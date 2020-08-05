CK Infrastructure : INTERIM RESULTS FOR 2020 0 08/05/2020 | 04:52am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document. CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited 長江基建集團有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1038) INTERIM RESULTS FOR 2020 For the interim period ended 30th June, 2020, CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited ("CKI", the "Company" or the "Group") recorded unaudited profit attributable to shareholders of HK$2,860 million. This represents a decrease of 52% over the same period last year. Factors which led to the decline are: One-off Charges on the Re-measurement of Deferred Tax Liabilities in the United Kingdom By far and the single largest factor that contributed to the decline in profit during the period under review arose from the re-measurement of the deferred tax liabilities of the United Kingdom businesses. Non-cash for the year and one-off in nature, the re-measurement accounted for about half of the decrease. The re-measurement in deferred tax liabilities took place due to the United Kingdom government's decision to keep the corporate tax rate at 19% instead of reducing it to 17% from 1st April, 2020 as previously enacted. Under the applicable accounting standards, if tax rates and tax laws have been enacted or substantively enacted, the deferred tax balances of the relevant companies would need to be re-measured at the tax rates that are expected to be applied. Incidentally, profits were booked during the years 2010 to 2016 when the corporation tax rate was gradually reduced from 28%. (ii) One-off Divestment Gains in 2019 Last year, CKI sold 2.05% of its shareholding in Power Assets and divested the Changsha Wujialing and Wuyilu Bridges, generating one-off gains in the first half of 2019; such gains were not repeated in the corresponding period in 2020. CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited 1 5/8/2020 (iii) COVID-19 Disruption Impact COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic causing disruption to businesses all around the world. For CKI, due to the nature of its businesses, the impact of the pandemic has been less severe relative to other industries. A significant proportion of the Group's investments are regulated businesses protected by secure regimes; and amongst unregulated businesses, the Group's position has mostly been protected by steady business models and long-term contracts. Nonetheless, manpower supply, logistics and efficiency of day-to-day operations have been affected by the various measures introduced to contain the spread of the virus. The business that has been hit the most by the COVID-19 situation was Park'N Fly, as almost all air traffic has been suspended in Canada, resulting in substantial reduction of demand for off-airport parking. (iv) Lower Contribution from Northumbrian Water following Regulatory Reset Northumbrian Water's regulatory reset became effective on 1st April, 2020, with a significantly lower allowed return and consequently lower allowed revenues. Three months of profit contribution from the water company was adversely affected during the period under review. INTERIM DIVIDEND The Board of Directors of CKI (the "Board") has declared an interim dividend for 2020 of HK$0.68 per share (same as the corresponding period last year). The interim dividend will be paid on Wednesday, 16th September, 2020 to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company at the close of business on Monday, 7th September, 2020. BUSINESS REVIEW Power Assets Profit contribution from Power Assets was HK$813 million, a decline of 55% compared to the corresponding period last year. Similar to CKI, the major reasons for the decrease are: (i) the one-off charges on re-measurement of deferred tax liabilities of the United Kingdom businesses; (ii) the disposal gain recorded in 2019; and (iii) the COVID-19 impact. In terms of operations, despite the COVID-19 lockdown, all the regulated businesses in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong delivered smooth, reliable services. CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited 2 5/8/2020 United Kingdom Infrastructure Portfolio Profit contribution from the United Kingdom dropped by 62% to HK$943 million. This is attributable to: (i) the one-off charges on re-measurement of deferred tax liabilities; (ii) the COVID-19 impact; and (iii) lower revenue from Northumbrian Water following its regulatory reset. UK Power Networks, Northumbrian Water, Northern Gas Networks and Wales & West Gas Networks all delivered excellent operational services to customers in spite of the COVID-19 situation. During the period under review, UK Power Networks became the first electricity network operator to achieve the coveted Carbon Trust Standard for Carbon in recognition of its achievement in carbon reduction. Northumbrian Water entered a new regulatory period on 1st April, 2020. The terms of the new determination as set by the regulator are more stringent than in previous periods. The company has elected to challenge the determination through the CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) appeal process. Northern Gas Networks and Wales & West Gas Networks will enter their next regulatory periods on 1st April, 2021. Both companies received the draft determinations in July 2020. The draft determinations