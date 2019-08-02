Clancy Exploration : Results of Meeting

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT
RESULTS OF MEETING
Clancy Exploration Limited (Company or Clancy) (ASX: CLY) is pleased to advise that at the General Meeting of shareholders held today all resolutions put to the meeting were passed unanimously on a show of hands.
In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise that valid proxy votes were received as follows:
2 August 2019
