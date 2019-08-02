Clancy Exploration : Results of Meeting

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

RESULTS OF MEETING

Phone: +61 8 6143 6720

Email: info@clancyexploration.com Web:www.clancyexploration.com

Clancy Exploration Limited (Company or Clancy) (ASX: CLY) is pleased to advise that at the General Meeting of shareholders held today all resolutions put to the meeting were passed unanimously on a show of hands.

In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise that valid proxy votes were received as follows:

Please direct enquiries to: Oonagh Malone

Clancy Exploration Limitedwww.clancyexploration.com

Suite 23, 513 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 Ph: 08 6143 6720 ACN: 105 578 756

2 August 2019