indicate lower allowable returns and tougher benchmarks for outperformance compared to the current period. The two companies are working on their revised proposals for submission to the regulator. Final determinations are set to be released by December 2020. For UK Rails, leasing contracts from the train franchises continued to be in place during the COVID-19 lockdown period. Australian Infrastructure Portfolio In Australia, profit contribution dropped by 17% year-on-year to HK$918 million. This is largely due to the weak Australian currency and the impact of COVID-19. Despite the COVID-19 challenges, all of the Group's regulated businesses in Australia reported very good operational performance. SA Power Networks received the final decision for the 2020-2025 Rate Reset Revenue Determination from the Australian Energy Regulator earlier in the year. The new regime took effect on 1st July, 2020. The final determination gives predictability to the earnings for the next five years, though the allowable return was lower compared to the previous period due largely to the low interest rate environment. CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited 3 5/8/2020 The commencement date for the new regulatory reset period for the Victorian regulated electricity networks has been postponed by 6 months to start on 1st July, 2021. In February 2020, Victoria Power Networks and United Energy lodged their reset proposals for the new regulatory period. During the period under review, Australian Gas Networks achieved satisfactory growth over the corresponding period last year. It also continued to progress well on its zero-carbon hydrogen initiatives, adding a new hydrogen plant in Queensland, the second such project by the gas network company in Australia. As for the Dampier Bunbury Pipeline, the majority of the revenue has been re-contracted with 70% of the revenue for 2021-2025 being locked in. In May 2020, Energy Developments completed a hybrid renewable project for Agnew Gold Mine in remote Western Australia. The system, partly funded by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) consists of wind turbines, solar panels, a battery system and a gas/diesel engine power plant. The project is Australia's largest hybrid renewable energy microgrid to date, and is the first in the country to use wind generation on a large scale at a mine site. Infrastructure Portfolio in Continental Europe In Continental Europe, profit contribution declined by 3% to HK$493 million. Portugal Renewable Energy's results were adversely affected by weaker than usual wind resource during the period under review. ista and Dutch Enviro Energy performed well. During the period under review, ista completed the acquisition of H+S, a submetering company in northern Germany, strengthening its market position in the region; and Dutch Enviro Energy won the renewal contract for processing the municipal waste of Utrecht. Canadian Infrastructure Portfolio In Canada, net profit was HK$146 million, 20% down from the same period last year. Reliance Home Comfort and Canadian Midstream Assets reported growth over last year, while Canadian Power Holdings' results were compromised due to the ongoing coal-to-gas conversion works at the Sheerness Power Plant. Park'N Fly's revenue declined significantly as demand for off-airport parking fell in line with the decline in air traffic since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited 4 5/8/2020 New Zealand Infrastructure Portfolio The New Zealand portfolio reported profit contribution of HK$53 million, a decrease of 30% compared to the same period last year. A lower contribution from EnviroNZ was reported as business was temporarily impacted by the halting of commercial waste collection during the COVID-19 lockdown. As the COVID-19 situation has eased off in the country, improved performance is expected in the second half of the year. Profit contribution from Wellington Electricity declined compared to the same period last year as a result of a lower allowed return under the new regulatory regime that started on 1st April, 2020. Hong Kong and Mainland China Business In Hong Kong and Mainland China, CKI's portfolio showed a decline of 58% in net profit to HK$111 million. The Group's materials businesses had a stable performance, however the results of the toll road portfolio in Mainland China reported a decrease over the corresponding period due to the one-off divestment gain generated from the sale of the Changsha Wujialing and Wuyilu Bridges back to the Mainland Chinese partner last year. STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION CKI's financial position continued to be strong. Cash on hand was HK$15.7 billion and net debt to net total capital ratio was 13.9% as at 30th June, 2020. Credit rating is "A/Stable" as reaffirmed by Standard & Poor's. This firm financial foundation ensures that the Group is well-positioned to capture future expansion opportunities as they arise. OUTLOOK The global economy is rife with challenges on many levels. Uncertainty and volatility look poised to persist. The economic impact of COVID-19 around the world is profound and the long term repercussions remain uncertain. For CKI, while the extent of such impact is not very significant compared to other industries, the disruption may still linger in the coming months. Once the COVID-19 situation improves and a semblance of normality returns for business activity, it is expected that most of