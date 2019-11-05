Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc.    0775   KYG2176J1058

CK LIFE SCIENCES INT'L., (HOLDINGS) INC.

(0775)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CK Life Sciences 'l : BUSINESS UPDATE ON PHASE III CLINICAL STUDY OF SEVIPROTIMUT-L - ANNOUNCEMENT OF POTENTIAL INSIDE INFORMATION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 11:10pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0775)

BUSINESS UPDATE ON PHASE III CLINICAL STUDY OF SEVIPROTIMUT-L

ANNOUNCEMENT OF POTENTIAL INSIDE INFORMATION

This announcement is made by CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) (the "SFO"). The information in this announcement may constitute inside information pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.

The Company announces that Polynoma LLC ("Polynoma"), the Company's wholly-owned U.S. immuno-oncology focused biopharmaceutical subsidiary, will on 8 November 2019 present clinical data from MAVIS (Melanoma Antigen Vaccine Immunotherapy Study), its ongoing Phase III clinical study of seviprotimut-L, an investigational melanoma vaccine candidate, at the 2019 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S..

MAVIS is a multicenter, double-blind,placebo-controlled adaptive Phase III trial to assess the safety and efficacy of seviprotimut-L, with primary endpoints of recurrence-free survival (RFS) and overall survival (OS) in patients with American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) Stage IIB/C, IIIA, IIIB/C melanoma at high risk of recurrence after definitive surgical resection, and is being conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Highlights of the data to be presented include (a) improved outcomes in Stage IIB/C patients, with interim analysis of subgroups suggesting enhanced RFS for seviprotimut-L among those with AJCC Stage IIB/IIC melanoma, as well as those under the age of sixty and (b) favourable adverse event profile where seviprotimut-L was well-tolerated with treatment-emergent adverse events (AEs) similar to patients given placebo.

Polynoma considers that the initial data from MAVIS are encouraging and that with promising evidence of efficacy and safety as seen in the analysis, seviprotimut-L has the potential to be an important new option for the adjuvant treatment of patients with localized melanoma. The preliminary data from MAVIS also suggest that seviprotimut-L could serve as an important innovation in the vaccine-based treatment of melanoma, where to date, no vaccine has been approved for the adjuvant treatment of melanoma.

1

The preliminary data being presented at the 2019 SITC Annual Meeting are derived from an interim analysis of 347 patients enrolled so far in Polynoma's ongoing Phase III clinical trial of seviprotimut-L. The Company anticipates that Polynoma will continue its research and development efforts on seviproimut-L and will enrol additional patients to confirm the preliminary results.

It should be noted that the Phase III clinical trial for seviprotimut-L is ongoing and the data are subject to further review by the relevant regulatory authorities. There is accordingly no assurance of the outcome. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are therefore advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc.

Eirene Yeung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 6 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Li Tzar Kuoi, Victor (Chairman), Mr. Kam Hing Lam, Mr. Ip Tak Chuen, Edmond, Mr. Yu Ying Choi, Alan Abel and Dr. Toh Kean Meng, Melvin; and the Non-executive Directors are Mr. Peter Peace Tulloch, Mrs. Kwok Eva Lee (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Colin Stevens Russel (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong (Independent Non- executive Director) and Mr. Paul Joseph Tighe (Independent Non-executive Director).

2

Disclaimer

CK Life Sciences International (Holdings) Inc. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 04:09:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CK LIFE SCIENCES INT'L., (
11/05CK LIFE SCIENCES 'L : Business update on phase iii clinical study of seviprotimu..
PU
05/21CK LIFE SCIENCES INTL (HOLDINGS) INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/20CK LIFE SCIENCES INTL : year net up 2% to HK$263m
AQ
03/19CK LIFE SCIENCES INTL : Annual Results for 2018
PU
2018CK LIFE SCIENCES INTL : Retirement of Executive Director and Appointment of Exec..
PU
2018CK LIFE SCIENCES INTL : Discloseable Transaction in respect of the Acquisition o..
PU
2018CK LIFE SCIENCES INTL : Termination of Discloseable Transaction in respect of th..
PU
2018CK LIFE SCIENCES INTL (HOLDINGS) INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018CK LIFE SCIENCES INTL : Announcement (Poll Results of Annual General Meeting)
PU
2017CK LIFE SCIENCES INTL : Announcement - Interim Results for 2017
PU
More news
Chart CK LIFE SCIENCES INT'L., (HOLDINGS) INC.
Duration : Period :
CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CK LIFE SCIENCES INT'L., (
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Hing Lam Kam President, CEO & Executive Director
Tzar Kuoi Li Chairman
Ying Choi Yu COO, Executive Director, VP & Compliance Officer
Ka Chun Lau Finance Director
Chi Tat Chan Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CK LIFE SCIENCES INT'L., (HOLDINGS) INC.-1.37%435
BY-HEALTH CO LTD--.--%3 694
BALCHEM CORPORATION30.50%3 308
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY26.35%2 273
MEDIFAST, INC.-10.24%1 318
BLACKMORES LIMITED-30.33%1 016
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group