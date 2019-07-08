Clancy Exploration : Consolidation/Split - CLY

Notification of Consolidation/Split
Announcement Summary
Entity name
CLANCY EXPLORATION LIMITED
Applicable security for the reorganisation
|
CLY
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
|
|
CLYAD
|
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
|
|
|
CLYAE
|
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX
|
|
VARIOUS PRICES
|
|
|
CLYAA
|
OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAY-2020 EX 0.4C
|
|
|
CLYAC
|
OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2020 EX 0.65C
|
|
|
CLYAB
|
OPTION EXPIRING 30-NOV-2020 EX 0.7C
|
|
|
Announcement Type
|
|
New Announcement
|
|
Date of this announcement
|
|
Monday July 8, 2019
|
|
Reorganisation type
|
|
Security consolidation
|
|
Effective Date
|
|
Tuesday August 6, 2019
|
|
Record Date
|
|
Wednesday August 7, 2019
|
|
Issue Date
|
|
Wednesday August 14, 2019
|
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
|
1.1
|
*Name of +Entity
|
|
|
CLANCY EXPLORATION LIMITED
|
|
|
1.2
|
*Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
|
|
65105578756
|
|
ABN
|
|
1.3
|
*ASX issuer code
|
|
|
|
|
CLY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4 *The announcement is New announcement
1.5 *Date of this announcement Monday July 8, 2019
1.6 *Securities affected by the reorganisation
|
CLY
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
|
|
CLYAD
|
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
|
|
|
CLYAE
|
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX
|
|
VARIOUS PRICES
|
|
|
CLYAA
|
OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAY-2020 EX 0.4C
|
|
|
CLYAC
|
OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2020 EX 0.65C
|
|
|
CLYAB
|
OPTION EXPIRING 30-NOV-2020 EX 0.7C
|
|
|
|
Part 2 - Approvals
2.1 *Are any of the below approvals required for the reorganisation before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the timetable for the reorganisation.
Yes
2.2 Approvals
|
Approval/Condition
|
Date for determination Is the date estimated
|
**Approval
|
|
+Security holder
|
Friday August 2, 2019 or actual?
|
received/condition
|
|
approval
|
Actual
|
met?
|
|
|
|
[Select...]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 3 - Reorganisation timetable and details
3.1 *+Record date
Wednesday August 7, 2019
3.2 Date of +security holder meeting
Friday August 2, 2019
3.3 Last day for trading in the pre-re-organised +securities
Monday August 5, 2019
|
|
3.4 *Effective date. Trading in the re-organised securities commences on a +deferred settlement basis. If the +entity's securities are suspended from trading during this period there will be no +deferred settlement trading however ASX still captures this date.
Tuesday August 6, 2019
3.5 Record date
Wednesday August 7, 2019
3.6 First day for +entity to send notices to +security holders of the change in the number of +securities they hold. First day for +entity to register +securities on a post-reorganised basis
Thursday August 8, 2019
3.7 *+Issue date. +Deferred settlement market ends. Last day for +entity to send notices to +security holder of the change in the number of +securities they hold. Last day for +entity to register +securities on a post-reorganised basis
Wednesday August 14, 2019
3.8 Trading starts on a normal T+2 basis
Thursday August 15, 2019
3.9 First settlement of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis
Monday August 19, 2019
Part 4 - Reorganisation type and details
4.1 *The reorganisation is
+Security consolidation
4.1a *Consolidation ratio: the +securities will be consolidated on the basis that every
25
(pre-consolidation) +securities will be consolidated into
1
(post-consolidation) +security (/ies).
4.2 *Scrip fraction rounding
Fractions rounded up to the next whole number
Part 5 - +Securities on issue before and after reorganisation
5.1 *+Securities on issue before and after the reorganisation
|
*ASX +Security Code
|
*ASX +Security
|
|
|
CLY
|
Description
|
|
|
|
ORDINARY FULLY
|
|
|
|
PAID
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Number on issue
|
Number on issue after
|
Estimate/Actual
|
Quoted
|
before reorganisation
|
reorganisation
|
Estimated
|
|
3,504,387,675
|
140,175,507
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*ASX +Security Code
|
*ASX +Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLYAD
|
Description
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PERFORMANCE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RIGHTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Number on issue
|
Number on issue after
|
Estimate/Actual
|
|
|
Unquoted
|
before reorganisation
|
reorganisation
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
62,000,000
|
2,480,000
|
|
|
|
|
*ASX +Security Code
|
*ASX +Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLYAE
|
Description
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPTION EXPIRING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VARIOUS DATES EX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VARIOUS PRICES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Number on issue
|
Number on issue after
|
Estimate/Actual
|
|
|
Unquoted
|
before reorganisation
|
reorganisation
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
10,000,000
|
400,000
|
|
|
|
|
*ASX +Security Code
|
*ASX +Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLYAA
|
Description
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPTION EXPIRING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-MAY-2020 EX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.4C
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Number on issue
|
Number on issue after
|
Estimate/Actual
|
|
|
Unquoted
|
before reorganisation
|
reorganisation
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
120,000,000
|
4,800,000
|
|
|
|
|
*ASX +Security Code
|
*ASX +Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLYAC
|
Description
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPTION EXPIRING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-DEC-2020 EX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.65C
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Number on issue
|
Number on issue after
|
Estimate/Actual
|
|
|
Unquoted
|
before reorganisation
|
reorganisation
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
30,000,000
|
1,200,000
|
|
|
|
|
*ASX +Security Code
|
*ASX +Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLYAB
|
Description
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPTION EXPIRING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-NOV-2020 EX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.7C
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Number on issue
|
Number on issue after
|
Estimate/Actual
|
|
|
Unquoted
|
before reorganisation
|
reorganisation
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
20,000,000
|
800,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.2 *Exercise price of options
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*ASX +Security Code
|
|
*ASX +Security Description
|
|
|
|
CLYAD
|
|
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Exercise price before
|
Exercise price after
|
|
|
Unquoted
|
reorganisation
|
reorganisation
|
|
|
|
0.00000000
|
0.00000000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*ASX +Security Code
|
*ASX +Security Description
|
|
|
|
CLYAE
|
OPTION EXPIRING
|
|
|
|
|
VARIOUS DATES EX
|
|
|
|
|
VARIOUS PRICES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Exercise price before
|
Exercise price after
|
|
|
Unquoted
|
reorganisation
|
reorganisation
|
|
|
|
0.00000000
|
0.10000000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*ASX +Security Code
|
*ASX +Security Description
|
|
|
|
CLYAA
|
OPTION EXPIRING
|
|
|
|
|
31-MAY-2020 EX 0.4C
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Exercise price before
|
Exercise price after
|
|
|
Unquoted
|
reorganisation
|
reorganisation
|
|
|
|
0.00400000
|
0.10000000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*ASX +Security Code
|
*ASX +Security Description
|
|
|
|
CLYAC
|
OPTION EXPIRING
|
|
|
|
|
31-DEC-2020 EX 0.65C
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Exercise price before
|
Exercise price after
|
|
|
Unquoted
|
reorganisation
|
reorganisation
|
|
|
|
0.00650000
|
0.16250000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*ASX +Security Code
|
*ASX +Security Description
|
|
|
|
CLYAB
|
OPTION EXPIRING
|
|
|
|
|
30-NOV-2020 EX 0.7C
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Exercise price before
|
Exercise price after
|
|
|
Unquoted
|
reorganisation
|
reorganisation
|
|
|
|
0.00700000
|
0.17500000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 6 - Further information
-
Further information relating to the reorganisation
-
Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
|
Notification of Consolidation/Split
|
