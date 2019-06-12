Log in
Clancy Exploration : Cancellation of Performance Rights

06/12/2019 | 08:44pm EDT

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

13 June 2019

CANCELLATION OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Clancy Exploration Limited (ASX: CLY) ("Clancy" or the "Company") advises that due to the Board determining that the milestones of the following performance rights are incapable of satisfaction due to the holder no longer being engaged by the Company, the rights are deemed to have lapsed:

  • 100,000,000 Class A unquoted performance rights vesting on 3 August 2019, provided the holder does not resign from the Board before vesting
  • 100,000,000 Class B unquoted performance rights vesting 12 months after the date that the 10 day VWAP for CLY shares on the ASX is $0.01 or higher within 3 years from the date of issue, provided the holder does not resign from the Board before vesting
  • 100,000,000 Class C unquoted performance rights vesting 12 months after the date that the 10 day VWAP for CLY shares on the ASX is $0.015 or higher within 3 years from the date of issue, provided the holder does not resign from the Board before vesting
  • 100,000,000 Class D unquoted performance rights vesting 12 months after the date that the 10 day VWAP for CLY shares on the ASX is $0.02 or higher within 3 years from the date of issue, provided the holder does not resign from the Board before vesting
  • 20,000,000 Class E unquoted performance rights vesting on completion of formal transfer of legal title to the Bou Amzil Extension to the Company
  • 30,000,000 Class F unquoted performance rights vesting on receipt of all requisite government approvals for a drill program and commencement of that drill program on the Company's existing interests in Morocco

The capital structure of the Company is now as follows:

Security

Number

Shares

3,504,387,675

Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.004 expiring on 31 May 2020

120,000,000

Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.007 expiring on 30 November 2020

20,000,000

Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.0065 expiring on 30 December 2020

30,000,000

Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.005 expiring on 24 October 2020

10,000,000

Class A Performance Rights on issue, vesting on 3 August 2019, provided the

15,500,000

holder does not resign from the Board before vesting

Class B Performance Rights on issue vesting 12 months after the date that the 10

15,500,000

day VWAP for Shares on the ASX is $0.01 or higher within 3 years from the date

of issue, provided the holder does not resign from the Board before vesting

Class C Performance Rights on issue vesting 12 months after the date that the 10

15,500,000

day VWAP for Shares on the ASX is $0.015 or higher within 3 years from the date

of issue, provided the holder does not resign from the Board before vesting

Class D Performance Rights on issue vesting 12 months after the date that the 10

15,500,000

day VWAP for Shares on the ASX is $0.02 or higher within 3 years from the date

of issue, provided the holder does not resign from the Board before vesting

Clancy Exploration Limited

www.clancyexploration.com

Suite 23, 513 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 Ph: 08 6143 6720 ACN: 105 578 756

Disclaimer

Clancy Exploration Limited published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 00:43:04 UTC
