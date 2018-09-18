Log in
Clariant AG : Additional financial information

0
09/18/2018

Clariant AG / Clariant AG : Additional financial information . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Clariant also publishes additional financial information.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Clariant AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Clariant AG
Rothausstrasse 61 Muttenz 1 Switzerland

ISIN: CH0012142631;
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 6 764 M
EBIT 2018 697 M
Net income 2018 417 M
Debt 2018 1 428 M
Yield 2018 2,30%
P/E ratio 2018 19,14
P/E ratio 2019 16,83
EV / Sales 2018 1,39x
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
Capitalization 7 980 M
Managers
NameTitle
Hariolf Kottmann Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rudolf Wehrli Chairman
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer
Peter Chen Non-Executive Director
Carlo G. Soave Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLARIANT-11.78%8 284
ECOLAB16.44%45 393
SIKA AG0.00%20 747
SYMRISE10.78%11 997
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 968
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC15.91%8 852
