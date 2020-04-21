Claranova: FreePrints app photo orders surge during the lockdown

Regulatory News:

Claranova (Paris:CLA) has observed a surge during the lockdown in the use of its FreePrints apps, which enable photos, albums, tiles and personalized cards to be printed directly from a smartphone. Over 350,000 new users have downloaded a FreePrints app during the first month of the lockdown between March 15 and April 15.

The Group is delighted to be able to support people in lockdown across the globe by enabling them to maintain a strong virtual link with close family and friends via these photos. To help maintain social ties in this difficult period, Claranova is rolling out its “I’m thinking of you” initiative. During lockdown, the Company is offering all FreePrints Cards customers the opportunity to send a personalized postcard free of charge to close family and friends via the app. The aim is to offer more than one million comfort cards over the next 30 days.

This week, FreePrints Cards was ranked one of the top 5 most downloaded apps on App Stores in the United Kingdom (just behind Zoom®) and is regularly in the first positions of the photo and video app category (ahead of the YouTube®, Snapchat® and Instagram® apps).

These initial positive results confirm Claranova’s resilience and its ability to stand firm during this period of uncertainty, supported by its business models focused primarily on the online B2C sale of freemium solutions.

For more information on FreePrints: https://www.freeprintsnow.com/

About Claranova:

A high-growth technological group, Claranova is an international player that is firmly positioned in the long term, drawing on resilient business models for high-growth potential markets. As the leader in personalized digital printing (Mobile), Claranova also sets itself apart through its technological expertise in software publishing (Software) and the Internet of Things (IoT). These three business divisions share a common vision: simplify access to new technologies using reliable solutions, combining innovation and ease of use. Drawing on this vision, for the past four years Claranova has enjoyed an average annual growth trajectory of +30% while improving its profitability, both through organic and external growth. The group generated revenue of €234.3 million in H1 2019-2020, for an operating margin of 5%.

