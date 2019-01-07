CK Infrastructure : List Of Directors And Their Roles And Functions (PDF)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited 長江基建集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1038)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

LI Tzar Kuoi, Victor (Chairman)

FOK Kin Ning, Canning (Deputy Chairman) KAM Hing Lam (Group Managing Director) Frank John SIXT IP Tak Chuen, Edmond (Deputy Chairman) Andrew John HUNTER (Deputy Managing Director) CHAN Loi Shun (Chief Financial Officer) CHEN Tsien Hua Independent Non-executive Directors Alternate Directors CHEONG Ying Chew, Henry CHOW WOO Mo Fong, Susan KWOK Eva Lee (alternate to FOK Kin Ning, Canning) SNG Sow-mei alias POON Sow Mei MAN Ka Keung, Simon Colin Stevens RUSSEL (alternate to IP Tak Chuen, Edmond) LAN Hong Tsung, David Eirene YEUNG Barrie COOK (alternate to KAM Hing Lam) Paul Joseph TIGHE Non-executive Directors LEE Pui Ling, Angelina George Colin MAGNUS

Effective 1st January, 2019, there are 4 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which the Board member serves.

Board Committee Directors Audit Committee Remuneration Committee Nomination Committee Executive Committee * LI Tzar Kuoi, Victor M C C KAM Hing Lam M M IP Tak Chuen, Edmond M M FOK Kin Ning, Canning M Andrew John HUNTER M M CHAN Loi Shun M M CHEN Tsien Hua M M Frank John SIXT M CHEONG Ying Chew, Henry M C M KWOK Eva Lee M M SNG Sow-mei alias POON Sow Mei M M Colin Stevens RUSSEL C M M LAN Hong Tsung, David M M Barrie COOK M Paul Joseph TIGHE M LEE Pui Ling, Angelina M George Colin MAGNUS M Notes:

* C M

also comprises other key personnel Chairman of the relevant Board committees Member of the relevant Board committees

7th January, 2019