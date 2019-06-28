Hutchison China MediTech Shares Fall on American Depositary Share Offering

By Adriano Marchese

Hutchison China MediTech traded down Friday morning after the company said its largest shareholder, Hutchison Healthcare Holdings Ltd., intends to offer 8.5 million American depositary shares.

Shares in London at 0730 GMT were down 13% at 400 pence.

The company said each ADS represents five ordinary shares, par value of 10 cents each of Hutchison China MediTech.

Hutchison Healthcare, a subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings, has granted the underwriter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, a 30-day option to purchase 1.3 million additional ADS at the offer price minus costs. If the overallotment option isn't exercised, it will own around 53.8% of Hutchison China MediTech.

