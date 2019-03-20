Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/19
80.45 HKD   -0.62%
Tencent weighs bid for part of Temasek's stake in A.S. Watson - Bloomberg

03/20/2019 | 01:05am EDT
(Reuters) - Chinese technology company Tencent Holdings Ltd is considering a bid for part of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd's stake in beauty and health retailer A.S. Watson, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Temasek is weighing selling around a 10 percent stake in A.S. Watson for about $3 billion, the report https://bloom.bg/2JlLmmv said.

The stake has also drawn interest from e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, according to the report.

Tencent could team up with some investment funds to make an offer for the stake in A.S. Watson, part of conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

A.S. Watson said it had no comment on the speculation. Tencent and Alibaba did not respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 0.17% 182.14 Delayed Quote.32.88%
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD -0.62% 80.45 End-of-day quote.6.91%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 0.33% 370 End-of-day quote.17.53%
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 272 B
EBIT 2018 50 753 M
Net income 2018 38 133 M
Debt 2018 210 B
Yield 2018 3,90%
P/E ratio 2018 8,18
P/E ratio 2019 7,53
EV / Sales 2018 1,92x
EV / Sales 2019 1,67x
Capitalization 312 B
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 110  HKD
Spread / Average Target 36%
NameTitle
Tzar Kuoi Li Chairman & Group Co-Managing Director
Kin Ning Fok Group Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Frank John Sixt Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Hing Lam Kam Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Tak Chuen Ip Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD6.91%39 767
INVESTOR AB11.85%34 862
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%8 443
KINNEVIK14.97%7 397
REMGRO LIMITED3.25%7 339
LIFCO AB (PUBL)16.18%3 494
