Clancy Exploration : Cancellation of Performance Rights
06/12/2019 | 08:44pm EDT
ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT
13 June 2019
CANCELLATION OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Clancy Exploration Limited (ASX: CLY) ("Clancy" or the "Company") advises that due to the Board determining that the milestones of the following performance rights are incapable of satisfaction due to the holder no longer being engaged by the Company, the rights are deemed to have lapsed:
100,000,000 Class A unquoted performance rights vesting on 3 August 2019, provided the holder does not resign from the Board before vesting
100,000,000 Class B unquoted performance rights vesting 12 months after the date that the 10 day VWAP for CLY shares on the ASX is $0.01 or higher within 3 years from the date of issue, provided the holder does not resign from the Board before vesting
100,000,000 Class C unquoted performance rights vesting 12 months after the date that the 10 day VWAP for CLY shares on the ASX is $0.015 or higher within 3 years from the date of issue, provided the holder does not resign from the Board before vesting
100,000,000 Class D unquoted performance rights vesting 12 months after the date that the 10 day VWAP for CLY shares on the ASX is $0.02 or higher within 3 years from the date of issue, provided the holder does not resign from the Board before vesting
20,000,000 Class E unquoted performance rights vesting on completion of formal transfer of legal title to the Bou Amzil Extension to the Company
30,000,000 Class F unquoted performance rights vesting on receipt of all requisite government approvals for a drill program and commencement of that drill program on the Company's existing interests in Morocco
The capital structure of the Company is now as follows:
Security
Number
Shares
3,504,387,675
Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.004 expiring on 31 May 2020
120,000,000
Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.007 expiring on 30 November 2020
20,000,000
Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.0065 expiring on 30 December 2020
30,000,000
Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.005 expiring on 24 October 2020
10,000,000
Class A Performance Rights on issue, vesting on 3 August 2019, provided the
15,500,000
holder does not resign from the Board before vesting
Class B Performance Rights on issue vesting 12 months after the date that the 10
15,500,000
day VWAP for Shares on the ASX is $0.01 or higher within 3 years from the date
of issue, provided the holder does not resign from the Board before vesting
Class C Performance Rights on issue vesting 12 months after the date that the 10
15,500,000
day VWAP for Shares on the ASX is $0.015 or higher within 3 years from the date
of issue, provided the holder does not resign from the Board before vesting
Class D Performance Rights on issue vesting 12 months after the date that the 10
15,500,000
day VWAP for Shares on the ASX is $0.02 or higher within 3 years from the date
of issue, provided the holder does not resign from the Board before vesting
