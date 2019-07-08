Log in
CLANCY EXPLORATION LIMITED

(CLY)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/08
0.001 AUD   --.--%
03:38aCLANCY EXPLORATION : Consolidation/Split - CLY
PU
06/12CLANCY EXPLORATION : Cancellation of Performance Rights
PU
04/30CLANCY EXPLORATION : Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Reports
PU
Clancy Exploration : Consolidation/Split - CLY

07/08/2019 | 03:38am EDT

Notification of Consolidation/Split

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CLANCY EXPLORATION LIMITED

Applicable security for the reorganisation

CLY

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

CLYAD

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

CLYAE

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX

VARIOUS PRICES

CLYAA

OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAY-2020 EX 0.4C

CLYAC

OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2020 EX 0.65C

CLYAB

OPTION EXPIRING 30-NOV-2020 EX 0.7C

Announcement Type

New Announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday July 8, 2019

Reorganisation type

Security consolidation

Effective Date

Tuesday August 6, 2019

Record Date

Wednesday August 7, 2019

Issue Date

Wednesday August 14, 2019

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

*Name of +Entity

CLANCY EXPLORATION LIMITED

1.2

*Registered Number Type

Registration Number

65105578756

ABN

1.3

*ASX issuer code

CLY

1.4 *The announcement is New announcement

1.5 *Date of this announcement Monday July 8, 2019

1.6 *Securities affected by the reorganisation

CLY

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

CLYAD

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

CLYAE

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX

VARIOUS PRICES

CLYAA

OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAY-2020 EX 0.4C

CLYAC

OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2020 EX 0.65C

CLYAB

OPTION EXPIRING 30-NOV-2020 EX 0.7C

Part 2 - Approvals

2.1 *Are any of the below approvals required for the reorganisation before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the timetable for the reorganisation.

Yes

2.2 Approvals

Approval/Condition

Date for determination Is the date estimated

**Approval

+Security holder

Friday August 2, 2019 or actual?

received/condition

approval

Actual

met?

[Select...]

Comments

Part 3 - Reorganisation timetable and details

3.1 *+Record date

Wednesday August 7, 2019

3.2 Date of +security holder meeting

Friday August 2, 2019

3.3 Last day for trading in the pre-re-organised +securities

Monday August 5, 2019

3.4 *Effective date. Trading in the re-organised securities commences on a +deferred settlement basis. If the +entity's securities are suspended from trading during this period there will be no +deferred settlement trading however ASX still captures this date.

Tuesday August 6, 2019

3.5 Record date

Wednesday August 7, 2019

3.6 First day for +entity to send notices to +security holders of the change in the number of +securities they hold. First day for +entity to register +securities on a post-reorganised basis

Thursday August 8, 2019

3.7 *+Issue date. +Deferred settlement market ends. Last day for +entity to send notices to +security holder of the change in the number of +securities they hold. Last day for +entity to register +securities on a post-reorganised basis

Wednesday August 14, 2019

3.8 Trading starts on a normal T+2 basis

Thursday August 15, 2019

3.9 First settlement of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis

Monday August 19, 2019

Part 4 - Reorganisation type and details

4.1 *The reorganisation is

+Security consolidation

4.1a *Consolidation ratio: the +securities will be consolidated on the basis that every

25

(pre-consolidation) +securities will be consolidated into

1

(post-consolidation) +security (/ies).

4.2 *Scrip fraction rounding

Fractions rounded up to the next whole number

Part 5 - +Securities on issue before and after reorganisation

5.1 *+Securities on issue before and after the reorganisation

*ASX +Security Code

*ASX +Security

CLY

Description

ORDINARY FULLY

PAID

Quoted/unquoted

Number on issue

Number on issue after

Estimate/Actual

Quoted

before reorganisation

reorganisation

Estimated

3,504,387,675

140,175,507

*ASX +Security Code

*ASX +Security

CLYAD

Description

PERFORMANCE

RIGHTS

Quoted/unquoted

Number on issue

Number on issue after

Estimate/Actual

Unquoted

before reorganisation

reorganisation

Actual

62,000,000

2,480,000

*ASX +Security Code

*ASX +Security

CLYAE

Description

OPTION EXPIRING

VARIOUS DATES EX

VARIOUS PRICES

Quoted/unquoted

Number on issue

Number on issue after

Estimate/Actual

Unquoted

before reorganisation

reorganisation

Actual

10,000,000

400,000

*ASX +Security Code

*ASX +Security

CLYAA

Description

OPTION EXPIRING

31-MAY-2020 EX

0.4C

Quoted/unquoted

Number on issue

Number on issue after

Estimate/Actual

Unquoted

before reorganisation

reorganisation

Actual

120,000,000

4,800,000

*ASX +Security Code

*ASX +Security

CLYAC

Description

OPTION EXPIRING

31-DEC-2020 EX

0.65C

Quoted/unquoted

Number on issue

Number on issue after

Estimate/Actual

Unquoted

before reorganisation

reorganisation

Actual

30,000,000

1,200,000

*ASX +Security Code

*ASX +Security

CLYAB

Description

OPTION EXPIRING

30-NOV-2020 EX

0.7C

Quoted/unquoted

Number on issue

Number on issue after

Estimate/Actual

Unquoted

before reorganisation

reorganisation

Actual

20,000,000

800,000

5.2 *Exercise price of options

*ASX +Security Code

*ASX +Security Description

CLYAD

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Quoted/unquoted

Exercise price before

Exercise price after

Unquoted

reorganisation

reorganisation

0.00000000

0.00000000

*ASX +Security Code

*ASX +Security Description

CLYAE

OPTION EXPIRING

VARIOUS DATES EX

VARIOUS PRICES

Quoted/unquoted

Exercise price before

Exercise price after

Unquoted

reorganisation

reorganisation

0.00000000

0.10000000

*ASX +Security Code

*ASX +Security Description

CLYAA

OPTION EXPIRING

31-MAY-2020 EX 0.4C

Quoted/unquoted

Exercise price before

Exercise price after

Unquoted

reorganisation

reorganisation

0.00400000

0.10000000

*ASX +Security Code

*ASX +Security Description

CLYAC

OPTION EXPIRING

31-DEC-2020 EX 0.65C

Quoted/unquoted

Exercise price before

Exercise price after

Unquoted

reorganisation

reorganisation

0.00650000

0.16250000

*ASX +Security Code

*ASX +Security Description

CLYAB

OPTION EXPIRING

30-NOV-2020 EX 0.7C

Quoted/unquoted

Exercise price before

Exercise price after

Unquoted

reorganisation

reorganisation

0.00700000

0.17500000

Part 6 - Further information

  1. Further information relating to the reorganisation
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Clancy Exploration Limited published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 07:37:05 UTC
