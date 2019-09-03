CK Hutchison to Raise US$1.25 Billion via 10-, 30-Year Bonds

By P.R.Venkat



CK Hutchison Holdings (0001.HK) is planning to raise US$1.25 billion by issuing two bonds and use the proceeds to refinance existing debt and meet general corporate expenses, according to a term sheet seen by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

The conglomerate, which has business interests spanning from ports to retail and infrastructure, is planning to raise US$500 million via 10-year bonds that will carry an annual interest of 2.750%, the term sheet showed.

Another US$750 million will be raised via a 30-year bond that will pay an annual interest of 3.375%.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are among the banks advising the company on the deal.

