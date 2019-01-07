Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd    1038   BMG2098R1025

CK INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LTD (1038)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CK Infrastructure : List Of Directors And Their Roles And Functions (PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 10:59am EST

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited 長江基建集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1038)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

LI Tzar Kuoi, Victor (Chairman)

FOK Kin Ning, Canning (Deputy Chairman)

KAM Hing Lam (Group Managing Director)

Frank John SIXT

IP Tak Chuen, Edmond (Deputy Chairman)

Andrew John HUNTER (Deputy Managing Director)

CHAN Loi Shun (Chief Financial Officer)

CHEN Tsien Hua

Independent Non-executive Directors

Alternate Directors

CHEONG Ying Chew, Henry

CHOW WOO Mo Fong, Susan

KWOK Eva Lee

(alternate to FOK Kin Ning, Canning)

SNG Sow-mei alias POON Sow Mei

MAN Ka Keung, Simon

Colin Stevens RUSSEL

(alternate to IP Tak Chuen, Edmond)

LAN Hong Tsung, David

Eirene YEUNG

Barrie COOK

(alternate to KAM Hing Lam)

Paul Joseph TIGHE

Non-executive Directors

LEE Pui Ling, Angelina

George Colin MAGNUS

Effective 1st January, 2019, there are 4 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which the Board member serves.

Board Committee

Directors

Audit Committee

Remuneration

Committee

Nomination Committee

Executive Committee *

LI Tzar Kuoi, Victor

M

C

C

KAM Hing Lam

M

M

IP Tak Chuen, Edmond

M

M

FOK Kin Ning, Canning

M

Andrew John HUNTER

M

M

CHAN Loi Shun

M

M

CHEN Tsien Hua

M

M

Frank John SIXT

M

CHEONG Ying Chew, Henry

M

C

M

KWOK Eva Lee

M

M

SNG Sow-mei alias POON Sow Mei

M

M

Colin Stevens RUSSEL

C

M

M

LAN Hong Tsung, David

M

M

Barrie COOK

M

Paul Joseph TIGHE

M

LEE Pui Ling, Angelina

M

George Colin MAGNUS

M

Notes:

* C M

also comprises other key personnel Chairman of the relevant Board committees Member of the relevant Board committees

7th January, 2019

Disclaimer

CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 15:58:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CK INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS
10:59aCK INFRASTRUCTURE : List Of Directors And Their Roles And Functions (PDF)
PU
10:59aCK INFRASTRUCTURE : Terms Of Reference Of The Nomination Committee (PDF)
PU
10:59aCK INFRASTRUCTURE : Terms Of Reference Of The Audit Committee (PDF)
PU
01/03CK INFRASTRUCTURE : Monthly Return Of Equity Issuer On Movements In Securities F..
PU
2018CK INFRASTRUCTURE : Monthly Return Of Equity Issuer On Movements In Securities F..
PU
2018Australian government blocks CKIs $9.45bn takeover of APA Group
AQ
2018Australia rejects Hong Kong group`s bid for pipeline operator
AQ
2018CK INFRASTRUCTURE : CKI plans to sell minority interests to investment firm
AQ
2018CK INFRASTRUCTURE : Voluntary Announcement (PDF)
PU
2018CK INFRASTRUCTURE : Proposed Acquisition By Bidco By Way Of The Trust Schemes Of..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 6 242 M
EBIT 2018 2 701 M
Net income 2018 11 152 M
Debt 2018 28 330 M
Yield 2018 4,27%
P/E ratio 2018 13,50
P/E ratio 2019 12,75
EV / Sales 2018 29,8x
EV / Sales 2019 28,8x
Capitalization 158 B
Chart CK INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CK INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 74,4  HKD
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hing Lam Kam Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Tzar Kuoi Li Chairman
Loi Shun Chan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Frank John Sixt Executive Director
George Colin Magnus Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CK INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LTD0.17%20 134
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.23%46 750
ENGIE1.52%35 282
NATIONAL GRID PLC2.50%33 882
SEMPRA ENERGY2.10%30 229
ORSTED0.60%28 119
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.