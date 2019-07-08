Clancy Exploration : Consolidation/Split - CLY

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

3.3 Last day for trading in the pre-re-organised +securities

Date for determination Is the date estimated

Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the timetable for the reorganisation.

2.1 *Are any of the below approvals required for the reorganisation before business day 0 of the timetable?

1.4 *The announcement is New announcement

Notification of Consolidation/Split

3.4 *Effective date. Trading in the re-organised securities commences on a +deferred settlement basis. If the +entity's securities are suspended from trading during this period there will be no +deferred settlement trading however ASX still captures this date.

Tuesday August 6, 2019

3.5 Record date

Wednesday August 7, 2019

3.6 First day for +entity to send notices to +security holders of the change in the number of +securities they hold. First day for +entity to register +securities on a post-reorganised basis

Thursday August 8, 2019

3.7 *+Issue date. +Deferred settlement market ends. Last day for +entity to send notices to +security holder of the change in the number of +securities they hold. Last day for +entity to register +securities on a post-reorganised basis

Wednesday August 14, 2019

3.8 Trading starts on a normal T+2 basis

Thursday August 15, 2019

3.9 First settlement of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis

Monday August 19, 2019

Part 4 - Reorganisation type and details

4.1 *The reorganisation is

+Security consolidation

4.1a *Consolidation ratio: the +securities will be consolidated on the basis that every

25

(pre-consolidation) +securities will be consolidated into

1

(post-consolidation) +security (/ies).

4.2 *Scrip fraction rounding

Fractions rounded up to the next whole number

Part 5 - +Securities on issue before and after reorganisation

5.1 *+Securities on issue before and after the reorganisation

*ASX +Security Code *ASX +Security CLY Description ORDINARY FULLY PAID Quoted/unquoted Number on issue Number on issue after Estimate/Actual Quoted before reorganisation reorganisation Estimated 3,504,387,675 140,175,507