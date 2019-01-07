CK Infrastructure : List Of Directors And Their Roles And Functions (PDF)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited 長江基建集團有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1038)
List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited are set out below.
Executive Directors
LI Tzar Kuoi, Victor (Chairman)
|
FOK Kin Ning, Canning (Deputy Chairman)
|
KAM Hing Lam (Group Managing Director)
|
Frank John SIXT
|
IP Tak Chuen, Edmond (Deputy Chairman)
|
Andrew John HUNTER (Deputy Managing Director)
|
CHAN Loi Shun (Chief Financial Officer)
|
CHEN Tsien Hua
|
Independent Non-executive Directors
|
Alternate Directors
|
CHEONG Ying Chew, Henry
|
CHOW WOO Mo Fong, Susan
|
KWOK Eva Lee
|
(alternate to FOK Kin Ning, Canning)
|
SNG Sow-mei alias POON Sow Mei
|
MAN Ka Keung, Simon
|
Colin Stevens RUSSEL
|
(alternate to IP Tak Chuen, Edmond)
|
LAN Hong Tsung, David
|
Eirene YEUNG
|
Barrie COOK
|
(alternate to KAM Hing Lam)
|
Paul Joseph TIGHE
|
Non-executive Directors
|
LEE Pui Ling, Angelina
|
George Colin MAGNUS
Effective 1st January, 2019, there are 4 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which the Board member serves.
|
Board Committee
Directors
|
Audit Committee
|
Remuneration
Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Executive Committee *
|
LI Tzar Kuoi, Victor
|
M
|
C
|
C
|
KAM Hing Lam
|
M
|
M
|
IP Tak Chuen, Edmond
|
M
|
M
|
FOK Kin Ning, Canning
|
M
|
Andrew John HUNTER
|
M
|
M
|
CHAN Loi Shun
|
M
|
M
|
CHEN Tsien Hua
|
M
|
M
|
Frank John SIXT
|
M
|
CHEONG Ying Chew, Henry
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
KWOK Eva Lee
|
M
|
M
|
SNG Sow-mei alias POON Sow Mei
|
M
|
M
|
Colin Stevens RUSSEL
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
LAN Hong Tsung, David
|
M
|
M
|
Barrie COOK
|
M
|
Paul Joseph TIGHE
|
M
|
LEE Pui Ling, Angelina
|
M
|
George Colin MAGNUS
|
M
Notes:
* C M
also comprises other key personnel Chairman of the relevant Board committees Member of the relevant Board committees
7th January, 2019
