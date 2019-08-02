Log in
CLANCY EXPLORATION LIMITED

(CLY)
08/02
0.001 AUD   --.--%
03:45aCLANCY EXPLORATION : Results of Meeting
PU
07/30CLANCY EXPLORATION : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports
PU
07/08CLANCY EXPLORATION : Consolidation/Split - CLY
PU
Clancy Exploration : Results of Meeting

08/02/2019

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

RESULTS OF MEETING

Phone: +61 8 6143 6720

Email: info@clancyexploration.com Web:www.clancyexploration.com

Clancy Exploration Limited (Company or Clancy) (ASX: CLY) is pleased to advise that at the General Meeting of shareholders held today all resolutions put to the meeting were passed unanimously on a show of hands.

In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise that valid proxy votes were received as follows:

Please direct enquiries to: Oonagh Malone

Clancy Exploration Limitedwww.clancyexploration.com

Suite 23, 513 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 Ph: 08 6143 6720 ACN: 105 578 756

2 August 2019

Disclaimer

Clancy Exploration Limited published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 07:44:08 UTC