CKI's businesses will recover quickly. CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited 5 5/8/2020 Many of CKI's regulated businesses have recently or will soon be undergoing challenging regulatory resets. Against an environment of ultra-low interest and inflation rates as well as tougher stances adopted by regulators, the outcome is expected to be lower revenues arising from lower allowed returns. Nevertheless, the concerned companies will strive to negotiate improved settlements with regulators and to outperform targets. The Group has a strong balance sheet, reliable revenue streams, and an experienced management team. We are in a vantage position to continue our growth as acquisition opportunities emerge, many of which have been put on hold during the pandemic. CKI's flexibility in forming alliances with other members of the CK Group, namely CK Asset and Power Assets, further strengthens our strategic advantage. In pursuing new expansion opportunities, we will continue to adhere to our strict investment discipline and will not pursue any acquisitions with a "must-win" mentality. In today's low interest, low inflation, and economically volatile environment, the value of CKI's global portfolio of high quality infrastructure assets characterised by healthy, solid operations with strong recurring income is even more to be appreciated. On this occasion, I would like to give a special mention to the management and staff of our businesses who have worked tirelessly over the past few months to ensure that their operations are smoothly run. Despite the disruptions caused by COVID-19, all our businesses which provide essential services in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Continental Europe and Hong Kong have performed admirably, delivering uninterrupted electricity, gas, water, heating, waste management and other services to customers. This achievement is not easily attained during a pandemic lockdown. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the Board for their ongoing guidance and our stakeholders for their continued support. VICTOR T K LI Chairman 5th August, 2020 CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited 6 5/8/2020 FINANCIAL REVIEW Financial Resources, Treasury Activities and Gearing Ratio The Group's capital expenditure and investments were funded from cash on hand, internal cash generation, loans, notes, bonds, share placement and other project loans. As at 30th June, 2020, cash and bank deposits on hand amounted to HK$15,735 million and the total borrowings of the Group amounted to HK$35,683 million, which included Hong Kong dollar borrowings of HK$4,620 million and foreign currency borrowings of HK$31,063 million. Of the total borrowings, 8 per cent were repayable in 2020, 84 per cent were repayable between 2021 and 2024 and 8 per cent were repayable beyond 2024. The Group's financing activities continue to be well received and fully supported by its bankers. The Group adopts conservative treasury policies in cash and financial management. To achieve better risk control and minimise the cost of funds, the Group's treasury activities are centralised. Cash is generally placed in short-term deposits mostly denominated in U.S. dollars, Hong Kong dollars, Australian dollars, New Zealand dollars, British pound, Canadian dollars or Euro. The Group's liquidity and financing requirements are reviewed regularly. The Group will continue to maintain a strong capital structure when considering financing for new investments or maturity of bank loans. As at 30th June, 2020, the Group maintained a net debt position with a net debt to net total capital ratio of 13.9 per cent. This was based on HK$19,948 million of net debt and HK$143,791 million of net total capital, which represents the total borrowings plus total equity net of cash and bank deposits. This ratio was similar to that of 13.5 per cent at the year end of 2019. To minimise currency risk exposure in respect of its investments in other countries, the Group generally hedges those investments with (i) currency swaps and (ii) the appropriate level of borrowings denominated in the local currencies. The Group also entered into certain interest rate swaps to mitigate interest rate risks. As at 30th June, 2020, the notional amounts of these derivative instruments amounted to HK$58,477 million. CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited 7 5/8/2020 Charge on Group Assets As at 30th June, 2020: leased assets with carrying value of HK$10 million were pledged to secure certain lease liabilities; and

certain assets were pledged to secure bank borrowings totalling HK$1,241 million granted to the Group. Contingent Liabilities As at 30th June, 2020, the Group was subject to the following contingent liabilities: HK$ million Guarantee in respect of bank loan drawn by an affiliated company 1,118 Other guarantee given in respect of an affiliated company 443 Performance bond indemnities 153 Total 1,714 Employees The Group, including its subsidiaries but excluding affiliated companies, employs a total of 2,127 employees. Employees' cost (excluding directors' emoluments) amounted to HK$383 million. The Group ensures that the pay levels of its employees are competitive and that its employees are rewarded on a performance related basis within the general framework of the Group's salary and bonus system. Preferential subscription of 2,978,000 new shares of the Company was given to those employees who