CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd

CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD

(0001)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hutchison China MediTech Shares Fall on American Depositary Share Offering

0
06/28/2019 | 03:58am EDT

By Adriano Marchese

Hutchison China MediTech traded down Friday morning after the company said its largest shareholder, Hutchison Healthcare Holdings Ltd., intends to offer 8.5 million American depositary shares.

Shares in London at 0730 GMT were down 13% at 400 pence.

The company said each ADS represents five ordinary shares, par value of 10 cents each of Hutchison China MediTech.

Hutchison Healthcare, a subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings, has granted the underwriter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, a 30-day option to purchase 1.3 million additional ADS at the offer price minus costs. If the overallotment option isn't exercised, it will own around 53.8% of Hutchison China MediTech.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD 1.36% 78.2 End-of-day quote.3.92%
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LTD - ADR 4.10% 30.2 Delayed Quote.30.79%
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 321 B
EBIT 2019 58 658 M
Net income 2019 42 808 M
Debt 2019 173 B
Yield 2019 4,35%
P/E ratio 2019 7,13
P/E ratio 2020 6,56
EV / Sales 2019 1,48x
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
Capitalization 302 B
Chart CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 110  HKD
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tzar Kuoi Li Chairman & Group Co-Managing Director
Kin Ning Fok Group Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Frank John Sixt Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Hing Lam Kam Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Tak Chuen Ip Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD3.92%38 591
INVESTOR AB19.12%36 901
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%7 671
REMGRO LIMITED-2.27%7 459
KINNEVIK12.03%7 165
LIFCO AB (PUBL)53.44%4 928
