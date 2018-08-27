Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Clariant    CLN   CH0012142631

CLARIANT (CLN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Clariant : and Save the Children partner to stop the spread of malaria in Myanmar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 12:47pm CEST
  • A CHF 150,000 commitment from the Clariant Foundation will allow Save the Children to ramp up its programming and communication about malaria prevention
  • The partnership - through to 2020 - will help more than 37,000 people
  • The joint project is in line with Myanmar's national malaria strategy

Singapore, August 27, 2018 - Clariant, a world-leader in specialty chemicals and Save the Children, one of the the world's largest independent children's rights organisations, today announced a partnership to help stem the spread of malaria in Myanmar. The Clariant Foundation has pledged CHF 150,000 for Malaria Prevention and Control and signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Save the Children to form a working team to study, design and implement a range of health and education programmes in Myanmar.

'Caring about people in our community, and creating value with innovative solutions and sustainable technology are central to the brand value of Clariant, ' said Dieter Seng, Head of Clariant's South East Asia & Pacifc Region. 'This partnership with 'Save the Children' will enable us to live our values by contributing to a healthier life for people in the region.'

This partnership, in place till the end of 2020, will support Save the Children's continued implementation of community-based malaria prevention, control and elimination projects in two Myanmarese townships: Ngape (Magway Region) and Hlaing Bwe (Kayin State).

'Save the Children has partnered with the Government of the Union of Myanmar for 22 years in the development and application of a wide and impressive range of initiatives for the benefit of the country's children. We are very happy to partner with Save the Children in their quest to control and prevent the spread of malaria among this vulnerable population,' said Chris Hansen, Head of Clariant Business Unit Masterbatches, Asia Pacific.

Through the partnership, Clariant and Save the Children are targeting four concrete outcomes: (1) The development of an evidence-based malaria social and behavior change strategy in collaboration with key local, state and regional stakeholders; (2) the strengthening of township, rural and sub-rural health systems to provide malaria prevention, control and elimination among targeted populations; (3) the development of social and behavior change communication materials; and (4) the promotion of positive behaviors through formal and informal community structures.

'As we strive to end preventable deaths caused by malaria in Myanmar, we are grateful to Clariant for their vision and commitment to partner with us on this journey. Through their generous contribution we aim to save the lives of children and their families. By leveraging on our existing work in Myanmar, we can achieve an even bigger and longer lasting impact with Clariant's help,' said Hassan Noor Saadi, Asia Regional Director of Save the Children.

Clariant's support will make it possible for Save the Children to further develop and disseminate social behavior change communication - specifically in Ngape and Hlaing Bwe - lending its expertise to complement and reinforce the organization's existing activities in those areas. Similarly, Clariant's support will help to educate the health staff in the targeted townships, so they can further encourage their patients and community members to adopt positive behaviors that will help to prevent the contraction and spread of malaria.

'As the saying goes, 'an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.' We are focused on helping Save the Children stop the spread of malaria in Myanmar before it starts,' said Francis Baud, Head of Global Marketing, Clariant Business Unit Masterbatches, Segment Fibers.

In parallel with this effort, Clariant is also exploring ways to deploy technical expertise and solutions across Asia. In particular, Clariant is finalizing plans to donate Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) manufactured using Clariant Masterbatches products to the fight against malaria and other mosquito-borne illnesses and to aid in disaster relief efforts.

Disclaimer

Clariant AG published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 10:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLARIANT
12:47pCLARIANT : and Save the Children partner to stop the spread of malaria in Myanma..
PU
08/23THE COMPREHENSIVE STUDY ON ABOUT GLO : Attractive Market Opportunities in Silica..
AQ
08/21CLARIANT : introduces pioneering Humitector™ Type 2 Non-Reversible Humidit..
PU
08/02CLARIANT : to debut new striking shade for transforming applications at Aluminiu..
PU
07/25CLARIANT : to delay update on SABIC ties
AQ
07/25Clariant's update on SABIC tie-up faces delay, CEO says
RE
07/25CLARIANT : reports strong progress in the first half of 2018
GL
07/25CLARIANT : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/25CLARIANT : Half-year results
CO
07/24CLARIANT : to present controlled-atmosphere packaging solutions at CPhI Middle E..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20Tracking Alex Roepers' Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Upd.. 
08/10Switzerland - Land Of Milk And Money 
07/28Clariant AG (CLZNF) CEO Hariolf Kottmann on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
07/28Clariant AG 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/25Clariant AG ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 6 756 M
EBIT 2018 700 M
Net income 2018 417 M
Debt 2018 1 428 M
Yield 2018 2,31%
P/E ratio 2018 19,07
P/E ratio 2019 16,78
EV / Sales 2018 1,40x
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
Capitalization 7 998 M
Chart CLARIANT
Duration : Period :
Clariant Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLARIANT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 25,8  CHF
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hariolf Kottmann Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rudolf Wehrli Chairman
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer
Peter Chen Non-Executive Director
Carlo G. Soave Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLARIANT-12.07%8 134
ECOLAB9.67%42 515
SIKA AG0.00%21 706
SYMRISE7.82%11 684
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 958
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC15.58%8 844
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.