had subscribed for shares of HK$1.00 each in the Company at HK$12.65 per share on the flotation of the Company in 1996. The Group does not have any share option scheme for employees. CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited 8 5/8/2020 Purchase, Sale or Redemption of the Company's Listed Securities During the six months ended 30th June, 2020, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities. Corporate Governance Code The Board of Directors ("Board") and the management of the Company are committed to the maintenance of good corporate governance practices and procedures. The corporate governance principles of the Company emphasize a quality Board, sound internal controls, and transparency and accountability to all shareholders. The Company had applied the principles and complied with all code provisions (except as stated below) and, where applicable, the recommended best practices of the Corporate Governance Code ("CG Code") as set out in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") throughout the six months ended 30th June, 2020. In accordance with code provision A.5.1 of the CG Code, the Company established its nomination committee ("Nomination Committee") on 1st January, 2019 which is chaired by the Chairman of the Board. When the need to select, nominate or re-elect Directors arises, the Nomination Committee will establish a sub-committee comprising a majority of Independent Non-executive Directors that is chaired by the Chairman of the Board in compliance with the requirements under the Listing Rules in relation to the composition of the nomination committee to consider and if appropriate, recommend the nomination of Director to be appointed or re-elected. While the Nomination Committee comprises all Directors of the Company, this is consistent with the established approach of the Company that the full Board as a whole is responsible for reviewing the selection and appointment of Directors. The Group is committed to achieving and maintaining standards of openness, probity and accountability. In line with this commitment and in compliance with the CG Code, the audit committee of the Company ("Audit Committee") has established the Procedures for Reporting Possible Improprieties in Matters of Financial Reporting, Internal Control or Other Matters. In addition, the Company has also established the Policy on Handling of Confidential Information, Information Disclosure, and Securities Dealing for compliance by the Company's employees. CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited 9 5/8/2020 Audit Committee The Company established the Audit Committee on 11th December, 1998 and has formulated its written terms of reference, which have from time to time been modified, in accordance with the prevailing provisions of the CG Code. The Audit Committee comprises four Independent Non-executive Directors, namely, Mrs. Sng Sow-mei alias Poon Sow Mei (Chairman of the Audit Committee), Mr. Cheong Ying Chew, Henry, Mr. Lan Hong Tsung, David and Mr. Paul Joseph Tighe. The principal duties of the Audit Committee include: the review and supervision of the Group's financial reporting system, risk management and internal control systems; review of the Group's financial information; review of the relationship with the external auditor of the Company; and performance of the corporate governance functions delegated by the Board. The Group's interim results for the six months ended 30th June, 2020 have been reviewed by the Audit Committee. Remuneration Committee In compliance with the CG Code, the Company established its remuneration committee ("Remuneration Committee") on 1st January, 2005 with a majority of the members thereof being Independent Non-executive Directors. The Remuneration Committee comprises the Chairman, Mr. Victor T K Li, and two Independent Non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Cheong Ying Chew, Henry (Chairman of the Remuneration Committee) and Mr. Colin Stevens Russel. Nomination Committee The Company established its Nomination Committee on 1st January, 2019 which is chaired by the Chairman of the Board. When the need to select, nominate or re-elect Directors arises, the Nomination Committee will establish a sub-committee comprising a majority of Independent Non-executive Directors that is chaired by the Chairman of the Board in compliance with the requirements under the Listing Rules in relation to the composition of the nomination committee to consider and if appropriate, recommend the nomination of Director to be appointed or re-elected. While the Nomination Committee comprises all Directors of the Company, this is consistent with the established approach of the Company that the full Board as a whole is responsible for reviewing the selection and appointment of Directors. CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited 10 5/8/2020 CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited 長江基建集團有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1038) NOTICE OF PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND, 2020 The Board of Directors of CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited announces that the Group's unaudited profit attributable to shareholders for the six months ended 30th June, 2020 amounted to HK$2,860 million which represents earnings of HK$1.14 per share. The Directors have resolved to pay an interim dividend for 2020 of HK$0.68 per share to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company at the close of business on Monday, 7th September, 2020, being the record date for determination of entitlement to the interim dividend. In order to qualify for the interim dividend, all share certificates with completed transfer forms, either overleaf or separately, must be lodged with the Company's Branch Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Rooms 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 7th September, 2020. