 | 09:10pm EDT

By P.R.Venkat

CK Hutchison Holdings (0001.HK) is planning to raise US$1.25 billion by issuing two bonds and use the proceeds to refinance existing debt and meet general corporate expenses, according to a term sheet seen by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

The conglomerate, which has business interests spanning from ports to retail and infrastructure, is planning to raise US$500 million via 10-year bonds that will carry an annual interest of 2.750%, the term sheet showed.

Another US$750 million will be raised via a 30-year bond that will pay an annual interest of 3.375%.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are among the banks advising the company on the deal.

Write to venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA -1.67% 27.05 Delayed Quote.9.78%
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD -0.37% 66.7 End-of-day quote.-11.36%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC -2.42% 198.97 Delayed Quote.19.11%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.21% 40.99 Delayed Quote.3.38%
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 457 B
EBIT 2019 48 208 M
Net income 2019 39 156 M
Debt 2019 193 B
Yield 2019 4,87%
P/E ratio 2019 6,54x
P/E ratio 2020 5,98x
EV / Sales2019 0,98x
EV / Sales2020 0,92x
Capitalization 257 B
Managers
NameTitle
Tzar Kuoi Li Chairman & Group Co-Managing Director
Kin Ning Fok Group Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Frank John Sixt Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Hing Lam Kam Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Tak Chuen Ip Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD-11.36%32 920
INVESTOR AB22.52%35 893
HAL TRUST3.00%12 548
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%7 759
KINNEVIK25.13%7 566
REMGRO LIMITED-11.24%6 240
