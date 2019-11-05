CK Life Sciences 'l : BUSINESS UPDATE ON PHASE III CLINICAL STUDY OF SEVIPROTIMUT-L - ANNOUNCEMENT OF POTENTIAL INSIDE INFORMATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0775)

BUSINESS UPDATE ON PHASE III CLINICAL STUDY OF SEVIPROTIMUT-L

ANNOUNCEMENT OF POTENTIAL INSIDE INFORMATION

This announcement is made by CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) (the "SFO"). The information in this announcement may constitute inside information pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.

The Company announces that Polynoma LLC ("Polynoma"), the Company's wholly-owned U.S. immuno-oncology focused biopharmaceutical subsidiary, will on 8 November 2019 present clinical data from MAVIS (Melanoma Antigen Vaccine Immunotherapy Study), its ongoing Phase III clinical study of seviprotimut-L, an investigational melanoma vaccine candidate, at the 2019 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S..

MAVIS is a multicenter, double-blind,placebo-controlled adaptive Phase III trial to assess the safety and efficacy of seviprotimut-L, with primary endpoints of recurrence-free survival (RFS) and overall survival (OS) in patients with American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) Stage IIB/C, IIIA, IIIB/C melanoma at high risk of recurrence after definitive surgical resection, and is being conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Highlights of the data to be presented include (a) improved outcomes in Stage IIB/C patients, with interim analysis of subgroups suggesting enhanced RFS for seviprotimut-L among those with AJCC Stage IIB/IIC melanoma, as well as those under the age of sixty and (b) favourable adverse event profile where seviprotimut-L was well-tolerated with treatment-emergent adverse events (AEs) similar to patients given placebo.

Polynoma considers that the initial data from MAVIS are encouraging and that with promising evidence of efficacy and safety as seen in the analysis, seviprotimut-L has the potential to be an important new option for the adjuvant treatment of patients with localized melanoma. The preliminary data from MAVIS also suggest that seviprotimut-L could serve as an important innovation in the vaccine-based treatment of melanoma, where to date, no vaccine has been approved for the adjuvant treatment of melanoma.