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, 16th September, 2020. By Order of the Board CK INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED Eirene Yeung Company Secretary 5th August, 2020 As at the date hereof, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. LI Tzar Kuoi, Victor (Chairman), Mr. KAM Hing Lam (Group Managing Director), Mr. IP Tak Chuen, Edmond (Deputy Chairman), Mr. FOK Kin Ning, Canning (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Frank John SIXT, Mr. Andrew John HUNTER (Deputy Managing Director), Mr. CHAN Loi Shun (Chief Financial Officer) and Ms. CHEN Tsien Hua; the Non-executive Directors are Mr. CHEONG Ying Chew, Henry (Independent Non-executive Director), Mrs. KWOK Eva Lee (Independent Non-executive Director), Mrs. SNG Sow-mei alias POON Sow Mei (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Colin Stevens RUSSEL (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. LAN Hong Tsung, David (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Barrie COOK (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Paul Joseph TIGHE (Independent Non-executive Director), Mrs. LEE Pui Ling, Angelina and Mr. George Colin MAGNUS; and the Alternate Directors are Mrs. CHOW WOO Mo Fong, Susan (Alternate Director to Mr. FOK Kin Ning, Canning), Mr. MAN Ka Keung, Simon (Alternate Director to Mr. IP Tak Chuen, Edmond) and Ms. Eirene Yeung (Alternate Director to Mr. KAM Hing Lam). CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited 11 5/8/2020 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT for the six months ended 30th June Unaudited HK$ million Notes 2020 2019 Turnover 3 18,241 18,071 Sales and interest income from infrastructure investments 3 3,158 3,245 Other income 4 176 837 Operating costs 5 (1,719) (1,585) Finance costs (144) (182) Exchange loss (51) (64) Share of results of associates 1,052 1,601 Share of results of joint ventures 858 2,555 Profit before taxation 3,330 6,407 Taxation 6 (57) (45) Profit for the period 7 3,273 6,362 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 2,860 5,943 Owners of perpetual capital securities 398 398 Non-controlling interests 15 21 3,273 6,362 Earnings per share 8 HK$1.14 HK$2.36 CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited 12 5/8/2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited Audited HK$ million Notes 30/6/2020 31/12/2019 Property, plant and equipment 2,796 2,805 Investment properties 398 398 Interests in associates 35,840 36,814 Interests in joint ventures 102,391 104,952 Other financial assets 1,842 1,871 Derivative financial instruments 2,177 1,107 Goodwill and intangible assets 2,413 2,486 Deferred tax assets 3 3 Total non-current assets 147,860 150,436 Inventories 162 137 Derivative financial instruments 2,308 1,452 Debtors and prepayments 10 983 1,082 Bank balances and deposits 15,735 12,077 Total current assets 19,188 14,748 Bank and other loans 3,984 4,447 Derivative financial instruments 66 345 Creditors, accruals and others 11 6,055 5,361 Taxation 142 150 Total current liabilities 10,247 10,303 Net current assets 8,941 4,445 Total assets less current liabilities 156,801 154,881 Bank and other loans 31,699 27,295 Derivative financial instruments 604 547 Deferred tax liabilities 426 450 Other non-current liabilities 229 215 Total non-current liabilities 32,958 28,507 Net assets 123,843 126,374 Representing: Share capital 2,651 2,651 Reserves 106,408 108,953 Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 109,059 111,604 Perpetual capital securities 14,701 14,701 Non-controlling interests 83 69 Total equity 123,843 126,374 CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited 13 5/8/2020 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BASIS OF PREPARATION

The accounting policies adopted for the preparation of the consolidated interim financial statements are consistent with those set out in the Group's consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended 31st December, 2019, except for adoption of new and amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") which are effective to the Group for accounting periods beginning on or after 1st January, 2020. Apart from the changes in accounting policies as set out in note 2 below, the adoption of those new and amendments to HKFRSs has no material impact on the Group's results and financial position for the current or prior periods and does not result in any significant change in accounting policies of the Group. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7 "Interest Rate Benchmark Reform"

In the current period, the Group has adopted Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7 "Interest Rate Benchmark Reform" (the "Amendments") which are effective for the accounting periods beginning on or after 1st January, 2020. The Amendments were applied retrospectively to hedging relationships that existed on 1st January, 2020 or were designated thereafter and that are directly affected by interest rate benchmark reform.

