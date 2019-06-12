Clancy Exploration : Cancellation of Performance Rights

CANCELLATION OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Clancy Exploration Limited (ASX: CLY) ("Clancy" or the "Company") advises that due to the Board determining that the milestones of the following performance rights are incapable of satisfaction due to the holder no longer being engaged by the Company, the rights are deemed to have lapsed:

100,000,000 Class A unquoted performance rights vesting on 3 August 2019, provided the holder does not resign from the Board before vesting

100,000,000 Class B unquoted performance rights vesting 12 months after the date that the 10 day VWAP for CLY shares on the ASX is $0.01 or higher within 3 years from the date of issue, provided the holder does not resign from the Board before vesting

100,000,000 Class C unquoted performance rights vesting 12 months after the date that the 10 day VWAP for CLY shares on the ASX is $0.015 or higher within 3 years from the date of issue, provided the holder does not resign from the Board before vesting

100,000,000 Class D unquoted performance rights vesting 12 months after the date that the 10 day VWAP for CLY shares on the ASX is $0.02 or higher within 3 years from the date of issue, provided the holder does not resign from the Board before vesting

20,000,000 Class E unquoted performance rights vesting on completion of formal transfer of legal title to the Bou Amzil Extension to the Company