The Group has certain bank borrowings carrying interest at floating rate which were determined with reference to London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR"). Interest rate swaps were utilised and designated as cash flow hedges to manage its exposure to interest rate movements. Under the ongoing interest rate benchmark reform, there is uncertainty over the negotiation with the counterparties on the introduction of fall back clauses. The Amendments modify certain hedge accounting requirements to allow hedge accounting to continue during the period of uncertainty.

The Amendments will continue to be applied until the uncertainty arising from the interest rate benchmark reform ends. CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited 14 5/8/2020 3. TURNOVER Turnover represents net sales of infrastructure materials, interest income from loans granted to associates and joint ventures, sales of waste management services and share of turnover of joint ventures. The turnover were substantially recognised at a point of time. Turnover comprises both sales and interest income from infrastructure investments and share of turnover of joint ventures as follows: Six months ended 30th June HK$ million 2020 2019 Sales of infrastructure materials 1,055 945 Interest income from loans granted to associates 134 146 Interest income from loans granted to joint ventures 1,344 1,413 Sales of waste management services 625 741 Sales and interest income from infrastructure investments 3,158 3,245 Share of turnover of joint ventures 15,083 14,826 Turnover 18,241 18,071 4. OTHER INCOME Other income includes the following: Six months ended 30th June HK$ million 2020 2019 Gain on disposal of an associate - 427 Gain on disposal of joint ventures - 88 Bank interest income 123 79 CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited 15 5/8/2020 5. OPERATING COSTS Operating costs include the following: Six months ended 30th June HK$ million 2020 2019 Cost of inventories sold 870 724 Cost of services provided 392 437 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 115 112 Amortisation of intangible assets 20 14 6. TAXATION Taxation is provided for at the applicable tax rates on the estimated assessable profits less available tax losses. Deferred taxation is provided on temporary differences under the liability method using tax rates applicable to the Group's operations in different countries. Six months ended 30th June HK$ million 2020 2019 Current taxation - Hong Kong 1 - Current taxation - outside Hong Kong 59 26 Deferred taxation (3) 19 Total 57 45 CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited 16 5/8/2020 7. PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD AND SEGMENT INFORMATION for the six months ended 30th June Infrastructure Investments Investment in Hong Kong Power Assets Continental and Mainland Total before Holdings Limited United Kingdom Australia Europe China Canada New Zealand unallocated items Unallocated items Consolidated HK$ million 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Turnover - - 9,268 8,755 2,968 3,191 2,658 2,673 1,499 1,405 980 1,025 868 1,022 18,241 18,071 - - 18,241 18,071 Sales and interest income from infrastructure investments - - 743 741 284 360 337 340 1,055 945 114 118 625 741 3,158 3,245 - - 3,158 3,245 Bank interest income - - - - - - - - 29 23 - - - - 29 23 94 56 123 79 Other income - - - - - 21 - - 17 22 - - 34 2 51 45 2 198 53 243 Depreciation and amortisation - - - - - - - - (47) (46) - - (88) (80) (135) (126) - - (135) (126) Other operating expenses - - - - - - - - (918) (771) - - (525) (570) (1,443) (1,341) (141) (118) (1,584) (1,459) Finance costs - - - - - - - - - - - - (21) (34) (21) (34) (123) (148) (144) (182) Exchange loss - - - - - - - - - (1) - - - - - (1) (51) (63) (51) (64) Gain on disposal of an associate - 427 - - - - - - - - - - - - - 427 - - - 427 Gain on disposal of joint ventures - - - - - - - - - 88 - - - - - 88 - - - 88 Share of results of associates and joint ventures 813 1,363 200 1,749 634 722 156 168 32 51 47 72 28 31 1,910 4,156 - - 1,910 4,156 Profit / (Loss) before taxation 813 1,790 943 2,490 918 1,103 493 508 168 311 161 190 53 90 3,549 6,482 (219) (75) 3,330 6,407 Taxation - - - - - - - - (42) (24) (15) (7) - (14) (57) (45) - - (57) (45) Profit / (Loss) for the period 813 1,790 943 2,490 918 1,103 493 508 126 287 146 183 53 76 3,492 6,437 (219) (75) 3,273 6,362 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 813 1,790 943 2,490 918 1,103 493 508 111 266 146 183 53 76 3,477 6,416 (617) (473) 2,860 5,943 Owners of perpetual capital securities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 398 398 398 398 Non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - 15 21 - - - - 15 21 - - 15 21 813 1,790 943 2,490 918 1,103 493 508 126 287 146 183 53 76 3,492 6,437 (219) (75) 3,273 6,362 CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited 17 5/8/2020 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (CONT'D)

Segment profit attributable to shareholders of the Company represents the profit earned by each segment after the profit attributable to owners of perpetual capital securities and non-controlling interests without allocation of gains or losses from treasury activities, corporate overheads and other expenses of the Group's head office. EARNINGS PER SHARE

The calculation of earnings per share is based on the profit attributable to shareholders of the Company of HK$2,860 million (2019: HK$5,943 million) and on 2,519,610,945 shares (2019: 2,519,610,945 shares) in issue during the interim period.

The 131,065,097 shares issued in connection with the issue of perpetual capital securities in March 2016 were excluded from the calculation of earnings per share since these shares are disregarded for the purpose of determining the number of shares held by the public. INTERIM DIVIDEND

The interim dividend declared by the Board of Directors is as follows: Six months ended 30th June HK$ million 2020 2019 Interim dividend of HK$0.68 per share (2019: HK$0.68 per share) 1,713 1,713 During the six months ended 30th June, 2020, interim dividend declared by the Board of Directors amounted to HK$1,713 million (2019: HK$1,713 million) are stated after elimination of HK$89 million (2019: HK$89 million) for the shares issued in connection with the issue of perpetual capital securities in March 2016. CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited 18 5/8/2020 10. DEBTORS AND PREPAYMENTS Included in debtors and prepayments are trade debtors of HK$234 million (HK$263 million at 31st December, 2019) and their aging analysis is as follows: HK$ million 30/6/2020 31/12/2019 Current 158 171 Less than 1 month past due 63 70 1 to 3 months past due 8 17 More than 3 months but less than 12 months past due 11 10 More than 12 months past due 8 7 Amount past due 90 104 Loss allowance (14) (12) Total after allowance 234 263 Trade with customers is carried out largely on credit, except for new customers, residential customers of waste management services and customers with unsatisfactory payment records, where payment in advance is normally required. Invoices are normally due within 1 month of issuance, except for certain well-established customers, where the terms are extended to 2 months, and certain customers with disputed items, where the terms are negotiated individually. Each customer has a maximum credit limit, which was granted and approved by senior management in accordance with the laid-down credit review policy and procedures. 11. CREDITORS, ACCRUALS AND OTHERS Included in creditors, accruals and others are trade creditors of HK$221 million (HK$248 million at 31st December, 2019) and their aging analysis is as follows: HK$ million 30/6/2020 31/12/2019 Current 162 194 1 month 27 26 2 to 3 months 11 7 Over 3 months 21 21 Total 221 248 12. REVIEW OF CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The consolidated interim financial statements are unaudited, but have been reviewed by the Audit Committee. CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited 19 5/8/2020 Attachments Original document

